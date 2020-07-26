Image source

The COVID-19 crisis has had untold impacts on countless businesses worldwide. Economic growth ground to a halt for months earlier this year, impacting many different types of businesses, but mainly consumer-facing ones. Stocks were sold to extreme levels amid the panic, but at this point, many have rebounded.

One such stock is Sonoco Products (SON), which is a maker of various different types of packaging solutions for food, medical devices, promotional displays, and a variety of other solutions. Sonoco saw its business take a beating during the first half of the year, and while the outlook for the second half is much rosier on renewed economic growth, I think the stock is fully valued, and therefore, unattractive.

Stagnant growth made worse by COVID-19

Sonoco, as a maker of packaging solutions, isn’t exactly a hot new growth stock. Sonoco has made a very nice niche for itself in the making of customized packaging solutions for a variety of customers that need to move their goods in a safe, cost effective, attractive way. That’s great, and it has afforded Sonoco a nearly-four-decade long streak of annual dividend increases. On that measure, Sonoco is extraordinary.

But what if you are looking for a stock with capital appreciation potential? Unfortunately, after the recent rally, I think you have to look elsewhere.

Under normal circumstances, Sonoco struggles to grow. Indeed, the chart above shows five years of actual revenue results as well as estimates for this year and next year, and it is quite difficult to even tell the difference between the lengths of the bars. What’s interesting is that Sonoco has made lots of small acquisitions over time with very few divestitures, so you’d think you’d see these bars get taller and taller as we move to the right of the chart. But that simply isn’t the case as Sonoco has struggled for years to create any sort of meaningful top line growth.

That becomes a problem when you consider that COVID-19 has reduced demand for all sorts of things, and one of those things is the packaging that goods are shipped in.

Indeed, the sales bridge chart above for the first half of this year shows that volume has been a big reason sales have moved down, but it isn’t just that. Pricing has deteriorated and forex and other adjustments were meaningful as well. Only acquisitions kept revenue from being much worse than it already was.

I suspect we’ll see numbers that look like this for the foreseeable future because there simply is no catalyst for any sort of change. Sonoco is beholden to makers of goods buying its packaging, so when demand for goods is reduced, fewer packages are needed.

The only thing that has come out of the COVID-19 crisis that is a potential tailwind for Sonoco is its ability to create and sell packaging for the hundreds of millions (or more) doses of a vaccine that will eventually arrive. Sonoco won’t get all of this business, but it is poised to take at least some of it. However, this should be a temporary tailwind and doesn’t fix the structural growth issues the company has always had. If anything, it may be giving investors false hope that growth may finally arrive.

But revenue growth isn’t the only problem

One thing I’d suggest Sonoco has done quite well in recent years is boost its margins.

Above, we can see gross margins and operating margins, both as a percentage of revenue, for the past decade. The trend has been unequivocally higher in both, as the company came out of the financial crisis with an eye towards boosting profitability by reducing costs, but also in optimizing its sourcing costs and its selling prices.

That effort has worked, slowly but surely, to boost operating margins to new highs last year at 9.5% of revenue.

The problem, as I see it, is that eventually Sonoco cannot cut any further, and will therefore have to rely upon revenue growth to leverage down operating and fixed expenses. As we saw above, that may take a very long time, or never come at all, so the impact of this is that I believe operating margins are at or near their peak.

Sonoco has cut, and cut some more in recent years to try and boost margins, and it has worked. However, we’ve seen 9%+ operating margins in three of the past four years, so it seems that if there were additional margin capacity in the company’s revenue, it would have unlocked it by now. In addition, weak revenue for this year, and potentially more, will almost certainly serve to weaken margins, setting the company back.

Further, Sonoco has taken on a lot of new debt in the past few years, as we can see below with net debt depicted in millions of dollars.

Net debt was just under $800 million in 2016, but at the end of last year, it was more than double that value at $1.8 billion. The thing is that Sonoco has a capex-light business model that produces a lot of cash, relatively speaking. So, where has it all gone such that the company felt the need to borrow hundreds of millions of additional dollars?

Below, we can see the answer to this question. I’ve charted operating cash flows, capex, common dividends, and acquisitions for the past decade to give a sense of where Sonoco’s cash has come from, and where it has gone.

The chart is busy but there is a wealth of information in there. In essence, Sonoco produces between $200 million and $400 million in free cash flow annually, depending upon the year. Sonoco’s cash flow has been very volatile during the past decade, but it is always positive.

However, it pays a dividend that costs ~$170 million per year, and its capex is generally in the area of $200 million. Those two items, therefore, generally combine to use all of the cash it generates each year, and in a lot of cases, more cash than it generates in a year.

When you add in acquisitions, which don’t occur every year, but can be hugely costly, it is easy to see how Sonoco simply hasn’t been able to afford not to borrow each year.

With $1.8 billion in net debt, Sonoco’s leverage is already substantial. But more importantly, it cannot afford to operate the way it has been forever because eventually, its balance sheet will run out of room. That implies that the growth spending the company has been doing will eventually need to slow down, which is yet another headwind.

The bottom line

The bottom line with Sonoco is that a company that struggled to grow in good times will almost certainly struggle more these days. That results in very lackluster earnings growth projections, as you can see below.

EPS moved higher in recent years, but for this year and next year, they are expected to be below that of 2019. I find these estimates to be a bit rosy as well given the headwinds I discussed above. These estimates have been moved down since the crisis started, and due to revenue and margin headwinds, I think Sonoco has downside risk, rather than upside potential.

At 16.5 times this year’s earnings, the stock looks fully valued, and then some. The stock’s long-term PE multiple averages between 15 and 16, so it is slightly more expensive than it normally is. Given that there are even more headwinds to growth than normal, paying full price seems imprudent.

Sonoco has a fantastic dividend history and a nice yield, but it is fully valued at best, and with growth concerns anew popping up, I have to rate it a sell until the valuation improves. I’d be interested at 13 to 14 times earnings, which would equate to a share price of ~$45 or so, which is about nine bucks lower from today’s level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.