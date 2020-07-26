Expect to grow double digits for the next three to five years driven by a land-and-expand strategy and new logo additions.

High revenue growth and profitable security company that provides a leading enterprise identity solution in the market for the customer identity use case, deployable on-premise, hybrid, or cloud.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) is a leader in customer identity solutions, with expanding product portfolio, high Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)/revenue growth, profitability, and yet reasonable valued, making it a buy. Identity solutions are gaining importance in enterprise spending priorities, as identity is becoming one of the core pillars in securing businesses. Cloud and remote work environments are dissolving the enterprise network perimeter. In the new perimeter-less network world, identity is the new pillar of digital security. Customers, employees, partners and suppliers are now first digitally identified and then given access to resources within the enterprise. In addition, software applications and interfaces as well as devices such as Internet of Things (IoT) and other network devices are all being secured using digital identities. As enterprises focus on securing their networks using Identity as the core underpinning technology, we expect Ping Identity to continue to grow in the high teens to low 20s for next few years. While COVID-19 has impacted results in the near term, we are confident in the longer-term growth profile and opportunity for the company.

What does Ping do?

Since 2001, Ping has been selling identity and access management solutions (IAM) for large enterprises. Ping is known mainly for its Single-Sign-On (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions. Ping has introduced additional solutions over last few years. It makes a suite of six solutions that are designed for the most demanding enterprises. Unlike competitors in the space such as Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) that sell solutions deployed mainly in the cloud, Ping solutions can be deployed anywhere the customer wants. Ping is one of the few on-premise enterprise vendors that has successfully transitioned from selling ONLY on-prem to also selling hybrid and cloud solutions. The following graphic illustrates Ping's offerings.

Ping sells a suite of six products that comprise Single Sign-On (SSO), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Access Security, Data Governance, Directory, and API Intelligence. The following chart illustrates the functionality of each of these products briefly.

What differentiates Ping from other solutions in the market

Ping is one of the few IAM vendors with effective solutions that work on-prem in addition to cloud and hybrid deployments. Its "Intelligent Identity Platform" analyzes device network and application behavior in real time to enforce additional security measures only when needed. Ping also has a suite of integrations that extends the platform to provide SSO to hundreds of enterprise applications. In addition, Ping platform can scale to millions of identities, that makes the solution highly effective for Customer Identity use case. We believe this makes it appealing to firms such as Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), etc. that have millions of users. Ping solutions are targeted towards 1) Customer Identity 2) Workforce Identity, 3) Partner Identity and 4) IoT solutions. While Okta gets majority of its revenue from Small Medium Business (SMB) Workforce Identity solutions that are deployed in cloud, Ping gets about 42% of its subscription revenue from customer identity solutions. One another differentiation is that Ping can be deployed on-prem to hybrid cloud environments and focuses on enterprises segments that often have complex requirements.

Marquee customer base; customers include Netflix, Walmart (NYSE: WMT (NASDAQ: CSCO

Ping's products are highly scalable and, with a raft of software integrations into various enterprise applications (approximately 1,500), make them ideal to address the most demanding enterprise identity needs. Ping counts 60% of the Fortune 100 as customers, including 12 of the 12 largest banks, 7 of the 10 largest health plan providers, 8 of the top 10 pharmaceuticals and 5 of the 7 largest retailers. The following chart illustrates Ping's customer base.

Identity Market and its TAM

Identity market consists of Identity and Access Market (IAM), User Authentication, Privileged Access Management (PAM) and Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) segments. According to Gartner, the TAM for above-mentioned market segments is around $11 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to around $16 billion by 2023. However, the TAM estimates only include Workforce Identity Market, but does not include Customer Identity Market. The following chart illustrates the size of TAM according to Gartner and only includes workforce IAM estimates.

For APIs and IoT and Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM), TAM estimates are missing from the Gartner estimates below. Ping is considered to be one of the leaders in CIAM market, and if both APIs and IoT segments are included, the TAM would expand to about $25 billion.

What does an IAM system do?

Identity and Access Management (IAM) - According to Techtarget, the main functions of an IAM system are:

How individuals are identified in a system;

how roles are identified and assigned to individuals in a system;

adding, removing and updating individuals and their roles in a system;

assigning levels of access to individuals or groups of individuals; and

protecting the sensitive data within the system and securing the system itself.

Ping's competitors in IAM space are Okta (focused on SMB customers to provide cloud based Single Sign-On delivery model for workforce), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) (via CA acquisition), IBM (NYSE:IBM), ForgeRock, OneLogin and RSA.

What does an IGA system do?

Identity Governance and Administration - Identity Governance and Administration systems include the following functions:

Compliance controls, lifecycle management, password management and data access governance for users and applications. An IGA solution will enable you to answer:

Who has access to which enterprise resources

Who should have access

How is the granted access being used

Players within the IGA space include SailPoint (NYSE:SAIL), Omada, Saviynt, OneIdentity, Broadcom and IBM.

What does a PAM system do?

Privileged Access Management (PAM) - A PAM system helps

Secure, manage and monitor privileged accounts

Players within the PAM space include Centrify, CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), BeyondTrust, OneIdentity, Broadcom and Thycotic.

To understand PAM better, please refer to our write up on CyberArk. The following chart illustrates the overlapping features and functionality of the various Identity segments in the market.

Land-and-expand growth strategy

In order to keep its revenue growing, the company is focused on adding new logos, selling more to its existing customers, launching new product offerings and expanding internationally. In order to target new customers, the company is hiring more quota-carrying sales headcount, both domestically and internationally.

Currently, the company generates about 77.5% of its revenue from the US, with the remaining from abroad. Ping believes that it can generate more revenue from international geographies, but it would need to invest aggressively in quota-carrying headcount. We expect this to happen later down the line, when its free from Vista Equity's influence. The company is being fairly successful in selling more products to its existing customers as evidenced by net retention rate of around 114%.

Evaluating Ping Identity

Ping's revenue model has less visibility than other SaaS companies due to revenue recognition challenges of various deployment models. Ping offers three deployment models - on-premise, hybrid and full-cloud, with vast majority of revenue falling in the hybrid model. These different models make it challenging to forecast revenue with reasonable certainty. On top of this, given the volatility in revenue due to CV-19 pandemic, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the best metric to measure Ping's growth prospects. ARR mitigates the effect of duration on contract revenue recognition has on revenue, in addition to on-premise and hybrid models. While in the near term, many enterprises are only purchasing what they need and are writing short-term contracts, we are fairly confident business will return to normal as the effects of pandemic ease.

F2Q20 pre-announcement

In conjunction with its secondary offering, Ping pre-announced F2Q20 results that were ahead of consensus estimates. The company is scheduled to report results on August 12th. We expect the company to issue guidance for F3Q20 that is largely in line. As a reminder, the company pulled its annual guidance citing uncertainty surrounding the business.

Valuation

When valuing PING, we use EV/Sales as the primary valuation metric. Given that many of the companies in the peer group are currently in transition to SaaS/Subscription revenue model or not fully profitable, EV/Sales makes the comparisons easier. In addition, in a takeout scenario, one of the primary metric used to evaluate take-out prices still remains EV/Sales, as it is easier to compare with historic multiples. PING is currently trading at 9.1x EV/C2021 sales, well below the peer group average of 10.4x, despite growing revenues in line with the peer group average of about 18%. The following chart illustrates the valuation of the security peer group.

Risks

We do not see Ping Identity as overly cheap. It is trading at 9.1x on an EV/C2021 sales basis. In the event of a sell-off in the market due to external factors such as macroeconomic weakness, the stock could move down more than its peers. Any spending slowdown can lead to a revenue and earnings miss, triggering a violent sell-off.

Given that Ping sells its products in three different revenue models - on-premise, hybrid and subscription model - how revenue lands each quarter can be challenging for the company to forecast. If revenue from the subscription model increases more than forecast, reported revenue could be lower than anticipated, leading to a stock sell-off.

Given that the company has 77.5% of its revenue in the US and the rest from international, any weakness in the US could have devastating impact on its revenue and stock performance. Similarly weakness abroad could also be challenging.

Competitive risk. Ping is attempting to replace legacy identity solutions in the enterprise, while also pursuing greenfield opportunities in the cloud. Ping faces intense competition from the pure SaaS identity players such as Okta, OneLogin, etc. If legacy players with deep pockets such as Broadcom, IBM or Oracle (NYSE: ORCL (NASDAQ: MSFT

Execution is always a major risk for most companies. Ping's quarters are usually back-end loaded - i.e., a significant portion of the business closes during the last two to three weeks of the quarter. Any deal slippage for any reason during the last weeks of the quarter could impact revenue and earnings, leading to a stock sell-off.

Ping is aggressively hiring quota-carrying sales force. If, for some reason, the company hires personnel who are unable to meet their sales quota, Ping's revenue growth will be impacted.

Ping is aggressively building out capabilities to augment its artificial intelligence and machine language services, in addition to launching new product capabilities. If the adoption of services is slower than expected, revenue and EPS could be impacted

Finally, there may be other risks that are less likely to occur, in our view, which we may not be able to currently anticipate.

How to invest in the stock

Given the shares of Ping are reasonably valued but not overly cheap, we would be accumulating shares opportunistically on weakness.

