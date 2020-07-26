Combined with the challenges they face from online commerce, this is difficult to overcome and thus I believe that a bearish rating is appropriate.

Introduction

The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns have caused one of the largest waves of dividend reductions in history. Last week the shopping center owner Macerich (NYSE:MAC) followed up with another massive 70% reduction to their dividend. Since their dividend yield still stands at a high 7.50%, it appears that the market was already expecting such a decision, but this nonetheless begs the question of whether further pain could be in store for shareholders. Sadly, this appears to be the case, since their leverage was already walking an unsustainable path well before Covid-19 swept across the globe.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. The following sections all provide further detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Ratings Summaries & System

Recently I have taken actions to make my analysis more comparable between different companies and partnerships by introducing a more standardized rating system. A list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system can be found in the following Google Document. Whilst the list is only small at the moment, please check back across time since it will continue growing in tandem as my coverage continues growing.

Detailed Analysis

Their historical cash flow performance was primarily included to provide context and thereby frame the subsequent analysis of their financial position. It can be seen that their free cash flow has almost always been positive since 2013, which actually sets a positive precedence. It should be noted that their free cash flow includes various miscellaneous cash incomes since these had a significant impact, all of which are listed beneath the graph included above with the most notable individual item being their distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures.

Even if the impacts of the Covid-19 lockdowns were only weighted towards the end of the first quarter of 2020, these are still easily visible with their operating cash flow decreasing 49.72% year on year. Whilst their situation looks considerably rosier if the impacts of working capital changes are removed from both results with the decrease then dropping to only 2.05% year on year, given the severe impacts that their tenants are facing, it would be risky to base investment decisions around these results.

Even though they have produced free cash flow on a fairly consistent basis, their dividend coverage has unfortunately still been less than 100% every year since 2013 and thus averaged a very weak 38.50%. Since the beginning of 2013 their dividend payments have totaled $3.794b, which were mostly debt-funded given that their free cash flow was only $1.174b during this same period of time.

Their ability to have continued along this path in the medium to long term even without the Covid-19 lockdowns would have been questionable, especially given the broad long-term decline that shopping centers have been facing from online commerce. Whilst some investors are likely to argue that funds from operations provide an adequate assessment of dividend coverage, I beg to differ since this measurement does not provide the toughest criteria nor captures the true impact to their financial position. Ultimately whether this is sustainable in the medium to long term will be determined by the impact it has been exacting upon their capital structure and leverage.

Due to their history of using debt to fund a majority of their dividend payments, it only stands to reason that since the end of 2014 their net debt has increased by 15.45% whilst their equity has simultaneously decreased by 26.74%. This straight away indicates that their leverage is trending higher, which is worrying, but there are still other aspects to subsequently consider before judging whether it appears unsustainable.

On top of their $3.794b of dividend payments, they have also conducted $1.24b of share buybacks net of various equity raisings. Whilst some may believe that these are responsible for their net debt and thus leverage increasing, this is not the case since they were more than completely funded by $1.913b of divestitures net of acquisitions.

The impacts of their net debt increasing whilst their equity decreases are clearly visible through their gearing ratio, which has been steadily increasing since the end of 2013. Since this is only a secondary financial metric, their leverage relative to their earnings is considerably more important than to the equity on their balance sheet.

Once reviewing their other financial metrics, it unfortunately quickly becomes apparent that these were also already trending in an unsustainable direction well before the Covid-19 lockdowns, as both their net debt-to-EBIDTA and net debt-to-operating cash flow have been steadily increasing. To throw even more fuel on an already dangerous situation, their leverage is so high that it is effectively off the ratings system with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 9.62. Normally anything equal or above 5.01 is considered very high, with a result approaching 7.00 being even more alarming.

When leverage is this high, it no longer necessarily matters how good or bad your tenants are since deleveraging is of critical importance. Given their situation was already deteriorating well before the lockdowns and they face medium- to long-term headwinds from online commerce, there does not appear to be a clear path towards deleveraging anytime in the foreseeable future. This means that their ability to reinstate their previous dividend is very limited and may never eventuate, especially since further dividend reductions are likely due to their very high leverage.

It was difficult to make exact judgments regarding their liquidity since their assets and liabilities are not split into current and non-current. To work out around this issue, their current and cash ratios were modified as listed underneath the graph included above. Ultimately their liquidity was deemed to be adequate since they took actions during the first quarter of 2020 to increase their cash balance significantly. At the end of the day, their problems do not stem from liquidity but rather from very high leverage and lackluster earnings.

Conclusion

To briefly recap, we have an organization facing secular changes with leverage that is so high that it is effectively off the charts, and even more worrisome, it was already trending out of control before the Covid-19 pandemic enforced lockdowns. Whilst the future will always remain uncertain, this is a very unfavorable fundamental mix that is difficult to overcome and thus I believe that a bearish rating is appropriate since shareholders should brace for even lower dividends.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Macerich's SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.