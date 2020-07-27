Stock Selection For Retirees By A Retiree

There are a lot of articles written for retirement. Many are written by non-retirees and have other flaws in my view.

If you look close in the center of the photo, you can see Mt. Rushmore. Photo taken on switchback tunnel on Iron Mountain road from about 1.5 miles from the monument. You can find my most recent motorhome retirement update here.

Introduction

There are a lot of articles on Seeking Alpha written about stocks and portfolios for retirement. As a retired person, I am disappointed in and see several problems that are common among these articles.

The issues

It is not always clear if the article is meant for a portfolio of a retired person or if it is for a retirement portfolio for a person still in accumulation phase. In many cases, these allocations and specific investment selections should be different.

Many of the articles seem to reach for yield. While yield is important, taking inappropriate risks to get it not only jeopardizes income safety, but risks a permanent loss of capital, resulting in a double whammy of reduced account balance and the need to replace income. This can create a domino effect of reaching for yield again. Some authors propose high allocations to REIT’s and MLP’s. These industries are leveraged and therefore have risky business models. Now I understand there are a few companies in each industry that are safe. But for the most part, these highly leveraged companies are marginal in the best times and could be an absolute wealth destroyer when times turn. This is playing out right now with the COVID virus and related economic issues.

These companies can also be subject to political risk. The politicians can flat shut things down if they think it will buy them the next election. This is evident with recent pipeline approval delays or flat out denials. Lately there has been talk of government mandated outright rent forgiveness. Some REITs and MLP’s have been well-managed and are poised to avoid these issues, but we can never really know the complete workings of the contracts these companies have with vendors and customers.

Few of the articles are written by someone who is retired. While the thirty something crowd may be highly skilled and/or have unique investing insight, they also have at least a 20-year runway to retirement and possibly more. I do not see them having the same perspective on stock quality and safety as one that is retired and living from those investments.

While I am sure authors are well intended, some of these articles seem to cheerlead for stocks. Some of this repetitive cheerleading can lead to a false sense of safety that is not there.

A methodology for retirees by a retiree.

I recently read this article by the Dividend Diplomats on what a perfect payout ratio for a stock would be and I thought with a few adjustments, the analysis would make for a good retirement portfolio. These gentlemen are not retired, and they also did not present the article as being for retirees. I liked their methodology of finding a portfolio of stocks with the perfect payout ratio. While there are some stocks appropriate for retirees in the portfolio they generated, I don’t think the portfolio as a whole is good for retirees. But I saw value there so I set out with that as a starting point and making some modifications to develop a retirement portfolio with safe and growing income.

My take - start with the dividend streak

I started with @Justin Law’s most recent Dividend Champions List and pulled up the tab for ‘ALL CCC’. The first screen was for dividend increases for at least 20 consecutive years. The result of this screen is 165 companies that have managed to increase dividends through two recessions. By virtue of the streak they are thought to be good business models, run by competent management teams that consider the dividend an important aspect of shareholder return and capital allocation.

Add a minimum yield

Stocks on the final list should yield at least the same as the S&P 500. The index yields about 1.8% right now so I bumped that a tad and the screen is set for 1.9% minimum yield. The result is 121 companies, any combination of which will have a market beating yield.

Then a safe payout ratio

Next as a measure of dividend sustainability, I considered payout ratio. The Dividend Diplomats set the perfect ratio at 40%-60%. That was the theme of their article, the perfect payout ratio. They put a minimum ratio as a criterion as a check to see if management is allocating enough to the dividend. I have a different theme for this article so I will not have a minimum and I will bump the maximum to 65% which is still safe. This screen nearly cut the number of companies in half to 65.

Always consider value

We don’t want to overpay, even for companies that have good streaks, decent yield, and a safe payout ratio. So the next screen will be for a P/E ratio of less the current market P/E of 17. That cuts our list to 40 companies.

Remove the small companies

However, there are still some very small companies on the list. This is a risk that I think inappropriate for retirees, so I set a minimum market capitalization of $1 Billion. This is also a departure from the Dividend Diplomats methodology. That brought the list to the final 27 stocks.

To summarize the screening went like this.

Screen Criterion No. Companies ALL CCC 763 Dividend streak at least 20 years 165 Yield 1.9% or greater 121 Payout ratio 65% or less 65 P/E less than 17 40 Market Cap greater than $1 billion 27

And the list of companies is as follows.

Company Symbol Industry Yrs Yield Payout P/E ($Mil) AFLAC Inc. AFL Insurance 38 3.11 28.21 9.08 26,260 Albemarle Corp. ALB Chemicals 26 1.99 32.29 16.19 8,040 Archer Daniels Midland ADM Food Products 45 3.61 52.17 14.46 22,610 BancFirst Corp. OK BANF Banks 26 3.16 33.95 10.76 1,330 Bank OZK OZK Banks 24 4.60 32.73 7.11 3,080 Caterpillar Inc. CAT Machinery 26 3.26 43.69 13.41 69,080 Chubb Limited CB Insurance 27 2.46 38.95 15.81 58,840 Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR Banks 26 3.80 49.13 12.93 4,760 Eaton Vance Corp. EV Capital Markets 39 3.89 43.99 11.32 4,560 Emerson Electric EMR Electrical Equipment 63 3.22 54.35 16.86 36,970 Franklin Resources BEN Capital Markets 40 5.15 55.38 10.75 10,650 General Dynamics GD Aerospace & Defense 29 2.94 37.13 12.61 43,110 International Business Machines IBM IT Services 25 5.40 63.49 11.76 107,990 J.M. Smucker Co. SJM Food Products 22 3.33 51.54 15.49 12,300 McGrath Rentcorp MGRC Commercial Services & Supplies 28 3.11 42.11 13.54 1,330 MDU Resources MDU Multi-Utilities 28 3.74 51.88 13.86 4,500 New Jersey Resources NJR Gas Utilities 24 3.83 62.50 16.33 3,060 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. NUS Personal Products 20 3.92 55.56 14.16 1,980 Nucor Corp. NUE Metals & Mining 47 3.89 62.40 16.05 12,570 Pentair Ltd. PNR Machinery 44 2.00 33.78 16.88 6,300 People's United Financial PBCT Banks 28 6.22 56.69 9.11 5,080 Prosperity Bancshares PB Banks 22 3.10 38.66 12.47 5,510 Raytheon Technologies RTX Aerospace & Defense 26 3.08 40.00 12.97 97,000 T. Rowe Price Group TROW Capital Markets 34 2.91 44.83 15.38 28,320 UMB Financial Corp. UMBF Banks 28 2.41 33.42 13.89 2,570 United Bankshares Inc. UBSI Banks 45 5.06 60.09 11.87 3,730 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA Food & Staples Retailing 44 4.32 47.04 10.90 37,910

The list has the following statistical attributes

Attribute Average Yield 3.61% Payout Ratio 46.15% Dividend Growth Streak 32 P/E 13.18 Market Cap ($Mill) 22,942

The takeaways

I would not recommend blindly buying the stocks on the list. Every person will have different risk tolerances or maybe industries or stocks they don’t feel comfortable holding. However, this list can serve as a good starting point for a retiree to begin due diligence and portfolio selection.

Some other things to consider when selecting stocks from the list is volatility. If it is difficult emotionally for an investor to handle high price fluctuations, the beta and standard deviation should be reviewed. This review did not consider dividend growth rate, only that it did grow. If an investor wants fast dividend growth, it should be reviewed before making selections.

Next up

I plan to pare this list a bit, probably to about 15-20 stocks, and set up a real money portfolio and track to see how it works out. Stay tuned for an upcoming article introducing the final portfolio.

I hope you enjoyed this article written by a retiree for retirees. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest articles, click "Follow" next to GrayBeard Retirement at the top of this article.

Sylvan Lake in Custer State Park, South Dakota

Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL, ADM, EMR, GD, IBM, RTX, WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.