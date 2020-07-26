The company is focused on innovation. And I am bullish on the stock in the long term.

NortonLifeLock has all the cyber security solutions at hand and seems all set to take off.

Cybercrime has gone up 4 times during the pandemic, making it a must for people to protect their privacy, identity, and security.

"I think computer viruses should count as life. I think it says something about human nature that the only form of life we have created so far is purely destructive. We’ve created life in our own image." − Stephen Hawking

NortonLifeLock (NLOK) emerged as a lean and mean company after the divestiture of its enterprise business in 2019 eliminated $1.5 billion in annual costs. In the quarter ended April 2020, it reported better than expected standalone numbers and is now looking stronger and agile, especially after receiving a boost delivered by the COVID-19 disruption. The company is now focused on innovation, productivity and marketing, and the foreseeable future is looking good.

I am bullish on the stock and here are my reasons.

Why NLOK looks Bullish

1. The FBI estimates that cybercrime incidents have jumped 4 times during the pandemic. This dramatic jump left people vulnerable to identity, privacy and security threats, and many folks turned to NLOK to address these concerns using its products LifeLock and Norton 360 with LifeLock. The company went on to acquire 46,000 new customers in the quarter ended April 30, 2020, and the trend has strengthened since.

About 90% of NLOK’s revenues are direct-to-customer and 95% of its business is recurring (annual subscriptions paid upfront). A subscription to the company’s cyber security product LifeLock (Standard) and Norton 360 with LifeLock (Select) starts at just $9.99 per month, and the customer gets tremendous value for money. It is a win–win situation for both the parties.

The balance 10% of its business, which comes from telecom providers, retailers, e-tailers and employee benefits providers, is half-recurring.

2. NLOK has recently extended its time management capability for Windows to include iOS and Android devices. This extension helps parents manage the time their children spend online – a priceless addition at a time when kids are glued on to their mobiles. Customers who subscribe to Norton 360 with LifeLock (covers all aspects of cyber security) also get access to a parental control feature.

3. The company has started marketing another brand, SurfEasy, which provides VPN protection for five devices, an ad-tracker-blocking feature, and unlimited bandwidth. NLOK estimates that this product too will go on to become a bestseller.

4. In April 2020, NLOK launched LifeLock in Canada in partnership with Telus (TU), the second-largest telecom company in that country. NLOK believes that Canada is a promising market, just like how the U.S. was years ago, and that its identity protection market potential is unexplored. Canada has a Social Insurance Number, much like the Social Security Number in the U.S., and once more customers become aware of the dangers of online identity theft, and other privacy and security dangers, its business will boom.

5. As of May 14, 2020, NLOK had closed all transitions, including job eliminations, necessitated by the selling of the enterprise business. The last asset write-offs and restructuring activities will be completed by August 2020. The company estimates to spend $750 million in cash-stranded costs while expecting to receive $1.5 billion from the sale of underutilized assets. Of the asset sales, the company has already realized 50% from the sale of its DigiCert and ID Analytics businesses, which is sufficient to fund the stranded costs.

The other half of the underutilized assets is made up of properties that the company had put up for sale. COVID-19 has slowed down the market and delayed the deals, but the company is confident in monetizing the assets. When that happens, the company’s balance sheet will become stronger.

6. NLOK is a sector outperformer.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

A TTM EBITDA margin of 32.97% and a return on total assets of 50.25% in a market that has just started to grow exponentially imply that the stock has the potential to become a 5-bagger (at least) in the long term. Also, if we exclude the stranded costs, the operating profit margin jumps to 51%.

For the quarter ended April 2020, NLOK reported better than estimated standalone numbers that reflected 1% growth in customer revenue, and 4% jump in bookings growth year-over-year. EPS was $0.26 as compared to $0.10 a year ago. The gains occurred because of the elimination of stranded costs.

Summing Up

Privacy, security, and identity are priceless intangible assets these days and NLOK provides all three at a very affordable price. Pandemic or no pandemic, cyber security is a business sector that will grow at a fast clip because the whole world is going online and cybercrime is increasing. I’ve been bullish on stocks and ETFs in this segment for a long time and have been recommending them on Twitter and The lead-Lag Report. Here’s an example:

Image Source: Twitter

Having made Norton 360 with LifeLock available in 43 countries, NLOK is now in a position of strength and its future is full of promise. As of April 2020, after paying a dividend, buying back stock, and meeting its debt obligations until end 2022, the company was left with a cash balance of $2.3 billion. This gives the company a lot of room to make strategic investments, pay interest, and return capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.