Updated: America's Scariest Charts - Unemployment Claims

Summary

Continued unemployment claims: Latest count at 16,197,000, down from 17,304,000 a week ago - a decline driven by both regained jobs and exits from unemployment benefits.

Latest new unemployment claims filed figures are the lowest in the current recession cycle, but materially close to those recorded in the week of July 4, 2020.

We are now in 18 weeks of continued new unemployment claims filings in excess of 1 million per week.