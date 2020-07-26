Crane’s business model is to specialize in mission critical products where performance is vital and the cost to switch to competitors is quite high.

As with many industrial firms, 2020 has not been kind to profits or share prices, and Crane should be best considered an “across the Great Abyss” investment.

In 1962, Harry Belafonte released a traditional country-blues song, “Midnight Special”. Known for his calypso and Caribbean sound, this particular song, also the title of his fourteenth album, incorporates another intriguing and unlikely milestone in music history. The unlikely musical talent gathered for this version of an old prison tune is as differing as the various businesses of mini-conglomerate Crane Company (CR). The conglomerate’s concept is to operate different businesses in uncorrelated sectors in order to offer market and investment diversification.

Mid-cap value firm Crane is a great example of this approach. Founded in 1855, Crane operates in very distinct industrial segments: currency (currency paper and automated cash-tending machines), fluid handling (liquid pumps and valves), aerospace (landing gear, power supplies, and sensors), recreational vehicle and truck trailers (engineered panels). One aspect of Crane’s business model is to specialize in mission critical products where performance is vital and the cost to switch to competitors is quite high. Crane manufactures over 90 well-respected brands within their niche markets. As with many industrial firms, 2020 has not been kind to profits or share prices, and Crane should best be considered an “across the Great Abyss” investment.

In 1936, Fortune Magazine offered this intriguing comment in an article about Crane (an updated version would add “fly in an airplane or carry cash currency” and "100,000-odd products"):

“You can’t run a railroad or build a dam, operate a paper mill or lay a sewer, dig an oil well or heat a hospital, or launch a battleship or even take a shower without using one of the more than 40,000-odd products that are made by Crane Co.”

The company is segregated into four distinct operating groups:

Payment & Merchandising Technologies (35% of 2019 revenues) manufacturers an intriguing array of currency-oriented products. These include vending machines using both cash and cash-less transactions plus various coin and currency transaction solutions. Beyond the typical vending markets, their customers include banking, gaming, retail, transportation, and kiosk markets. In addition, for over 200 years, Crane has been working with US Federal Reserve and over 50 central banks globally to design and provide high-tech currency paper. Most US notes have a longevity of 6 to 7 years before being destroyed and replaced with new paper money.

Fluid Handling (34% of revenues) manufactures liquid pumps and values servicing the chemicals, water and wastewater industries, oil and gas transportation and E&P, large commercial construction industries. Crane is known for its performance in extremely difficult operating environments, such as highly corrosive or under extreme temperatures and pressures.

Aerospace and Electronics (24% of revenue) offers aircraft components such as braking systems, cabin products, and electronic sensors. Crane also offers power supply systems for missiles and space applications. Focused on three general areas of aircraft, defense, and space, about 64% of the groups revenues come from commercial aircraft OEM and aftermarket sales. For example, Crane’s braking products are in use in virtually the entire fleet of 10,000 in-service Boeing aircraft (BA).

Engineering Materials (6% of revenue) is the leading manufacturer of fiberglass reinforced plastic panels known as Crane Composites. The custom panels are used as sidewalls in RVs and truck trailers in addition to commercial construction of restaurants and food preparation facilities.

It should be noted Crane is a substantial supplier of currency paper to the US Federal Reserve. The Feds issue an annual contract for their paper needs every August and over the years the volume has remained fairly steady. Usually expressed in the billions of notes, the chart below outlines the Fed’s annual note paper needs dating back to 2011. Last Aug, the government announced it was temporarily reducing its annual purchases to reduce inventory, like their actions in 2014. In April, the Feds increased their FY2020 notes contract from 5.2 billion notes to 6.2 billion. Upon completion of the 2020 destocking program by the US Government, investors should expect stable demand for the next several years, similar to the 2015 to 2018 period.

Annual US Government Currency Notes Demand, in billions, FY2011 - FY2020.

Morningstar has an upbeat assessment of Crane over the next several years, but first the firm has to overcome a few obstacles. From their June review:

The company faces multiple near-term headwinds across all of its segments: (1) the precipitous decline in oil prices will likely dampen demand in the fluid handling business as customers lower their spending levels; (2) the decline in near-term demand for commercial aircraft as air travel is grinding to a halt will create challenges in the aerospace & electronics segment; and (3) a lower-than-expected Federal Reserve currency print order in August 2019 will lead to lower sales in payment & merchandising technologies, at least in the first half of the year. Given that many of its products are used in mission-critical applications where the margin for error is slim (for instance, brake control systems used on airplanes, advanced micro-optic security features used in banknotes, and wastewater pumps), Crane’s reputation for quality and reliability is a key source of competitive advantage. Over decades, Crane has established long-lasting customer relationships and built a large installed base of equipment that generates recurring revenue from aftermarket parts and services.

Crane has legacy asbestos liability issues. Crane supplied values to the US Navy and General Motors (GM) during and after WWII with gaskets that contained long-fibered asbestos. In the most recent past, management has taken two large "non-recurring" charges against this liability, one in 2016 of $125 million, or $2.13 per share and another last year with an after-tax charge of $181 million, or $2.98 per share. According to their 4th qtr. 2019 earnings press release and update on CR’s liability, management expects annual after-insurance, after-tax cash outflow of approximately $40 million going forward. As projected by Morningstar, CR has about $550 million in remaining liabilities and, while asbestos liabilities are usually a very strong “head for the hills” red flag for me since the early 1980s, this seems a manageable amount.

Excluding non-recurring adjustments, Crane generated operating earnings per share of $4.52 in 2017, $5.50 in 2018, and $5.43 in 2019. The current estimates for 2020 are between $3.60 to $4.35 and in 2021 earnings are expected to rebound to $5.25 to $6.30. Dividends have been rising nicely from $1.32 in 2017 to $1.72 for 2020. Management has generated $4.50 to $5.40 per share in annual free cash flow since 2015. Share count has been steady over the past 16 years with management investing its cash flow in additional acquisitions within its core expertise. For example, the Aerospace group was formed by combining nine different major acquisitions over the years.

Crane has been known for generating consistent free cash flow. For example, with a smidge above $3.3 billion in 2019 revenue, management generated $325 million in free cash flow. With 2019 operating cash flow of $393 million, CR paid $93 million in dividends (up 10% from 2018), bought back $80 million in shares, and reduced long-term and short-term debt by $107 million. As of Dec 2019, Crane had $400 million in cash and long-term debt of $840 million.

Pre-virus management guidance for 2020 earnings per share was in the $6.20 to $6.50 range. With operating margins of 23.7% in the Aerospace group and 15.3% in the Payments group, with a long-term return on invested capital in the 15% range, and with 37% of 2019 revenue generated offshore, it seems Crane is well positioned to not only benefit from a weakening US Dollar, but from a rebound in economic activity. Morningstar has a 5-Star buy in price of $56, or about 7.0% below its current trading price of $60. The stock started the year in the $90 range, collapsed to $40 during the “Great Swan Dive” of late March 2020, and has rebounded to the $60 to $65 range over the past several weeks.

I have owed Crane for several years, and it was part of my Dec 2019 stop loss strategy, with a few shares being sold in mid-Feb at $80. These shares were replaced, and added to, between March 20 – April 4 in the $45 range and the total position value is at an average level in my investment bucket titled, “bought primarily for capital gains”. I plan on adding more shares if the $56 level is revisited. Based on its 5-yr beta of 1.5 and my belief that a period of overall market weakness is pending, I look forward to adding more at that level. If I were not a current shareholder, I would contemplate buying a smallish position at current prices with an eye on the $56 target.

Authors Addendum: Midnight Special is believed to originate in the late 1890s as a song sung by prisoners, most likely on “work detail”, and the first official recording was in 1926. In 1962, Jamaican-American Harry Belafonte, known for his crisp Caribbean calypso sound, recorded the song as lead tune of an album of the same name. The unlikely musician accompanying Belafonte was none other than Bob Dylan on the harmonica. According to numerous sources, the Nobel Laureate was paid $50 for the session and that Belafonte was looking to develop a different sound, deciding on a hard-driving harmonica, and Dylan was chosen. While recorded immediately after Dylan’s own initial album, RCA Records released Belafonte’s album before Dylan’s, and it became known as the first officially released recording ever of Bob Dylan. It is also suggested the musical perfection Belafonte sought sufficiently stressed Dylan to where he quit after recording just the headlined song.

My mother was a huge Harry Belafonte fan, playing his music quite loudly the evenings my father was out of town on business. I distinctly remember this album from the early 1960s. A few weeks ago, I recalled this tune, and it has been playing in my head ever since. Enjoy the YouTube offering of this American classic performed by two of America’s music icons in a most unlikely recording.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.