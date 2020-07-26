Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the second quarter as opposed to a loss of $0.56 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The earnings recovery was attributable to a fall in provision expense as well as a one-off gain on sale of Paycheck Protection Program loans. Earnings will likely decrease in the year ahead on a year-over-year basis due to elevated provision expense. On the other hand, the management's efforts to cut costs will likely support earnings. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 52% year over year to $1.41 in 2020. I'm bullish on the stock for a period of one year because of its attractive valuation; however, I'm less optimistic for the near-term because of BMTC's elevated risk level amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, a large proportion of the company's total loan portfolio is in deferral, which is a cause of concern. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on BMTC.

High Level of Deferrals a Cause for Concern

As mentioned in the second quarter's investor presentation, BMTC allowed payment deferrals on 21% of its total loans. The substantial proportion of borrowers utilizing payment deferrals did not impact provision expense in the second quarter; however, there is a chance that some of these loans can become delinquent in the year ahead. Due to these deferrals, BMTC's credit risks currently appear to be at an elevated level. Additionally, COVID-19-sensitive industries, namely retail and hospitality, made up 11.5% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation.

BMTC will likely face high charge-offs in the year ahead due to the loans to the retail and hospitality industries and the general impact of the pandemic on other portfolios. Overall, I'm expecting the provision expense to remain elevated in the year ahead. For the full year, I'm expecting BMTC to book a provision expense of $45 million, up from $8.5 million in 2019.

Cost-Saving Efforts to Support Earnings

The management is taking cost-saving measures to buoy earnings in a tough operating environment. As mentioned in the second-quarter's conference call, BMTC terminated 25 staff positions in the quarter, which the management expects to result in a pre-tax benefit of $2.2 million. Moreover, the management intends to reduce BMTC's footprint by 33,000 square feet by the end of the year. As mentioned in the conference call, the management expects the network reduction to result in cost benefits of $1 million. Additionally, the management is hoping to realize efficiencies through its technology plans. These measures will likely reduce non-interest expenses in the remainder of this year and next year.

Furthermore, BMTC booked one-time severance charges of $0.4 million in the last quarter, which will not recur in the future. Moreover, BMTC wound-up BMT Investment Advisers during the quarter that resulted in non-recurring charges of $1.8 million. Considering these factors, I'm expecting non-interest expense to somewhat decline in the remainder of the year, leading to almost flat non-interest expense in 2020 over 2019. For 2021, I'm expecting non-interest expense to decline by 2.4% year over year.

Loan Growth Likely to Decelerate Due to Consolidation Plans, Economic Uncertainty

BMTC's loans declined by 1.3% by the end of June 2020 from the end of March 2020 as the company had limited opportunities for organic growth other than the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP. BMTC sold the loans it originated under PPP during the quarter for a gain of $2.4 million, as mentioned in the presentation. BMTC's deposit and loan growth are likely to remain subdued in the year ahead because of the company's branch consolidation plans. Furthermore, I'm expecting the COVID-19 related uncertainties to continue for the rest of the year, which will dampen the demand for credit. Consequently, I'm expecting loan growth to slow down to 2.77% in 2020, and then to further decelerate to just 1% in 2021. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

The 150bps federal funds rate cuts in March will likely further squeeze the net interest margin, NIM, in the third quarter. The maturing loans will be replaced with new loans originated at lower rates, which will lower the average portfolio yield. Additionally, BMTC is currently carrying a high level of cash on its books due to the PPP loan sale, which will keep NIM pressurized. The management mentioned in the conference call that the cash position will remain elevated in the near term. Considering these factors, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 7bps in the third quarter and by 14bps in the full year. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Expecting an Earnings Decline of 52%

High provision expense and NIM compression will likely pressurize earnings this year. On the other hand, cost savings from the network reduction and decrease in the number of employees will likely support earnings in the year ahead. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 52% year over year to $1.41 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

BMTC is Currently Offering a High Upside and Modest Dividend Yield

BMTC's average price-to-tangible-book multiple, P/TB, in 2019 and the first half of 2020 was 1.70. Multiplying this average P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $21.6 gives a target price of $36.6 for the mid of next year. This price target implies an upside of 31.7% from BMTC's July 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

Apart from the price upside, BMTC is also offering a modest dividend yield of 3.8%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.27 per share. There is little chance of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 76% for 2020, which is manageable. Due to the high upside and the modest dividend yield, I'm bullish on the stock for a time period of one year.

Risks Likely to Keep the Stock Price Down

I'm less optimistic on the stock for the next two to three months than for a period of one year. The stock is facing a high level of credit risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will likely keep investors cautious and the stock price subdued. The high proportion of deferrals in the loan portfolio is particularly a cause of concern. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on BMTC for the near term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.