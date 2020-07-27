“In the course of my life, I have often had to eat my words, and I must confess that I have always found it a wholesome diet.” Winston Churchill.

We would not recommend anyone buy it today, except the most risk-tolerant, deep value investors.

Global travel has changed as a result of COVID-19, leading to longer-term secular shifts in consumer behavior, challenging the economic performance of Carnival over an extended horizon.

I have been writing on the Seeking Alpha website for around 10 years and during this time I have written more than 2,600 articles (~260 articles per year).

One of the greatest things about publishing content on this wonderful website is that it provides readers with the ability to comment and for authors to respond. As I tell my friends, I consider Seeking Alpha to be something like the “Facebook for finance” in which crowds (sentiment) drive markets.

Over the years, I have seen my fair share of winners, in which some of my articles have moved stock shares up (and down).

)Note: I will also be writing a series on my “Best Picks of All-Time.”)

With more than 85,000 followers on Seeking Alpha, it’s clear that I have some loyal fans who have responded favorably to many of my picks, trusting in my experience and research capabilities.

But regardless of the success stories, no one can bat one thousand, and the mark of an intelligent investor is to always stay humble and evaluate the losers. The legendary John Wooden said,

“Losing is only temporary and not all encompassing. You must simply study it, learn from it, and try hard not to lose the same way again. Then you must have the self-control to forget about it.”

As my close friends know, I’m a competitor, I always have been, and as I have gotten older, I have become much more of a student of investing, or in the words of Vince Lombardi, “If you can't accept losing, you can't win.”

One of the biggest losses in my career was investing in a retail franchise.

I bought the rights to develop stores for a global athletic chain in South Carolina and Puerto Rico and the parent company filed bankruptcy. I should have done better due diligence on the company, but instead I wound up losing close to $1 million.

As I said, I’m a competitor and I hate losing. I like what Ted Turner had to say about the subject, “The biggest thing I learned from losing? Winning's better.”

So, as you can imagine, with more than 2,600 Seeking Alpha articles to my credit, there have been some losers, and a few bombs.

To better understand my bad picks, and exercise needed humility, I thought it would be helpful to pen a series on losing.

Not because I wanted to drown in my sorrows, but because I wanted for all of my readers to be more informed and to become “more intelligent investors.” Benjamin Graham, one of the most successful investors of all time, witnessed failure at an early age, and he later explained,

“Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great, but in the end, we could count great compensations.”

A Sinking Ship

Back in February 2020 I coproduced an article (with Dividend Sensei) titled It's The Best Time In 11 Years To Buy 4.6%-Yielding Carnival. And to be clear, we did point out the high risks of owning Carnival Corporation (CCL) related to COVID-19:

“Yes, a black swan event like the coronavirus outbreak could result in a significant decline in interest coverage. Though, even then, it likely wouldn’t be enough to result in a downgrade… …And it’s likely far from over, having begun just two months ago. Moreover, with China now reopening most of its companies, there's a chance that cases will accelerate again…. …Remember that the outbreak likely isn't over yet, and we could still be headed into a recession. In other words, CCL might be dirt-cheap today, but it could go lower still… … Could more bad news be coming for CCL? Sure… …Whether CCL has bottomed and is now poised for a major rally, I don't know. No one does…

We concluded,

“Such fundamentals, quality competitive advantages, and ridiculously attractive valuation make the 8/11 above-average quality Carnival a 'very strong buy'www.morningstar.com/articles/983574/we-lower-our-cruise-company-moats-from-narrow-to-none and one of my highest conviction recommendations for 2020 and well beyond.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

Some Background on Carnival

Keep in mind, Carnival remains the largest company in the laid-up cruise industry, operating nine global brands with more than 100 ships and passenger capacity of around 250,000 at the end of 2019.

The global cruise market has been underpenetrated, offering long-term demand opportunities. Additionally, in recent years, the repositioning and deployment of ships to faster-growing and under-represented regions like Asia-Pacific had helped balance the supply in high-capacity regions like the Caribbean and Mediterranean, aiding pricing tactics.

However, global travel has changed as a result of COVID-19, leading to longer-term secular shifts in consumer behavior, challenging the economic performance of Carnival over an extended horizon.

“As consumers slowly resume cruising after an estimated six-month no-sail halt (with only a handful of ships expected to sail this autumn, and timing that can be further delayed), we suspect cruise operators will have to reassure passengers of both the safety and value propositions of cruising. On the yield side, we expect Carnival to see extended pricing pressure to entice cruisers back onto the product after COVID-19 subsides. And on the cost side, higher spend to implement tighter cleanliness and health protocols could initially inflate spending. Aggravating profits will be the fact that the entire fleet will likely have staggered reintroductions, crimping profitability over the 2020-21 time frame, ceding scale benefits. These concerns, in turn, should lead to average returns on invested capital, including goodwill, that are set to languish below our weighted average cost of capital estimate (9%) over a multi-year period, supporting our no-moat rating. While we believe Carnival has carved out a broad offering across demographics, the product still has to compete with other land-based vacations and discretionary spend for share of wallet. We contend it could be harder to capture the same percentage of spend over the near term given the perceived risk of cruising, heightened by recent media attention." - Morningstar

CCL's fight for survival has forced it to take drastic action, far beyond just suspending the dividend (analysts don't expect it to return until 2024 at the earliest). These include:

Selling $16 billion in bonds with interest rates as high as 11.5% and LIBOR +7.5%

Selling 5.75% yielding convertible bonds (that will dilute existing shareholders)

Issuing equity at $8, near the bottom of the March crash

All of these things will have a noticeable negative impact on CCL's long-term growth prospects which have dimmed somewhat, but we can't know how badly until the pandemic gets under control.

In the short term 2020 EPS consensus continues to fall, down another 7% in the last few weeks to -$7.09.

Operating cash flow, free cash flow, EBIT, pretty much every metric has turned negative for this year and the only way to value CCL at all is on 2021 consensus EBITDA.

Those estimates have also fallen in recent weeks, so CCL's 2021 EBITDA fair value has fallen from $23 to $15. The potential good buy price is 35% below fair value ($9.80) to compensate for the very speculative nature of the company right now.

CCL is now a 6/11 quality negative outlook Fallen Angel, whose balance sheet is being relied on to help the company make it through the worst crisis in its history.

S&P has slashed the credit rating from A- stable before the pandemic to BB- with CCL on negative watch, meaning a cut to B+ might be coming if it doesn't start sailing soon.

This means S&P is implying a 21% risk of bankruptcy that might increase to 25% if things don't improve soon.

(Source: YCharts)

The good news is that even with all the desperate actions it's had to take, analysts have become more optimistic about CCL's long-term outlook.

YCharts shows the consensus back to 12.0%, pre-pandemic levels.

FactSet's medium-term consensus through 2023, despite horrific losses in 2020 and 2021, shows 15% CAGR medium-term growth.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

However, following the Great Recession, CCL missed two-year forecasts for six consecutive years, by as much as 107%.

This is why we rate CCL a very speculative 6/11 quality with a negative outlook and we would not recommend anyone buy it today, except the most risk-tolerant deep value investors.

And not at $15 which is approximate fair value, but at $9.80 or less, a minimum 35% discount. And then in small amounts, no more than 1% of invested capital.

For now, we recommend holding onto shares in CCL (Dividend Sensei owns shares in his retirement portfolio) as we watch and wait to see what happens with the pandemic, its 2021 cruising plans, and its balance sheet.

Fundamentals Update

EPS down another 7% since the last update, no changes to quality or safety scores

The long-term consensus has significantly improved to 12% CAGR, margin of error adjusted consensus growth range 3% to 14% CAGR

Current price: $15.00

2020 average fair value estimate: $15

Discount: 0%

Historical fair value: 16 to 17 PE (16.5 mid-range)

Current PE: NA (no EPS profit until 2022)

Safety score: 2/5 (balance sheet)

Quality score: 6/11 below-average, Fallen Angel = very speculative

DK rating: Hold

2025 consensus return potential: 16% CAGR

2022 consensus return potential: 9% CAGR

Five-year mid-range probability-weighted return (NYSE:PWR): 12.2% CAGR (225% than S&P 500)

CCL 2025 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

CCL 2022 Consensus Return Potential

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Valuation: 2/4 0% undervalued, hold

Preservation of capital: BB- negative credit watch rating = 21% 30-year bankruptcy risk = 4/7

Return of capital: NA, not a dividend stock

Five-year Probability-Weighted Return: 12.2% CAGR vs 3.7% S&P 500 (225% more) = 10/10

Relative Investment Score: 76% vs 73% S&P 500

Letter Grade: C+ above-market average vs C market-average S&P 500

CCL Investment Decision Score

Goal CCL Why Score Valuation Hold Fairly valued 2/4 Preservation Of Capital Below Average BB- credit rating, 21% or less long-term bankruptcy risk 4/7 Return Of Capital NA Not a dividend stock NA Return On Capital Excellent 12.2% PWR vs 3.65% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 76% Letter Grade C+ (above-market average) S&P 73% = C (market-average)

Source: Dividend Kings

For new investors, CCL is a potentially OK investment right now, though we would never recommend buying a Fallen Angel at fair value.

If things deteriorate further, which will ultimately be up to the pandemic and recession, then we might end up selling (Dividend Kings) should CCL become a 5/11 poor quality company.

Lesson Learned

Now, I’m sure that one of the first things that you’re thinking about is that I should stay on dry land, stick with REITs, and not publish articles on cruise ship companies like Carnival.

Quite the contrary…

One of the biggest losses that I have experienced in my life is by putting all of my eggs in one basket, and not adequately diversifying my investment portfolio.

As many of you know, I have continued to diversify into other dividend-paying sectors such as MLPs, banks, and traditional C-corps. Some recent articles include:

Also, I learned an awful lot from the 2008 recession, and it’s because of those lessons that I was underweight lodging and malls going into the pandemic. It’s likely that CBL Properties (CBL) could soon file bankruptcy and we believe there will be other mall REITs to follow.

We consider the lodging REIT sector extremely risky right now, and similar to Carnival, “we would not recommend anyone buy it today, except the most risk-tolerant deep value investors.” Albert Einstein said it best, “The only mistake in life is the lesson not learned.”

To be perfectly clear, nobody knew back in February 2020 that we would be living four and a half months in a global pandemic. In fact, nobody knows how much longer we will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

All of us have been forced to adapt to these changes and respond to the new set of challenges.

If you had asked me back in February about my son and daughter not attending graduation ceremonies (in May), or that I would not be attending conferences in May, June, and July, I would have said you're crazy...

Nonetheless, I'm writing to all of you today, admitting that I have been proven wrong.

One of my best friends once told me that he enjoyed eating a lot of crow, and he even laughed when he said that it (crow) had become quite tasty. I would not go that far, but I fully comprehend what he means by that. Winston Churchill famously said,

“In the course of my life, I have often had to eat my words, and I must confess that I have always found it a wholesome diet.”

Stay tuned for more “Lessons Learned” articles in my series “Evaluating Some of My Worst Picks of All-Time."

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

