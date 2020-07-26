However, the company is actually moving in an electric direction, and the deal will only facilitate this movement.

Thesis

Despite long-term concerns of being tethered to fossil fuels with the Delphi Technologies deal and current concerns of slowing auto production, BorgWarner is an attractive value play due to its economic moat and robust electrification efforts.

Overview and Price Action

BorgWarner, Inc. was formed in 1928 and is American automotive parts supplier that operates worldwide and is well-known for powertrain products in particular, such as transmission components. It has 60 locations in 18 countries across 3 continents, with around 40% of its revenue coming from the EU region.

Source: BWA 10-K Statement

While the company has an illustrious history as an auto parts manufacturer, recent events have plummeted the stock price. Most recently, the slowdown of manufacturing due to the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the stock to drop 23% in March, per the Motley Fool, but the stock was on its way down well before that. The stock was down 40% a year before this January, and one of the largest drops occurred after the company announced its plans to acquire Delphi Technologies, another automotive parts company, according to Barron’s. As such, even with the company beating EPS by $0.28 and revenue by $270 million in Q1 (SA News), the stock barely budged.

Economic Moat

One of BorgWarner’s largest advantages not only in the long-term, but also to ride out the current COVID-19 crisis, is its economic moat: specifically, its strong ties with auto manufacturers. In particular, this moat can be split into two key areas: high switching costs and globally diverse customer base. For one, the most obvious way in which BorgWarner has a moat is the steep costs associated with switching to a different parts supplier. In fact, according to Yahoo Finance, no manufacturer is likely to switch from BorgWarner due to the lead time and investments necessary to completely alter the manufacturing process, and a customer might have to pay a few million up to even a billion to switch, giving BorgWarner strong, almost unbreakable relationships with its customers. Secondly, the firm’s globally diverse customer base gives it a couple of advantages in terms of developing an economic moat. For one, auto manufacturers desire a supplier large enough to send goods worldwide, as well as a trusted supplier with experience in the auto industry’s mass market—both of which BorgWarner perfectly exemplifies, given it is one of the rare suppliers with these qualities. Overall, the company’s renowned experience in the industry, as well as high switching costs to other suppliers, give it a unique advantage compared to competitors.

Electric Future

The automotive industry is moving towards electrification, with countries such as India, China, Great Britain, and France planning to ban production of gasoline vehicles within the next twenty years. As such, BorgWarner is an optimal position to take advantage of this changing market due to its heavy focus on electrification. On top of continued R&D specific to electric vehicles (EVs), the company has already started moving in the right direction. Indeed, 36% of the company’s revenue already comes from parts supplied to hybrid vehicles, and half of the company’s backlog of orders until 2021 is comprised of EV/hybrid parts (WardAuto). Moreover, the company seems unwilling to compromise when it comes to electrification efforts; in fact, in 2019, after announcing significant cost cuts, CEO Frederic Lissalde noted that despite the need for better cost efficiency, “We are not going to touch our R&D spending” (Automotive News Europe). Overall, the company’s work in EVs will prove to be valuable as the industry moves to electrification.

The Elephant In the Room: Delphi Technologies

When BorgWarner announced the deal to acquire Delphi Technologies, the company was met with vexed investors, as they believed the deal would tether the company to outdated fossil fuel products. However, the firm argues that the deal will actually help facilitate the transition to electrification; in the latest investor presentation, the company states that the deal “reinforces leadership in electrified propulsion systems…increases electronics and power electronics scale, technology, talent and adds to system capabilities…[and is] consistent with BorgWarner’s stated balanced combustion, hybrid, and electric propulsion strategy” (BorgWarner Investor Presentation). While these words are encouraging, the numbers actually make the plan viable. Indeed, electronics are projected to make up 27% of Deliphi’s sales in 2023, up from 18% in 2019, and power electronics in particular are expected to have a CAGR of 30% through 2023, ultimately revealing the potential for electrification synergies between Delphi and BorgWarner. However, even if one believes that BorgWarner will take a lot longer to adapt to electrification, the issue isn’t nearly as dire as many believe. According to Bloomberg, EVs will make up 31% of the car fleet in 2040, which underscores two important things for the company: firstly, there’s plenty of time for electrification strategies plus technological development and secondly, even if many of the Delphi deal benefits are in gasoline vehicles, such cars will still have a sizeable chunk of the market for the foreseeable future. This means that—at worst—the Delphi deal provides BorgWarner with a short-term gain, but in all likelihood, as the company says, the deal is meant for long-term benefits from electrification synergies.

Competitor Analysis

Company Price/Earnings Price/Sales Price/ Free Cash Flow EV/EBITDA BorgWarner, Inc. (BWA) 11.07 0.8 10.55 5.42 American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL) N/A (negative earnings) 0.14 2.15 -11.91 Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) N/A 0.13 N/A (negative FCF) 6.14 Magna International Inc (MG) Class A 16.32 0.40 6.92 6.92 Lear Corporation (LEA) 11.87 0.38 8.30 5.80

While a couple of BorgWarner’s competitors have much lower valuation metrics, the company has unique advantages over these firms. While most of the competitors seem undervalued due to lower demand of fossil fuels and slowing auto production, BorgWarner’s economic moat and plan for electrification discussed earlier give it unique long-term advantages over its competition.

DCF VALUATION

Overall, using conservative measurements to maintain a large margin of safety, these are the assumptions for major valuation drivers for the company.

Cost of Capital: Making sure to add operating leases into total debt as well as BWA’s credit rating of BBB+, we calculate a cost of debt of 4.63%. Next, we use the company’s beta and a market risk premium for the cost of equity, which comes out to 9.42%. Combining the two, we get a weighted average cost of capital of 8.35%.

Revenue Growth (Rest of 2020): From Q4 2019 to Q1 2020, revenues fell 11%. We expect them to pick up somewhat through the rest of the year as the market rebounds, but to remain safe, we’ll assume their revenue growth for the rest of the year will be -10%.

Revenue Growth (next 5 years): Over the last 5 years, revenues have grown by 4%. We believe that with the Delphi deal, BWA can immediately take advantage of propulsion technology synergies to boost revenue, so we predict that the company will converge to a revenue growth rate of 5%.

Revenue Growth (Terminal): While the economy tends to grow at 2-3% historically, we want to remain conservative, so we use 2%.

Operating Margins: In 2019, the company’s margins were 11.85%, and over the last 5 years, they’ve been 12.30%, so while we do expect slightly higher margins as the Delphi deal could lead to more efficiency, we remain conservative and use a margin of 12%.

Revenue growth (1st year) -10% Revenue growth (2nd-5th year) 5% Revenue growth (terminal) 2% Operating margin (converges to this value in 10 years) 12% Weighted average cost of capital 8.35%

DCF Results

Total value of equity $10,945,750,000 Estimated value of stock $52.80 Upside potential (as of 7/23) 26.65%

Conclusion

Ultimately, while many are concerned about BorgWarner’s ability to electrify due to the recent Delphi transaction, it’s clear that the future is bright for BWA. Its economic moat, electrification efforts, and potential synergies with Delphi give the company attractive long-term prospects, as supported by the DCF valuation, even with fairly conservative projections.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.