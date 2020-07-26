The Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, and Gold Road Resources (OTCPK:ELKMF) is one of the first names to report its quarterly results. Despite a challenging operating environment for the sector due to COVID-19-related challenges, Gold Road had a blow-out quarter with record gold production at its 50% owned Gruyere Mine, with the balance sheet almost improving considerably. Given the solid operating results in Q2, the small-cap miner remains on track to meet its FY2020 guidance and should finish the year with over A$150 million in net cash. This will give the company the flexibility to continue to aggressively explore regional targets on the company's Yamarna Project. Based on Gold Road's industry-leading margins, and the potential for growth through M&A as cash grows, I continue to see the stock as a buy on dips. All production figures for the Gruyere Mine JV are reported on a 100% basis.

Gold Road Resources reported its Q2 results last week and had an exceptional quarter, with record gold production of 71,900 ounces at all-in sustaining costs well below the industry average. All-in sustaining costs came in A$1,233/oz (US$826/oz), which has moved year-to-date all-in sustaining costs to A$1,186/oz (US$794/oz), a figure that has allowed Gold Road to retain its spot as one of the highest-margin gold producers in the sector. Based on the company's average realized gold selling price of A$2,498/oz (US$1,673/oz) in Q2, this translates to margins of 49%, more than 1,000 basis points above average margins in the sector based on costs closer to US$975/oz. It's worth noting that margins should only increase going forward as these 49% margins were achieved despite having hedges on roughly 15% of gold sales. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As we can see in the chart above, quarterly production at the Gruyere Mine hit a new high in Q2 of 71,865 ounces, driven by record mill throughput of 2.18 million tonnes in the quarter. These throughput rates continue to exceed nameplate production rates, and Q2's performance came in slightly above the prior record quarterly record hit in Q4 2019 of 2.05 million tonnes. Meanwhile, the company continues to do an excellent job from a mining standpoint, with ore mined also tracking near record highs at 2.12 million tonnes for the quarter. However, despite this exceptional quarter from an operating perspective, all-in sustaining costs increased to A$1,233/oz from A$1,135/oz.

While this might look like a negative headline number, it's important to note that cash costs came in 11% lower for Q2 (A$728/oz vs. A$822/oz), but the higher all-in sustaining costs were attributed to higher royalties, minor COVID-19 related expenditures, and an increase in expenses related to the ongoing tailings dam raise. Therefore, while it might look like this was a weaker Q2 for Gold Road, this was not the case. In fact, it was actually a better quarter from a cost standpoint, but the timing of sustaining capital expenditures and higher royalties due to a higher gold price was a headwind. Based on the higher royalties stemming from higher gold prices, the company has raised its cost guidance slightly from A$1,200/oz (US$804/oz) at the midpoint to A$1,250/oz (US$838/oz). However, despite this increase, the company is still projecting costs to be 15% below the industry average, as shown below.

As the chart above shows, Gold Road is ranked 18th out of 60 gold producers based on its FY2020 guidance midpoint, but this is a chart of FY-2019 all-in sustaining costs, and we're likely to see higher costs across the board. Therefore, while Gold Road is ranked 18th based on its FY2020 guidance, this rank is likely to improve to 10th or better, or among the bottom one-fifth of the sector once we see all the results come in.

Based on the outstanding operational results, Gold Road generated A$23.8 million in free cash flow in the quarter, despite spending A$13.7 million on growth and sustaining capital expenditures, plus exploration. These are solid results for a company that was not even cash flow positive a year ago, and it's likely we'll see over A$30 million in free cash flow in Q3 based on the higher gold price. As we can see below, the balance sheet also remains strong, and Gold Road finished Q2 with A$84.1 million in net cash and cash equivalents, a A$49.1 million jump from the previous quarter. Assuming the gold price remains above A$2,500/oz (US$1,750/oz) until year end, I would expect Gold Road to finish the year with A$150 million in net cash, which would give it one of the strongest balance sheets among the Australian gold producers, just behind Silver Lake Resources (OTCPK:SVLKF), Westgold (OTC:WTGRF), and Ramelius Resources (OTCPK:RMLRF).

The great news about this rapidly growing net cash position is the possibilities it opens up for Gold Road when it comes to aggressive exploration and M&A opportunities. While Gold Road is stuck at a roughly 140,000-ounce per annum production profile based on a 50% ownership in Gruyere and the mine already near capacity, it could look to grow through an acquisition if the price is right. Meanwhile, Gold Road has a 100% ownership in a 4,400 square-kilometer land package, in addition to its 50% ownership on the tenements surrounding Gruyere. This significant land package should provide several targets for exploration, as shown in the map below. Therefore, while Gold Road was previously at the mercy of hoping to grow through exploration and hoping that its targets turned up a Gruyere 2.0, the speed at which the cash position is growing opens up the possibility of M&A as well. Currently, there are several 1.5 to 2.0 million ounce explorers in Australia that can be acquired for A$150 million or less, so this could be an angle the company could take if we don't see some exciting exploration results from the ongoing drill program.

Finally, while revenue came in lower than what would have been expected at A$71.8 million given near-record gold prices, Gold Road's hedges continue to decrease, with just 87,000 ounces hedged out to November 2022. These hedges are at an average price of A$1,847/oz (US$1,311/oz), but they make up only about 23% of gold production going forward. Therefore, given that Gruyere's output is tracking at record levels and hedges remain relatively low compared to the 112,000 ounces when the year started, we should begin to see Gold Road get a little more leverage to the gold price going forward.

While the majority of the sector has had to slash guidance and is tracking 5% or more below initial its initial FY2020 outlook, Gold Road is one of the few companies benefiting from the low case count in Australia that's on track to meet production guidance. It's worth noting that the company also beat its budget for the mine build, and its operational results in FY2019, suggesting that Gold Road is generally conservative in its guidance and over-delivers. Based on another quarter of record results from Gruyere, industry-leading margins, and the ability to grow through either M&A or exploration, I continue to see Gold Road as one of the most attractive gold producers in the sector. For now, I see the stock as a Hold at A$1.85, as it's had a nice run, but I would view any 15% pullbacks below A$1.60 as buying opportunities.

