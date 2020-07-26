BoE Economist - U.K. Economy Growing At 1% A Week

So far at least we seem to be having that V shaped and swift bounce back and recovery.

We have retail sales bouncing at 13.9 %, to be just 0.6% below February's levels.

Andy Haldane, The Band of England economist, says that the UK economy is growing at 1% a week.

How quickly and how far?

The big economic question of our times is how quickly will the varied economies recover from the coronavirus induced closedown? Then, as a secondary issue, how far will they recover?

One good guess is that the UK - just as an example - dropped 25% during the lockdown. So, how quickly is it going to bounce back? And is that bounce back going to be to where we were or somewhere short of that?

This matters for an interruption in the economy is, after we account for those who don't survive the hiccup, not all that great an influence upon stock and investment values. What matters there is what is the future going to be like. If, again just as an example, we get back to where we were and also back to the same growth pattern then logically stock indices should be back to where they were as well. They should be lower if growth is now at a permanently lower level, or again if we're starting from a lower level.

So, our grand investment question is when does normality return, how quickly does it do so?

Andy Haldane

Haldane is the Bank of England's chief economist. The way this system works is that he doesn't get to determine policy, he's just a member of the committee that does so and not the most important one either. On the other hand he is the top technical guy in the central bank. His views carry weight.

He recently told a part of Parliament that the UK economy is growing at 1% a week at present:

Mr Haldane, the only member of the nine-strong monetary policy committee to oppose expanding the Bank’s asset purchase programme last month, said he believed that the economy was growing by about 1 per cent a week on average, based on business surveys and other less conventional figures, such as traffic and mobility data.

He also went on to say that he thinks we're about half way back:

"We are already three months into a recovery in activity in the economy. Over the last 10 weeks or so the economy has probably been growing at an average of around 1% per week," he said. The upshot of this is that "roughly half of the roughly 25% fall in activity during March and April has been clawed back," he said.

His information sources are as close to real time as possible, things like traffic and utility use levels.

Which all looks fairly cheery and he might even be underestimating things.

Retail sales

We've the new retail sales figures:

In June 2020, the volume of retail sales increased by 13.9% when compared with May 2020 as non-food and fuel stores continue their recovery from the sharp falls experienced since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The two monthly increases in the volume of retail sales in May and June 2020 have brought total sales to a similar level as before the coronavirus pandemic; however, there is a mixed picture in different store types.

There being two important points here.

(UK retail sales from the Office for National Statistics)

The two things being

Firstly, OK, sure, retail sales are only some portion of consumer spending and consumer spending is itself only some portion of the whole economy. But we are getting back to normal in at least some areas of the economy. This is good news, no?

More importantly, it's showing that sectors of the economy are indeed bouncing back. The idea of a V shaped recession with a reasonably swift - measured in months, not years - return to normality isn't far fetched.

The second is that this recovery is not actually returning us to where we were, not at all.

Non-store retailing has reached a new high level in June 2020, with continued growth during the pandemic and a 53.6% increase in volume sales when compared with February 2020.

Non-store retailing is online. Amazon and the internet and all that. We are thus seeing great changes within those macroeconomic variables. As investors we need to be aware of that as my numerous pieces talking about the commercial and retail property markets in the UK show.

But there's a macroeconomic point to make here too. Which is that there are, as we can see, going to be changes in the structure of economies as we come out of this. And the places which do best are going to be those which have flexible economies to start with. For that's what economic flexibility is, the ability to switch methods and modes of doing things within the same macroeconomic envelope.

Which is why I've long been suggesting that the order of recovery is going to be the US first, then the UK, then mainland Europe. For that's also a rough listing of how flexible the economies are in order. Sure, I could be wrong but that's also what we're seeing as yet.

My view

I'm rather set in my opinion that we're going to see a swift bounce back to something like where we were in February by those macroeconomic measures. So, it's going to take a significant disagreement provided by reality to make me change my mind. The thing is we're not really seeing any disagreements here.

The investor view

The value of these macroeconomic numbers is at present largely negative.

The market indices are about correctly priced for a swift recovery and then something like the growth we were having. So, information that tells us that it is happening - or even information that doesn't tell us that this isn't happening - doesn't change our investment stance very much. The indices are still reflecting reality that is.

We're thus left with the much more difficult job of having to inspect individual opportunities without that guidance of a one way bet from the macroeconomic indicators.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.