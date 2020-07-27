Stock Selection For Retirees By A Retiree
There are a lot of articles written for retirement. Many are written by non-retirees and have other flaws in my view.
I present one way to select dividend stocks for retirees.
Next we will create a real money portfolio using this method.
If you look close in the center of the photo, you can see Mt. Rushmore. Photo taken on switchback tunnel on Iron Mountain road from about 1.5 miles from the monument. You can find my most recent motorhome retirement update here.
Introduction
There are a lot of articles on Seeking Alpha written about stocks and portfolios for retirement. As a retired person, I am disappointed in and see several problems that are common among these articles.
The issues
It is not always clear if the article is meant for a portfolio of a retired person or if it is for a retirement portfolio for a person still in accumulation phase. In many cases, these allocations and specific investment selections should be different.
Many of the articles seem to reach for yield. While yield is important, taking inappropriate risks to get it not only jeopardizes income safety, but risks a permanent loss of capital, resulting in a double whammy of reduced account balance and the need to replace income. This can create a domino effect of reaching for yield again. Some authors propose high allocations to REIT’s and MLP’s. These industries are leveraged and therefore have risky business models. Now I understand there are a few companies in each industry that are safe. But for the most part, these highly leveraged companies are marginal in the best times and could be an absolute wealth destroyer when times turn. This is playing out right now with the COVID virus and related economic issues.
These companies can also be subject to political risk. The politicians can flat shut things down if they think it will buy them the next election. This is evident with recent pipeline approval delays or flat out denials. Lately there has been talk of government mandated outright rent forgiveness. Some REITs and MLP’s have been well-managed and are poised to avoid these issues, but we can never really know the complete workings of the contracts these companies have with vendors and customers.
Few of the articles are written by someone who is retired. While the thirty something crowd may be highly skilled and/or have unique investing insight, they also have at least a 20-year runway to retirement and possibly more. I do not see them having the same perspective on stock quality and safety as one that is retired and living from those investments.
While I am sure authors are well intended, some of these articles seem to cheerlead for stocks. Some of this repetitive cheerleading can lead to a false sense of safety that is not there.
A methodology for retirees by a retiree.
I recently read this article by the Dividend Diplomats on what a perfect payout ratio for a stock would be and I thought with a few adjustments, the analysis would make for a good retirement portfolio. These gentlemen are not retired, and they also did not present the article as being for retirees. I liked their methodology of finding a portfolio of stocks with the perfect payout ratio. While there are some stocks appropriate for retirees in the portfolio they generated, I don’t think the portfolio as a whole is good for retirees. But I saw value there so I set out with that as a starting point and making some modifications to develop a retirement portfolio with safe and growing income.
My take - start with the dividend streak
I started with @Justin Law’s most recent Dividend Champions List and pulled up the tab for ‘ALL CCC’. The first screen was for dividend increases for at least 20 consecutive years. The result of this screen is 165 companies that have managed to increase dividends through two recessions. By virtue of the streak they are thought to be good business models, run by competent management teams that consider the dividend an important aspect of shareholder return and capital allocation.
Add a minimum yield
Stocks on the final list should yield at least the same as the S&P 500. The index yields about 1.8% right now so I bumped that a tad and the screen is set for 1.9% minimum yield. The result is 121 companies, any combination of which will have a market beating yield.
Then a safe payout ratio
Next as a measure of dividend sustainability, I considered payout ratio. The Dividend Diplomats set the perfect ratio at 40%-60%. That was the theme of their article, the perfect payout ratio. They put a minimum ratio as a criterion as a check to see if management is allocating enough to the dividend. I have a different theme for this article so I will not have a minimum and I will bump the maximum to 65% which is still safe. This screen nearly cut the number of companies in half to 65.
Always consider value
We don’t want to overpay, even for companies that have good streaks, decent yield, and a safe payout ratio. So the next screen will be for a P/E ratio of less the current market P/E of 17. That cuts our list to 40 companies.
Remove the small companies
However, there are still some very small companies on the list. This is a risk that I think inappropriate for retirees, so I set a minimum market capitalization of $1 Billion. This is also a departure from the Dividend Diplomats methodology. That brought the list to the final 27 stocks.
To summarize the screening went like this.
|
Screen Criterion
|
No. Companies
|
ALL CCC
|
763
|
Dividend streak at least 20 years
|
165
|
Yield 1.9% or greater
|
121
|
Payout ratio 65% or less
|
65
|
P/E less than 17
|
40
|
Market Cap greater than $1 billion
|
27
And the list of companies is as follows.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Industry
|
Yrs
|
Yield
|
Payout
|
P/E
|
($Mil)
|
AFLAC Inc.
|
AFL
|
Insurance
|
38
|
3.11
|
28.21
|
9.08
|
26,260
|
Albemarle Corp.
|
ALB
|
Chemicals
|
26
|
1.99
|
32.29
|
16.19
|
8,040
|
Archer Daniels Midland
|
ADM
|
Food Products
|
45
|
3.61
|
52.17
|
14.46
|
22,610
|
BancFirst Corp. OK
|
BANF
|
Banks
|
26
|
3.16
|
33.95
|
10.76
|
1,330
|
Bank OZK
|
OZK
|
Banks
|
24
|
4.60
|
32.73
|
7.11
|
3,080
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
CAT
|
Machinery
|
26
|
3.26
|
43.69
|
13.41
|
69,080
|
Chubb Limited
|
CB
|
Insurance
|
27
|
2.46
|
38.95
|
15.81
|
58,840
|
Cullen/Frost Bankers
|
CFR
|
Banks
|
26
|
3.80
|
49.13
|
12.93
|
4,760
|
Eaton Vance Corp.
|
EV
|
Capital Markets
|
39
|
3.89
|
43.99
|
11.32
|
4,560
|
Emerson Electric
|
EMR
|
Electrical Equipment
|
63
|
3.22
|
54.35
|
16.86
|
36,970
|
Franklin Resources
|
BEN
|
Capital Markets
|
40
|
5.15
|
55.38
|
10.75
|
10,650
|
General Dynamics
|
GD
|
Aerospace & Defense
|
29
|
2.94
|
37.13
|
12.61
|
43,110
|
International Business Machines
|
IBM
|
IT Services
|
25
|
5.40
|
63.49
|
11.76
|
107,990
|
J.M. Smucker Co.
|
SJM
|
Food Products
|
22
|
3.33
|
51.54
|
15.49
|
12,300
|
McGrath Rentcorp
|
MGRC
|
Commercial Services & Supplies
|
28
|
3.11
|
42.11
|
13.54
|
1,330
|
MDU Resources
|
MDU
|
Multi-Utilities
|
28
|
3.74
|
51.88
|
13.86
|
4,500
|
New Jersey Resources
|
NJR
|
Gas Utilities
|
24
|
3.83
|
62.50
|
16.33
|
3,060
|
Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.
|
NUS
|
Personal Products
|
20
|
3.92
|
55.56
|
14.16
|
1,980
|
Nucor Corp.
|
NUE
|
Metals & Mining
|
47
|
3.89
|
62.40
|
16.05
|
12,570
|
Pentair Ltd.
|
PNR
|
Machinery
|
44
|
2.00
|
33.78
|
16.88
|
6,300
|
People's United Financial
|
PBCT
|
Banks
|
28
|
6.22
|
56.69
|
9.11
|
5,080
|
Prosperity Bancshares
|
PB
|
Banks
|
22
|
3.10
|
38.66
|
12.47
|
5,510
|
Raytheon Technologies
|
RTX
|
Aerospace & Defense
|
26
|
3.08
|
40.00
|
12.97
|
97,000
|
T. Rowe Price Group
|
TROW
|
Capital Markets
|
34
|
2.91
|
44.83
|
15.38
|
28,320
|
UMB Financial Corp.
|
UMBF
|
Banks
|
28
|
2.41
|
33.42
|
13.89
|
2,570
|
United Bankshares Inc.
|
UBSI
|
Banks
|
45
|
5.06
|
60.09
|
11.87
|
3,730
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
|
WBA
|
Food & Staples Retailing
|
44
|
4.32
|
47.04
|
10.90
|
37,910
The list has the following statistical attributes
|
Attribute
|
Average
|
Yield
|
3.61%
|
Payout Ratio
|
46.15%
|
Dividend Growth Streak
|
32
|
P/E
|
13.18
|
Market Cap ($Mill)
|
22,942
The takeaways
I would not recommend blindly buying the stocks on the list. Every person will have different risk tolerances or maybe industries or stocks they don’t feel comfortable holding. However, this list can serve as a good starting point for a retiree to begin due diligence and portfolio selection.
Some other things to consider when selecting stocks from the list is volatility. If it is difficult emotionally for an investor to handle high price fluctuations, the beta and standard deviation should be reviewed. This review did not consider dividend growth rate, only that it did grow. If an investor wants fast dividend growth, it should be reviewed before making selections.
Next up
I plan to pare this list a bit, probably to about 15-20 stocks, and set up a real money portfolio and track to see how it works out. Stay tuned for an upcoming article introducing the final portfolio.
I hope you enjoyed this article written by a retiree for retirees. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest articles, click "Follow" next to GrayBeard Retirement at the top of this article.
Sylvan Lake in Custer State Park, South Dakota
Disclosure: I am/we are long AFL, ADM, EMR, GD, IBM, RTX, WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.