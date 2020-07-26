This will mean that those able to gain those permissions will continue to gain from building for that expanding number of households.

However, the basic underlying problems have not gone away. An expanding population along with a great difficulty in gaining planning permission.

It's entirely true that the coronavirus has caused a ruction or two in hte British residential property market.

The basic British property problem

The UK has a pretty simple problem with residential housing. It's difficult to get permission to build the sort of houses people want to live in in places they want to live. There's a general cultural feel that there's no land left to build upon when actually housing is only 3% even of England, let alone Britain.

We also have the Town and Country Planning Act 1947 and successors which restrict, extremely, who may build what, where. The last time that the private housebuilding industry was able to meet the needs of new household formation was in the 1930s - as you can note, before that Act. The housing that was built then is also highly desirable now, all those ribbon developments in the SE.

In one of my jobs I (we perhaps) rail against this system and insist that planning should be made very much easier. It has to be said that we've not got very far in the past couple of decades. This does mean that those who benefit from the current constraints inherent in the system will continue to do well. From an intellectual, even political, standpoint I might not be all that happy about it but here we're about investment. Which means ew take the world as it is then see how we can make money.

Bellway PLC

The Retirement Pot has a good overview of the company's finances here at Seeking Alpha.

(Bellway stock price from the London Stock Exchange)

What is worth adding is two things. We're seeing the local house market pick up again and prices are recovering. One significant political development is the recently announced holiday from stamp duty (a transactions tax on house purchases) which is going to create quite a lot of business in this market in the near future.

Generally a mortgage provider will not allow you to capitalise stamp duty into the loan. Thus you must have £10,000 (just as an example but not an unusual sum) in actual savings to be able to undertake the transaction, over and above whatever deposit you need for the loan itself. Loosening the market from that restriction is going to increase the number of transactions.

So, we've government action which will increase market turnover. This is beneficial to a builder of new houses.

The Telegraph

No, just because a stock is tipped doesn't mean it's going to go up but the Telegraph's Questor column is pretty good over the long term. They also note that:

Notably, the Chancellor’s recently announced stamp duty holiday may encourage homebuyers to bring forward their plans in order to avoid up to £15,000 in tax. The scheme means that around 90pc of homebuyers will not pay stamp duty and the average bill will fall by £4,500. The temporary nature of the scheme, which is due to end on March 31 2021, could stimulate a housing market that recorded only half as many transactions in May as in the same month last year.

OK, that's the same thing I'm talking about above, we expect the transaction level in the market to notably improve.

Bellway’s decision to postpone dividend payments and to avoid providing financial guidance until later in the year may have contributed to weak sentiment of late and its shares stand about 30pc lower than at the start of the year. However, the financial strength of the business and its capacity to benefit from fiscal and monetary policy stimulus make it an attractive opportunity. The continued imbalance between supply and demand in Britain’s housing market is unlikely to improve even over the long run, which could provide ideal trading conditions for Bellway and boost its share price.

Add to this the obvious fact that low interest rates are here for at least the medium term future and we've a stock that really should recover rather nicely.

Financial details

We can look back to the interim statement and see that the firm was doing well back before coronavirus:

(Bellway interims from Bellway PLC)

That's a juicy return on capital employed there. And that net asset value is well underpinned:

The Group has a strong balance sheet with net cash of £4.6 million1 (2019 – net bank debt of £26.6 million) and committed bank facilities of £545 million, providing a robust financial foundation.

It's not just the net cash that matters here. In harsh times like the net debt matters too. As the Telegraph points out, that's low.

Bellway is in a strong position to benefit if that imbalance between supply and demand remains in place, or even worsens, over a sustained period. The firm, a member of the FTSE 250, has a solid balance sheet with net bank debt of only £157m.

On a £3 billion (-ish) a year turnover that's trivial.

It's also true, as they point out, that if they should decide to limit the firm's activities that would be highly cash generative. For the spend on land to build upon would slow or cease, as would the costs of preparing it for building. A slowdown in the business sector could be - easily - ridden out that is.

There's also the updated trading statement:

Construction activity has recommenced on around 230 sites, with a continuing focus on ensuring safe working practices, and on those homes which are in the latter stages of production.

They're back up and running, the sales offices are open again. Further, there's no horror of having to pay back grants or loans from government even as there is that further liquidity there is needed.

Oh, and as far as we can see so far the housing market is responding well to the end of lockdown. There's a burst of activity from people who wanted to buy before all of this and it doesn't seem to have been damaged by the events themselves.

All in all they're conservatively financed and ready and able to benefit from the end of lockdown.

My view

Yes, obviously, we've economic problems at present. We have had falling house prices these past few months. And yet, the things that are being done to try to lift the economy are exactly those things that will lift a housebuilder disproportionately. Very low interest rates, a cut in transactions taxes are going to be of significant help. The basic background of an expanding number of households without the concomitant expansion in housing starts also bode well for those who can indeed build.

Yes, they should do well. I see no reason why that recent fall should not be recovered.

The investor view

The best against a housebuilder is that someone is going to, finally, sort out the British planning permission system (zoning to Americans). I consider this deeply unlikely even as someone involved politically in trying to make this happen.

Housebuilders are in a strong position and Bellway better than most of them. Buy.

