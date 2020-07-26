Fake it till you make it - not quite that easy in trading with constant losses. You do need to start with hope, though. Looking at our last round of entries into the silver market since mid-March of this year, this nemesis played out well again. Nobody knows the future but something seems to be going right. While most are posting rewrites of news and provide more or less a saga of "prices might be going up, but is sideways now and possibly goes down," we actually make calls! We post them live. And we do this with no other fuel in the tank than anybody else. We start with hope. Then we lay a lot of hard work over it and try to get it right.

Leaning into this hope with tremendous efforts of work can bring in the trading results desired. This principle works in all high performing professions. It is simply a matter of perseverance, and luckily in the sport of market participation, rewards can be plentiful. The recent aggressive reload method we applied to silver (XAGUSD:CUR) was such an opportunity for success and is still in its infancy for what we truly think of where the silver market is heading.

Silver, Daily Chart: Statistics, Where The Rubber Meets The Road

Silver in US-Dollar, daily chart as of July 23rd, 2020.

Since mid of March, we have been pounding into the silver market aggressively with thirteen entries. Nine of which were winning trades, two losing trades, and two breakeven trades which results in an 81% hit rate. We still have four trades due to our quad exit strategy, with runners exposed to the market. With the start of these live entry and exit postings in August of 2018, we now have a total of 50 trades with a hit rate of 89.40%. The average runner return is at 4.76% per trade and average risk exposure at just 1%. Keeping it honest is one necessary way to support this hope. But of course, one cannot trade on hope alone.

Silver, Monthly Chart: First Successes Are Just So Sweet

Silver in US-Dollar, monthly chart as of July 23rd, 2020.

The monthly chart shows why we are so optimistic. Just as presumed in previous chartbook releases, silver prices finally broke through the sideways range established since 2014. This provides now for a significant long-term bullish scenario and allowed for the first significant profit-taking into this breakout liquidity.

Silver, Monthly Chart: Start With Hope

Silver in US-Dollar, monthly chart as of July 23rd, 2020.

The monthly chart shows our next target for partial profit-taking at US$24.217. We want to emphasize that we did not take any profits in our physical silver holdings at any of these levels so far. We urged physical participation at the March lows and expect from a long-term view a possibility of three-digit numbers for the silver market.

Start with hope

It does not matter if you have been trading for five, fifteen, or fifty years, confidence in one's ability and a determination to succeed is necessary for an elevated outcome. Henry David Thoreau worded it best: If one advances confidently in the direction of his dreams, and endeavors to live the life which he has imagined, he will meet with a success unexpected in common hours.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL PRECIOUS METALS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.