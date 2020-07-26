The Yen Remains The Best Of A Bad Bunch

In prior years gold and the yen have been closely correlated as both acted as a store of value amid easing U.S. monetary policy. We expect the yen to resume its role as a relative safe haven in the fiat word as investors see the dollar as an increasingly floored store of wealth.

The current spread of Japanese over U.S. 10-year real yields suggests the yen should see double digit gains over the coming quarters.

While real interest rates continue to head lower in the U.S., they have remained in positive territory in Japan thanks to persistent expectations of price deflation.

With all currencies losing value relative to gold and silver, we believe the Japanese yen remains the least bad fiat currency option.

Japanese Monetary Policy Increasingly Tight On A Relative Basis

As we noted in our last yen update (see 'Seeking Safety In The Yen') changes in real interest rate expectations as measured by 10-year inflation-linked bond yields tend to drive currency moves. As the chart below shows, improvements in relative real yields have tended to support the yen and the recent surge in real yield spreads suggest the currency pair should be trading around 90 based on historical trends.

Increasingly Loose Fed Policy Suggest Yen Should Be Much Stronger

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Double-Digit Yen Gains To Be Expected

We can also see how previous divergences between USDJPY and the fair value implied by 10-year real yield spreads have been closely correlated with yen returns over the next two years. This makes intuitive sense as relatively tighter monetary policy in one country tends to raise speculative demand for the currency driving outperformance.

Yen Deviation From Fair Value Vs 2-Year Subsequent Returns

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

The key point to note is that the yen should experience double-digit gains even in the absence of any further widening in real yield spreads between Japan and the U.S. In reality, we think the risks are skewed towards further gain in Japanese relative real yield spreads. The main reasons for this is that inflation expectations face considerably greater upside pressure in the U.S. owing to the country’s high level of foreign-owned debt and domestic asset price bubble which suggests that the U.S. Fed will be forced to maintain extremely loose monetary policy.

While this is also true to an extent in Japan as extreme levels of government debt prevent any increase in real yields, Japan's large net external surplus position provides a constant disinflationary force, supporting Japanese real yields. With this in mind, the spread of U.S. over Japanese 10-year real yields looks likely to move even further in Japan’s favour to the benefit of the yen.

The Yen Remains Fiat Gold

In prior years gold and the yen have been closely correlated with each other as both acted as a store of value amid easing U.S. monetary policy. In mid-2019 this correlation broke down, with the yen trading sideways and gold moving higher despite the fact that Japanese real yields actually rose over this period. We expect the yen to resume its role as a relative safe haven in the fiat word as investors see the dollar as an increasingly floored store of wealth.

Breakdown in Correlation Between Gold And Yen

Source: Bloomberg

