At this point, there is no margin of safety present in ALLE; however, we are keeping a close watch on the company.

There was a big contrast between ALLE’s first- and second-quarter results, with Q1 posting 3.3% growth quarter-over-quarter, while Q2 results showed revenues declining by 19.4% compared to the prior-year period.

With second-quarter earnings released on Thursday, Allegion (ALLE) showed a different set of results if compared to their first-quarter numbers, showing the full-blown impact of COVID-19. While management withdrew its 2020 outlook with the release of their Q1 results, greater visibility and more time to analyze market dynamics as the pandemic hit global economies has allowed ALLE to re-issue guidance. They now see consolidated revenues to be down 9% to 10%, compared to a consensus estimate of down 7.4%.

While ALLE’s North American region showed relative strength during their first quarter, the full-blown impact of COVID-19 was felt during their second-quarter operations (APR-JUN). Sales in North America dropped by 18.5% QoQ compared to growth of 7.7% QoQ in their first quarter. Their non-residential business declined mid-teens, and their residential business declined by mid-twenties. The decline was driven by volume challenges, as early in the quarter, ALLE’s factories in Mexico were shut down due to government mandates. That had a huge impact on shipments, as Mexico is a big supplier of their residential products and accounts for 25% of their workforce.

Their EMEA and APAC regions continued to feel the pressure of COVID-19, with revenues down 21.9% and 22.1%, respectively, compared to declining revenues of 9% and 11% on a QoQ basis for EMEA and APAC during their first quarter. Weakness in both regions is still the result of COVID-19 disruptions, weakness in the Chinese and Australian markets, and unfavorable foreign currency effects.

That said, management is seeing sequential improvement in their residential markets and increasing home builder demand. The company expects its residential market to rebound more quickly than its non-residential sector. ALLE also sees an opportunity to push contactless readers or keyless solutions into the market, which would help promote healthy working environments.

The company ended the quarter with a healthy net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.8x and plenty of liquidity on hand, with close to $500M available under their revolving credit facility, putting ALLE in a solid financial position. Management is also optimizing its working capital, which increased available cash flow by $26M to $103M compared to the prior-year period. ALLE is also reducing its CAPEX for the year but still looking for incremental investments in its electronics market to drive greater product adoption. Finally, management is executing a plan to reduce $80M in costs, with 30% of the $80M focused on eliminating fixed costs.

From a valuation point of view, we believe ALLE is currently trading at a fair price. Given the strong fundamentals of the company, we estimate a fair value multiple based on an EV/Sales basis to be around 4.3x. That would put the company at a fair value estimate of $109 a share. With shares trading at $102, we see ALLE as fairly priced. That said, this is a company that we will keep on our watchlist as we believe it is an excellent business.

The Big Picture

Allegion is an Irish incorporated company born out of the spin-off from Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) in 2013. Although ALLE has a short history as a public company, they have been in business for nearly 100 years. The company has established itself as a leading global provider of security products and solutions, with many known inventions under their belt:

Consistent top-line growth has been a characteristic of ALLE’s business. Since it went public in 2013, the company has been able to compound sales at a growth rate of 6%. Most growth has come from organic sources, with volume contributing to most organic growth.

We believe ALLE still has lots of opportunities to grow revenues through organic sources. Growth can come from new residential, commercial, and institutional construction as well as retrofit opportunities. The retrofit opportunity is an interesting one, as growth in IoT can incentivize consumers to adopt newer technologies in their facilities. With ALLE spending on average of $47M in R&D, we believe that puts them at the forefront of innovation. We could also expect that as the company grows in scale, its R&D investments can increase in dollar terms while keeping steady as a percent of total sales, which currently stands at 2% of sales. That would only solidify its market position.

There is also the idea that greater urbanization and the growth of the middle class would help ALLE to benefit from long-term trends as individuals and institutions become more concerned about safety and security.

ALLE has spent a total of $972M in acquisitions since it went public. However, the majority of capital spent was made in 2015 and 2018, when the company spent $511M and $376M, respectively. Acquisitions have been focused on companies with a footprint in the electronic product category, such as with the purchase of SimonVoss Technologies and Miler Systek in 2015. Overall, ALLE has allocated 46% of FCF generated between 2013 and 2019 in acquiring other businesses.

From analyzing different businesses, we find that the main characteristic of excellent business can be found in the relationship between growth in revenues, gross profit, and operating income. For example, an excellent business would show operating income to grow at a faster pace than gross profit, and gross profit to grow at a higher rate than revenues. That simply indicates to us that the company has a working and scalable business model, meaning they have a product that is accepted by the market (revenue growth), while employing fewer resources or become more efficient, to produce such product (operating margins).

With that said, we find that ALLE has the characteristics we like in an excellent business by looking at the trend analysis of their income statement. As a result, we see an expansion in gross and operating income margins. Expanding margins also translate into higher growth in EPS. From 2013 to 2019, EPS (adjusting for one-time items) have grown from $2.13 to $4.89. The higher EPS plus a relative asset-light business model (CAPEX as a % of sales is only 2.4%) has allowed management to increase its dividend payment from nil in 2013 to $1.08 by 2019 and repurchased 4% of the company’s float during the same time frame.

The Bottom Line

At a price of $102, ALLE is trading in line with the median price target of $104 set by 10 analysts following the company.

That price target is also close to our estimated fair value for ALLE of $109. We based our fair value estimate on the following assumptions:

Average EBITDA margin of 23%

Reinvestment rate of 25%

Return on invested capital of 17%

Intrinsic growth rate of 4%

Weighted average cost of capital of 7.5%

Using those assumptions, we come up with a fair value sales multiple of 4.3x for ALLE. Using analysts' estimated sales for 2020 of $2.6B and applying our sales multiple, we get the $109 per share for ALLE. At this point, there is no margin of safety present in ALLE; however, we are keeping a close watch on the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.