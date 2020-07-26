ETF Overview

The Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) owns a portfolio of giant- and large-cap U.S. energy stocks. The ETF seeks to track the MSCI U.S. Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index. The recovery of the energy sector is expected to be a lengthy one as COVID-19 appears to be difficult to contain and the chances of multiple waves of pandemic is high. Fortunately, most of these stocks are large-cap and giant-cap stocks with strong balance sheets and they may benefit from opportunistic acquisitions and still grow their businesses in the long term. VDE’s portfolio of stocks are now trading at much lower valuations than the S&P 500 Index. Given the uncertainty related to COVID-19, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Energy demand will gradually recover, but another wave of pandemic may result in lower demand

The outbreak of coronavirus globally has resulted in a significant decline in oil consumption in Q2 2020. In fact, global demand averaged only about 83.8 million barrels per day (b/d) in Q2 2020. This was about 16.6 million b/d lower than the same period last year. This has resulted in a significant rise in global oil inventories. For reader’s information, global energy inventories at the end of May is 1.4 billion barrels higher than the end of 2019. Even as the lockdown restrictions eases in many countries globally, EIA only expects global inventories to fall at an average rate of 2.5 million b/d from June 2020 through the end of 2021. This means that global oil inventories won’t return to its end of 2019 level at least until the end of 2021. The decline rate may even be slower if there are multiple waves of pandemic. In fact, we are already seeing the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S. shift from New York and the surrounding states to Sunbelt states such as Florida, Texas, and California. Globally, there are signs that another wave of pandemic is happening in countries and regions such as Hong Kong and Japan. Therefore, we think it could take longer for the global oil inventory to return to the pre-crisis level. In this environment, the headwind will likely remain very strong for stocks in VDE’s portfolio.

Source: EIA

Energy industry is facing challenges from renewable energy in the long term

As suggested in our discussion, energy demand should gradually improve through 2021. However, as a report by Norwegian energy consultancy DNV GL suggests, it may take several years for global energy demand to return to the pre-crisis level in 2019. Global energy demand may peak in mid-2030s but decline afterwards as the world gradually shift towards using other sources of energy. This diminishing demand is due to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy. It is also becoming less expensive to build these renewable energy generation infrastructures. Therefore, it will become more challenging for stocks in VDE’s portfolio to attract money from investors. Valuations for these stocks may continue to remain low.

Source: DNV GL

Most of the stocks are large-cap or giant-cap stocks with competitive positions

Despite the challenging macro environment, most stocks in VDE’s portfolio are large-cap or giant-cap stocks. As can be seen from the table below, 43.6% and 24.9% of VDE’s portfolio consists of giant-cap and large-cap stocks. These companies usually are in better financial position than small- and mid-cap companies and have the balance sheets to weather the storm caused by COVID-19. They have also been through numerous economic cycles. Therefore, we think most of these stocks will be able to survive the pandemic.

Source: Morningstar

We also expect some of VDE’s top holdings to use their strong balance sheets to pursue opportunistic acquisitions to grow their businesses and increase their economies of scale. In fact, Chevron (CVX), which represents 20.9% of VDE’s portfolio, announced a deal to acquire Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) several days ago. We expect that there will be more mergers and acquisitions in the industry in the next few years.

Source: Vanguard Website

VDE is trading at a significant discount to the S&P 500 Index

Due to weak energy demand caused by COVID-19, VDE is trading at a very low valuation relative to the S&P 500 Index. Since many energy companies will likely experience significant decline in their EPS, valuation analysis based on forward EPS may not mean much. Instead, we will compare VDE’s price to sales and book ratios to the S&P 500’s ratios. As can be seen from the table below, VDE’s weighted average price to sales ratio of 0.60x is much lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 2.16x. Similarly, VDE’s price to book ratio of 0.86x is also lower than the S&P 500 Index’s 2.99x. The only positive of owning VDE is its attractive 6.5%-yielding dividend. However, this dividend may not be secure as some stocks in VDE’s portfolio may be forced to cut their dividends, especially if this recessionary environment prolongs.

VDE S&P 500 Index Price to Sales Ratio 0.60x 2.16x Price to Book Ratio 0.86x 2.99x Dividend Yield (%) 6.54% 2.02%

Source: Morningstar; Created by author

Risks and Challenges

Concentration Risk

There is considerable concentration risk for investors of VDE as Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron represent over 43% of the total portfolio. Fortunately, these two companies are integrated oil & gas companies with investment grade credit ratings. They have operations that span the full energy supply chain and get to keep most of the profits that they would otherwise have to pay out to energy services companies or midstream companies.

Multiple waves of pandemic

Several countries that has previously done a good job of containing COVID-19 are facing another wave of pandemic due to the difficulty of containing the virus. If another massive outbreak happens globally especially in regions and countries where the pandemic has passed the peak, there may be more social distancing measures reintroduced. This will hurt energy demand and many stocks in VDE’s portfolio may continue to face strong headwinds for longer.

Investor Takeaway

It is increasingly unlikely that we will see a quick recovery in the energy sector. In fact, the recovery will likely be a lengthy one and many stocks in VDE’s portfolio may be out of favor for longer. Therefore, we do not think this ETF is suitable for a long-term core holding right now. Instead, we think investors should remain cautious and perhaps even stay on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.