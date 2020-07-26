2 International Selections That Will Profit From Falling U.S. Dollar

As a result, U.S.-based investors should consider allocating capital into foreign equities. Today, I present two possible candidates for you to contemplate.

Other major industrial countries in the Asia Pacific and European Union regions have had a much less of an impact from COVID-19.

The U.S. dollar will likely continue to weaken as the US Treasury prints trillions of dollars and the Federal Reserve greatly expands its balance sheet.

My last article explained how it is quite likely the US dollar will weaken considerably from its current value (see: Newmont: How To Profit From The Potential End of "King Dollar") due to the pandemic's effect on the U.S. economy and the massive federal debt taken on to mitigate the impact on many American people and businesses. Gold is the obvious hedge against this development, and thus my bullish case for Newmont (NEM) - the world's largest gold producer.

But in addition to precious metals, diversified portfolios also need proper allocation of capital into equities, bonds, real estate, etc. When it comes to equities, the question today is: U.S. based or international? Of course, many U.S. based companies are multinational enterprises, have exposure to international economies, and are priced in US dollar on the American exchanges. That said, today, I am going to focus on the Asia Pacific region and present two investments for your consideration: the SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) and the Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund (FSEAX).

The Asia Pacific region is attractive because countries like South Korea, China, and Japan have had a much more successful response to COVID-19 as compared to the U.S. As a result, those economies are today much more vibrant and the prospects for growth over the short- and medium-term horizons are considerably better in my opinion.

The SPDR S&P China ETF

The top-10 holdings in GXC are shown below and comprise ~44% of the ETF's entire portfolio:

Source: ETF.com

I like the fact that ~29% of the ETF is in Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA), two growing companies with proven track records. I also like the holdings in Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL), although I wish the exposure to the latter was much higher than its current 1.35% allocation.

About 44% of the ETF is devoted to the technology sector with the next higher sector at 23% (financials). Telecommunications is only 2%, which is surprising considering the roll-out of 5G. 78% of the holdings are in Hong Kong, a potential risk considering China's recent behavior there. 20.5% of the fund is invested in the China mainland.

The returns are shown below:

Source: ETF.com

Note the recent strong performance.

The P/E ratio of the fund is 13.63, the expense ratio is 0.59%, and the yield is 1.2%.

The Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund

The top-10 holdings in the FSEAX fund are shown below and make up roughly 40% of the portfolio:

Source: Fidelity

Again, I like to see Tencent and BABA leading the way. I also am a big fan of the positions in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) given Intel's (INTC) delays in 7nm technology which were summed up perfectly in the very first question on the Q2 conference call Thursday by analyst Vivek Arya:

"Thanks for taking my question. I wanted to dig into the competitive and the financial implications of the 7-nanometer delays that Bob you mentioned. So, on the competitive side, by the time you come up with 7, TSMC is planning to be on the 3-nanometer, so will still be a generation ahead. So, what’s the market share implication of that?"

This is obviously going to be a long-term positive catalyst for TSMC.

28% of FSEAX is devoted to the Information Technology sector while 22% is allocated to Consumer Discretionary stocks and 18% to Communication Services. I like the allocation and diversity shown in these sector weightings. On a per country basis, China is at 46%, India at 13%, and Korea is at 11%. Only 26% of the portfolio is in US dollar terms, which is what you'd like to see in an international fund (or even less).

The returns are shown below:

Source: Fidelity

That's a very attractive long-term track record in my opinion.

The expense ratio is 1.1%.

Risks

Both the GXC and FSEAX investments are exposed to deteriorating relations between the U.S. and China as well as to the global economy as a whole. In addition, the lingering effects of COVID-19 will be felt for some time to come. However, these drawbacks may be outweighed by the following:

The prospects for higher growth in the Asia Pac region as compared to the U.S.

The generally better acceptance of wearing masks by countries in the Asia Pacific region as compared to the U.S., and thus a less drastic impact to their economies.

The potential for a continuing falling US dollar.

Summary & Conclusion

Of the two investments, I'll tip my hat to FSEAX, which has a better 10-year return track record despite the higher expense ration. I also like the fact that it holds more semiconductor exposure than GXC. But the low P/E ratio of GXC is very attractive in comparison to U.S. based equities.

I ended up establishing starting positions in both the ETF and the mutual fund, with a higher weighting in FSEAX. My plan is track their performance over time, and slowly add to each as time goes by.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GXC, FSEAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

