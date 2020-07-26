Earnings of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) plunged by 30% quarter over quarter to $0.70 per share in the second quarter due to a hike in provision expense. EWBC's high exposure to vulnerable loan segments will likely keep provision expense high in the remainder of the year, which will keep earnings low. On the other hand, income from the Paycheck Protection Program will likely support earnings. Additionally, a substantial number of certificates of deposits will mature in the year ahead allowing EWBC to lower its funding cost. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 23% year over year to $3.56 per share in 2020. The one year ahead target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Nevertheless, I'm adopting a neutral rating on EWBC for the near term because the stock's high riskiness is likely to restrain the stock price.

COVID-19-Sensitive Industries to Keep Provision Expense Elevated

EWBC reported provision expense of $102 million in the second quarter, up from $74 million in the first quarter of 2020. EWBC's provision expense will likely remain high in the year ahead because of the company's high exposure to industries sensitive to the COVID-19 pandemic. As mentioned in the second quarter's investor presentation, the hotel industry made up 5% and retail made up 9% of total loans as of the end of the last quarter. Additionally, the oil and gas sector made up 3%, the entertainment industry made up 2%, and healthcare made up 1% of total loans. In total, vulnerable industries made up a hefty 20% of total loans. Further, EWBC allowed payment deferrals on 7.7% of total loans, which shows that there are material problems in the portfolio.

On the plus side, Greater Chinese loans were limited to just 3% of total loans, as mentioned in the presentation. Considering these factors, I'm expecting EWBC to report provision expense of $346 million in 2020, up from $99 million in 2019.

High Rate on Paycheck Protection Program to Drive Net Interest Income

As mentioned in the presentation, EWBC funded $1.8 billion of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program in the second quarter. A majority of the loans were quite small in size; hence, it is likely that the company will earn a high rate of fees on the loans. As mentioned in the presentation, the median loan size was just $60,000, and over 60% of the loans were under $100,000 in size. Additionally, the average loan size was just $250,000. Moreover, EWBC is availing the PPP liquidity facility, which provides funds at a low rate of 0.35%. Consequently, I'm expecting a margin of 3.65% on PPP loans, which leads to estimated total fees of around $66 million. The management mentioned in the conference call that its expects PPP forgiveness to start late in the third quarter, hence, I'm expecting EWBC to book most of the fees in the last quarter.

Due to the forgiveness of PPP loans, EWBC's total loan balance will likely decline in the year ahead. However, growth in the residential mortgage portfolio will partially offset the PPP loan forgiveness. As mentioned in the second quarter's conference call, EWBC currently has a robust residential mortgage pipeline. Considering these factors, I'm expecting EWBC to end the year with a loan balance of $35 billion, down 4% from the end of the second quarter and up 2% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Excluding the impact of PPP, EWBC's net interest margin, NIM, is likely to trend downwards in the year ahead due to the federal funds rate cuts in March. However, the upcoming maturity of Certificates of Deposits, CDs, will likely mitigate the impact of interest rate decline on NIM. As mentioned in the presentation, around $2 billion of CDs carrying rates of $1.56% will mature in the third quarter. Additionally, $1.4 billion CDs with a rate of 1.45% will mature in the fourth quarter, and $1.3 billion CDs with a rate of 1.26% will mature in the first quarter of 2021. As the spot rate for CDs was at around 1.08% at the end of the last quarter, there is a good chance that rates on new CDs will be around 18 to 50bps lower than the maturing CDs. As a result, the CD maturity can reduce the average cost of funds by around 2 to 5bps over the next three quarters.

As mentioned in the presentation, the management expects NIM to stabilize at around 3% in the future. Based on the factors mentioned above and management's guidance, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 6bps in the third quarter and by 50bps in the full year. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Earnings Likely to Decline by 23%

The elevated provision expense and NIM compression will likely pressurize earnings this year. On the other hand, fees from PPP will likely support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting earnings to decline by 23% year over year to $3.56 per share in 2020. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

June 2021 Target Price Suggests a High Upside

I'm using EWBC's average price-to-tangible-book multiple, P/TB, of 1.34x for 2019 and the first half of 2020 to value the stock. Multiplying the average P/TB ratio with the June 2021 forecast tangible book value per share of $33.1 gives a target price of $44.4 for the mid of next year. This target price implies an upside of 24.8% from EWBC's July 24 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB multiple.

Apart from the upside, EWBC is also offering a modest dividend yield of 3%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.275 per share. Despite the expectations of an earnings decline, there is very little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates for 2020 suggest a payout ratio of just 31%. Due to the high upside and modest dividend yield, I'm bullish on EWBC for a holding period of one year.

Elevated Credit Risks to Limit Price Appreciation in the Near Term

As discussed above, EWBC has high exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries, which is why the company currently faces a high level of credit risk. Additionally, the company has allowed payment deferrals on a material number of loans, which shows the debt servicing problems borrowers are facing. Furthermore, EWBC's Greater Chinese loans increase the credit risk because of the tension between the United States and China. However, exposure to Chinese loans is limited. These risks will likely keep the stock price subdued in the next two to three months despite the attractive valuation. Consequently, I'm adopting a neutral rating on EWBC for the near term.

