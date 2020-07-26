Momentum Stocks: Look Out Below

Investors can relatively outperform into year-end by tactically rotating out of sectors showing negative divergences.

Negative Divergences: Big Warning For Equity Investors

Investors know that since the COVID crash, the equity trade has been very bifurcated between the “haves” and the “have nots”. The former has included big cap growth stocks, including most tech sectors, as well as some retail, biotech, homebuilders and materials (miners notably). The latter have been the value stocks, including financials and energy.

After this past week, during which we may have seen the first signs of the big growth trade falter, the charts are sending a very reliable warning signal. Technicians use various “oscillators” which are mathematical calculations of indicators, based on the underlying asset’s historical price trend, to help predict price movements. The oscillators that we use include the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), and the Stochastic. We parameterize these indicators with our proprietary settings. What we have observed is that many market leading sectors (presented below) are setting up multiple negative divergences across these three oscillators. The confirmation of multiple negative divergences adds credence to the warning message. Again, a negative divergence occurs when the asset price manages to make a new high (typically in a successive up-wave), while the oscillator fails to make a new high (invalidating the solidity of the price uptrend).

The fact that we are seeing these negative divergences appear on so many important equity indexes merits, at minimum, some serious introspection among bullish trend-following investors. Here are the charts that we wish to draw readers' attention to. While we just show the chart with the RSI 9-day and RSI 14-day, these divergences are potentially setting up on the MACD and the Stochastic for these indexes below.

The S&P 100 has a negative divergence just as price hits its February high. Double top plus negative divergence gives us the technical justification to get aggressive with tactical shorts.

Same divergences with the S&P 500, although the 500 is still below record highs.

If the Nasdaq-100 wants to top out in style, there are few better ways than with last week’s clear failure to break out to a new high (small double top) along with these negative divergences.

Russell 1000 Growth is clearly on divergence.

Even many national stock markets have small negative divergences in formation. Here is the Canadian S&P TSX 60.

Same with the Brazilian Bovespa.

The European equivalent of the S&P 500 also has a small negative divergence in formation.

The important German DAX is in flagrant negative divergence.

Even non-U.S. growth stocks are on negative divergence.

Among U.S. sectors, the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)-led Consumer Discretionary index has a textbook negative divergence. Note that the equal-weight S&P Retail (XRT) is also on negative divergence. It’s not just Amazon.

Communication Services (Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), etc.) also have a beautiful negative divergence.

Homebuilders are a close call, with the RSI nearly rising to highs seen after the initial thrust off the March lows. But again, a negative divergence is still possible.

Technology and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have seen price rise these past weeks, even as the oscillators are trending down. This is more often than not resolved by a price correction.

Materials have quietly rallied back to pre-COVID highs. The miners have driven this rally. But a negative divergence is also possible.

Conclusion

Momentum plays eventually run out of stream. One common way to determine that the price trend has run out of stream is a non-confirming lower high in the oscillators (negative divergence). In our experience, negative divergences have a better than 80% probability of predicting a meaningful price correction. While the above indexes are on negative divergence, the lagging sectors of Financials, Energy, Telecom, Healthcare and Staples are not on negative divergence. We can’t expect these lagging sectors to continue rising in the face of a correction in the S&P 500, but investors should be able to relatively outperform in the 3rd quarter and 2nd half of 2020 by rotating into lagging sectors with less gains to give up.

WMA Investments & Monitors is a professional investment advisory service on SA Marketplace. Our premium service offers real-time access to our actively managed, quantitative equity allocation strategies. We provide Daily updates highlighting trade ideas generated by our trading models and strategists' opinions on current market events. All recommendations come with rationale for the trade. Readers can also access our numerous trading tools, including our DGR Macro Trading Model, our Daily Equity Trading Model, daily market updates with trade ideas and more!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.