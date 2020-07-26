The Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has finally begun, while most Australian gold producers are busy reporting their fiscal Q4 results. Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) is one of the first Australian miners to report, and the company had a blow-out quarter and exceptional FY2020, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at an industry-leading A$1,043/oz (US$700/oz). Meanwhile, the company continues to make progress at the Red Lake Mine after its acquisition last year, with costs coming in well below guidance here as well. Ultimately, the Cowal Mine expansion plans and Red Lake production target should push Evolution closer to becoming a 900,000-ounce per year gold producer. Based on the company's industry-leading margins, Tier-1 operating jurisdictions, and robust organic growth pipeline, I continue to see Evolution as a top-10 gold producer in the sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Evolution Mining released its fiscal Q4 and FY2020 results last week and reported quarterly gold production of 218,100 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,088/oz (US$715/oz). These outstanding results helped to push FY2020 gold production to 746,400 ounces at A$1,043/oz (US$700/oz), one of the lowest cost profiles among the 60 gold producers I track worldwide. Not surprisingly, this impressive operating performance led to an all-time high in net mine cash flow of A$736 million for FY2020, representing 48% year-over-year growth. Let's take a look at Evolution's primary operations below:

(Source: Company Website)

Beginning with the backbone of Evolution's operations, the Cowal Mine, the company reported quarterly gold production of 60,600 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$941/oz (US$618/oz). These exceptional results were driven by mill throughput of 2.07 million tonnes at a head grade of 1.09 grams per tonne gold, well above the 2.02 million tonnes processed in fiscal Q3. Based on these robust operating results, a higher gold price, and lower sustaining capital, Cowal generated net mine cash flow of A$59.3 million in fiscal Q4, which translated to 71% growth sequentially from the A$34.5 million reported in fiscal Q3. While Evolution is guiding for slightly lower production year over year based on the guidance of 217,000 ounces in FY2021, the company believes that it can grow Cowal to a 300,000-ounce per year operation long term. This plan is based on further plant expansion and additional work to assess an underground operation's economics. Assuming Evolution meets its target, this would translate to more than 30% growth from the 218,100 ounces produced in FY2020.

(Source: Company Website)

Moving over to the company's Mungari Mine, we also saw a solid quarter, with quarterly gold production of 37,200 ounces at A$1,089/oz (US$716/oz). This was an improvement from the 32,700 ounces produced at A$1,099/oz in fiscal Q3, driven by much higher average feed grades. During fiscal Q4, Mungari processed 430,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.93 grams per tonne gold, which translated to slightly lower throughput sequentially, which was more than offset by 22% higher grades (2.93 grams per tonne gold vs. 2.39 grams per tonne gold). However, while we saw higher production, higher grades, and higher recovery rates in fiscal Q4, costs only dropped 1% from A$1,099/oz to A$1,089/oz. This was due to higher royalties and higher sustaining capital, a minor headwind in fiscal Q4. Overall, Mungari had an incredible quarter, with costs coming in 29% below the industry average.

(Source: Company Website, Goldcorp Photo)

Finally, at the company's newest Red Lake Mine in Canada, we saw a blow-out quarter relative to guidance, with 27,400 ounces of gold produced at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,943/oz (US$1,277/oz). While this certainly doesn't look like a blow-out quarter from the headline numbers, costs came in 12% below the guidance midpoint of A$2,200/oz, and production shattered the 25,000-ounce estimate, coming in roughly 10% higher. The solid performance at Red Lake is a result of the company wasting no time working on cost-cutting measures with the workforce reduced by roughly one-seventh in the quarter from 840 to 740, and mine development progressing well ahead of schedule.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While some investors may be skeptical of Evolution's plan to bring Goldcorp's (NYSE:GG) Red Lake Mine up to a target of 200,000 ounces per annum at costs below US$1,000/oz, there are few teams better equipped to accomplish this feat. As we above chart shows, Evolution has a spotless track record of asset payback through its journey of growing through acquisition, and it's not a team worth betting against when it comes to turning around assets. Evolution's average asset payback ratio is 84.7%, suggesting that it has experience on its side when it comes to turning around Red Lake as well, a previously less desirable asset. Going forward, Evolution plans to reduce the workforce further by another 12 full-time employees as it moves towards hoist automation. In addition, we should see further optimization with an oxygen plant upgrade scheduled for fiscal Q4 2021. These initiatives should lower labor costs and improve gold recovery rates, which should decrease costs at Red Lake.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As noted earlier, while operating results were indeed worth writing home about, the financial results were just as impressive. As the chart above shows, Evolution Mining reported quarterly net mine cash flow of A$235.6 million in fiscal Q4, a record figure despite an average realized selling price of only US$1,643/oz for gold, well below the sector average due to hedging. It's also worth noting that this record mine cash flow was achieved despite the highest-cost quarter in the past three years from sustaining and development capital standpoint. Meanwhile, FY2020 net mine cash flow came in at A$736 million, an increase of 48% year over year, which has bolstered the company's balance sheet to A$374 million, reduced its net debt by over A$200 million to just A$196 million, one of the better balance sheets among 750,000-ounce plus gold producers.

(Source: Author's Chart)

While we continuously hear the argument that the high-cost producers are the ones worth owning to play the gold sector as they will see the highest leverage, the results suggest differently. As the chart below shows, it has paid to hold the highest-margin producers like Evolution Mining since the beginning of this bull market, as the stock's performance has stood head and shoulders above the high-cost producers. As the chart shows, Evolution Mining is up over 195% in the same period that the high-cost peer group made up of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY), IamGold (NYSE:IAG), and New Gold (NYSEMKT:NGD) is up an average of 22%. Therefore, it bodes well that Evolution is ranked 10th among 60 gold producers from a cost standpoint. It's also worth noting that FY2020 costs should increase considerably due to COVID-19 sector-wide, but the pandemic has not affected Evolution Mining as Australia has had a low case count. This means that Evolution could finish FY2020 with a rank of 6 or better out of 60 gold producers once we tally up the FY2020 results at the end of this year.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Based on Evolution Mining's organic growth pipeline fueled by Red Lake optimization work and long-term expansion at Cowal as well as industry-leading margins, I continue to see the company as a top-10 gold producer in the sector. Ultimately, there is a clear line of sight to Evolution becoming a 900,000-ounce per annum producer by FY-2023, with all-in sustaining costs below $800/oz. However, given that the stock has had a nice run, I see Evolution Mining as a Hold at US$4.19. If we were to see a 20% pullback towards the US$3.70 level, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.