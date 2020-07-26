The XLB ETF has surprised the market and its peers during the recent pandemic.

Thesis Summary

The Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB) tracks the performance of underlying materials companies. I expect it to continue to perform comparatively better in the economic downturn, provided that interest rates continue to fall. Overall, it is a well-balanced portfolio with significant investment in minerals and gasses. It may be able to perform well subject to rising gold prices. Once gold starts dipping, the XLB will also begin to underperform.

ETF Overview

The XLB is a non-diversified fund that includes securities of companies that have been classified as part of the primary materials sectors. It is a large fund with securities of companies from the chemicals, metals and mining, paper and forest products, containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Let us take a look at the top 25 holdings of the XLB:

Source: Ycharts

As we can see, the top two holdings of the fund are industrial gas and chemical giants Linde PLC (OTC:LIN) and Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD). These two holdings make up over a fourth of the fund.

The rest of the holdings are chemicals, chemical, and mining companies like Ecolab, Dupont, and Newmont Corp.

Let us take a look at the performance of the fund:

Source: YCharts

We can see how the fund has performed in terms of returns, compared to its peers and the general market. Interestingly, XLB has underperformed marginally compared to the broader market but has outperformed its peers slightly. This may not seem to be a huge thing, but considering the market situation of the last quarter and the sectors that the fund focuses on, this is a positive thing for the fund.

What I don’t like about the XLB

Compared to a lot of other funds, I should mention that XLB has historically underperformed versus the broader market. Its dips have been more profound than the broader market, and its highs have been lower than the market as well. This is understandable, given its defensive nature.

XLB has managed to match the broader market, as measured by the MSCI World Net Total Return, and it has beaten its peers in the current year. This can be attributed to the rise in gold prices during and after the pandemic.

In my opinion, its two top holdings, LIN and APD are its saving grace since Linde has been rising steadily, while the Fed’s low rates assurances have continued to support gold prices. Historically gold rises when discount rates fall, and APD’s rise seems to have lent some support to XLB.

Another reason I would not recommend XLB is that I believe we are going to see a rise in inflation and discount rates. Higher rates are usually linked with falling gold prices. It is a general rule that gold stocks generally decline with an increase in policy rates (negatively correlated). The higher discount rate would mean that investors will shift from investing in gold and back towards interest-based securities.

XLB could be a good ETF to hold for the short term, but in the long run it will provide poor returns for investors and there are better defensive investments you can make.

Risks

By risks here, I mean things that would make the ETF appreciate, as my article is bearish.

There is a high chance that instead of an inflationary recovery, deflation could be prolonged. It could even extend into a depression. In such a scenario, we can see XLB continue to perform well compared to its peers and broader market because of the gold linkage, but the market cap of gold prices has been reached, and there is a lot of resistance above this price. In a fund that has historically not performed well in its sector, I would not recommend it.

In this scenario, XLB would provide a good place to protect your wealth. However, I believe we will see economic recovery and subsequent inflation.

Takeaway

XLB covers the essential materials sector by investing heavily in all the high-quality chemical and gasses sector. The ETF has benefitted from exposure to gold, but if rates rise we will see this change. Overall, the fund is very defensive and at the time there are better investments out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.