Updated: America's Scariest Charts - Unemployment Claims
Continued unemployment claims: Latest count at 16,197,000, down from 17,304,000 a week ago - a decline driven by both regained jobs and exits from unemployment benefits.
Updating my scariest charts for the latest data through the week of July 18, 2020:
First, a summary table and chart for changes in the Initial Unemployment Claims:
Next: Continued Unemployment Claims through the week of July 11, 2020:
Key takeaways this week
Continued unemployment claims changes:
- Latest count at 16,197,000, down from 17,304,000 a week ago - a decline driven by both regained jobs and exits from unemployment benefits.
- Latest week w/w decline is faster than in any of the prior weeks of the current recession.
- Latest counts are 14,495,000 above the levels recorded in the first week of the current recession and are 14,548,000 above pre-recession trough.
- At last week's rate of decline, we have 13 weeks of unemployment claims to work through before recovering to pre-recession levels; based on the last four weeks' average - 19 weeks.
New unemployment claims changes:
- Latest new unemployment claims filed figures are the lowest in the current recession cycle, but materially close to those recorded in the week of July 4, 2020.
- Nonetheless, we are now in 18 weeks of continued new unemployment claims filings in excess of 1 million per week.
Longer-term view:
Discontinuation of emergency $600/week unemployment support payment or curtailing of the benefit is likely to push both of the above series down in the short run in mid- to late-August, with a knock-on, longer-term effect of increasing longer-term unemployment claims in September and onward.
