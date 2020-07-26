In the medium-term (3-5 years) the dividend is not secure at the current level.

The company faces further costs e.g. for 5G spectrum, which could drive debt up further.

U.K. based phone operator Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) (OTCPK:VODPF) has a significant business but for years it has had business challenges – there is a reason its shares have been touching lows last seen in the previous century.

It pops up on lists recommending it for yield hunters, but I don’t think this is a smart stock to buy for its dividend. There may be lots of reasons to buy dividend, such as exposure to a large telecom enterprise, or the perception that its current share price is a bargain. But if the only reason you are considering buying the company is for the headline yield, I suggest you reconsider.

Vodafone’s Dividend History is Uneven

Last May, the company announced a cut in its dividend of 40%, from 15 euro cents to 9 euro cents. That ended a two-decade run of dividend increases. The interim and final dividend – declared but not yet paid – now amount to 9 euro cents.

That was a clear signal to shareholders in my view that dividends are now up for negotiation and cannot simply be taken for granted.

Vodafone’s Dividend Cover Has Been Weak

Vodafone’s dividend cover is less than 1x and has been for a number of years.

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Adjusted EPS (C) 6.87 8.04 11.59 6.27 5.6 Dividend (C) 13 15 15 9 9 Coverage 0.53 0.54 0.77 0.70 0.62

Source: calculated by author using data from company annual reports

Looking at the free cash flow situation, it was better but not great in recent years. For now, at least, the dividend cut has improved dividend coverage from a free cash flow perspective. In the current year, it has guided free cash flow of at least €5B, no improvement in essence.

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Free cash flow (£m) 1013 4056 4044 4411 4949 Equity dividends paid (£m) 2998 3714 3920 4064 2296 Coverage 0.34 1.09 1.03 1.09 2.16

Source: calculated by author using data from company annual reports

Free cash flow is probably a better indicator of the company’s ability to pay dividends over the long term, so it is positive that the free cash flow cover has improved. Overall, though, there are a couple of things here about which to be wary. First, Vodafone management has paid out dividends without cover for a number of years. While that sounds like something positive for shareholders, it is also symptomatic of a management who are unable to run the business to marry its interests and shareholder interests successfully, in my view.

Secondly, the dividend still isn’t covered by earnings. On Friday, the company stated that for its current financial year, adjusted EBITDA outlook remains unchanged: flat to slightly down. So it’s hard to feel comfortable about the long-term sustainability of the current dividend even after the reduction last year. One of the reasons the market has the shares at a price where the yield equates to a juicy 7.3% may be because many market participants have doubts that the dividend will be sustained at the current payout rate in the medium- to long-term. Even if the company halved the dividend, for example, at current share prices that would mean a yield of 3.6%, which is still good for such a large, well-established company.

Vodafone Has Many Demands on Its Cash

As seen above, even at its reduced level, the dividend payouts are a significant drain of cash for Vodafone. Until it cut its dividend, it was in the top five of U.K. dividend payers in terms of how much money it mailed to shareholders each year.

The business is also a money making machine, with revenue of 45 billlion euros last year. But the business model that enables that, of a conglomerate built up across markets through acquisitions and costly license bids, requires a large amount of debt. The liabilities in its latest balance sheet contain over 76 billion euros of borrowings alone. Net debt is lower but the company is still sitting on over 40 billion euros’ worth of debt.

Net debt is at the high end of the company’s target

Source: 2020 company annual report

While servicing its existing debt the company faces challenges which may increase debt in the medium-term future. Costly 5G spectrum purchases are one such cost which may entail taking on more debt. There are also more day to day business costs which could also be substantial, for example the challenges to its substantial Indian business including tax disputes and the rise of Reliance Jio, and the cost of replacing Huawei hardware.

With such a substantial debt profile, the company needs to sustain earnings to sustain its dividend, as the debt is prioritized over share dividends.

Exchange Risk is Another Risk

Vodafone switched to accounting in euros and now declares its dividend in euros, which is translated into pence as the shares are listed in London, amongst other bourses. In the event that sterling loses significant value against the Euro, that means that for shareholders receiving dividend payments in sterling, they could further fall even if the euro level payout remains the same.

Looking at the cost of the euro in sterling over the past five years, one can see that there has already been a significant depreciation of sterling.

Source: Google using Morningstar data

Today, a 15c dividend translates to 13.7p. But if the exchange rate was to revert to where it was at the start of 201 before the U.K. referendum on leaving the E.U., 15c would be worth only 10.8p, a big difference.

Brexit may further weaken sterling but we don’t know. If sterling recovers some of its value in coming years, it could effectively cut the yield on Vodafone shares for shareholders receiving dividends in sterling.

Conclusion: The Vodafone Yield Is Eye Raising – for a Reason

Even after a large cut, Vodafone’s yield north of 7% looks attractive for a stable, FTSE-100 company and industry giant. However, the heydays of the dividend are behind it. Future cuts remain possible, the company has a large debt pile and the dividend is not well-covered. I wouldn’t buy Vodafone just for the current yield.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.