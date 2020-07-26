Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has reported a large drop in earnings, but the company managed to post an adjusted net profit as well as free cash flows despite facing a tough business environment. I think the persistent weakness in E&P activity might keep the Houston, Texas-based oilfield services provider's earnings subdued in the coming quarters. But the company could remain profitable and continue generating free cash flows. Furthermore, Halliburton's long-term outlook is looking exciting as the company shifts its focus from its North American heartland to the international markets, a strategic change that might open up high-margin growth opportunities.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Earnings Recap & Review

Halliburton has recently released its financial results for the second quarter in which the company's revenues dropped by 37% on a year-over-year basis and 46% on a sequential basis to $3.196 billion. The drop was led by the 69% decline in revenues from North America on a year-over-year basis and a 57% drop on a sequential basis to $1.05 billion. The company's revenues from the international markets fell by 18% from last year and 17% from the first quarter to $2.15 billion in Q2-2020.

Halliburton also booked $2.1 billion of pre-tax mostly non-cash impairment charges, primarily related to the reduction of the value of its pressure pumping equipment and real estate. The impairment charges pushed the company's net losses to $1.67 billion from a loss of $1.02 billion in Q1-2020. Excluding the one-time items, Halliburton reported a net profit of $46 million, or $0.05 per share, down from $0.31 per share in Q1-2020. The profit was still substantially better than the analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.11 per share.

Overall, I think Halliburton delivered a blowout performance in the second quarter, considering this was arguably one of the most difficult periods the oilfield services industry has ever faced. The industry experienced a steep decline in the number of rigs during the quarter. In my previous article on Halliburton's rival Schlumberger (SLB), I wrote that the US oil and gas rig count likely plunged by 60% and by more than 20% in the international markets in the second quarter. Halliburton revealed that the average US rig count fell by 50% in the US and by 22% in the international markets in Q2-2020 from Q1-2020 as oil producers reduced spending and curtailed drilling activity in response to the weakness in commodity prices. But with capital discipline and cost reductions, Halliburton has shown that it can remain profitable even during these tough market conditions.

Additionally, Halliburton also generated strong levels of cash flows of $598 million, which were enough to fund the capital expenditures of $142 million, enabling the company to end the period with robust free cash flows of $456 million. In my previous articles (here and here), I wrote that Halliburton will realize a large working capital benefit this year which will give a boost to its cash flow profile, just like the company did in the prior downturns. The company booked a major working capital benefit in the first quarter which enabled Halliburton to end the period with excess cash.

Looking Ahead

Halliburton continues to face a challenging outlook. The oil prices have risen in the last couple of months. The US oil prices have been hovering close to $40 a barrel since early-June, up from an average of $28 in Q2-2020. This increase has prompted US shale oil producers, including companies such as EOG Resources (EOG), Parsley Energy (PE), and ConocoPhillips (COP), to start restoring curtailed production.

The oil companies, however, are currently focusing on bringing the shut-in wells back online and working through their inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells. With oil trading in the low-$40s a barrel range, substantially below last year's average of $57 per barrel, I expect oil producers to continue focusing on protecting the balance sheet, preserving cash flows, and conserving their assets for a better oil price environment. The shale drillers likely won't meaningfully increase capital expenditures. I think although the oilfield services market could be bottoming out and a recovery is possible in the coming months, we are rising from a very low base, and it could take a while for the business environment to increase back to pre-crisis levels. Therefore, Halliburton will likely continue facing tough market conditions and might struggle with weak earnings.

Halliburton has also painted a grim outlook. The company is expecting continued weakness in North America. The drilling activity isn't in a free fall anymore and the company expects the rig count to find a bottom in Q3-2020, but a turnaround seems further out. The company expects oil and gas producers to reduce spending by 50% this year as compared to 2019. The international markets will fare better, with some markets, such as the Middle East, showing more resilience than others. The international drilling activity and expenditures will drop by mid-teens in 2020.

However, I think the strong performance in the second quarter should give confidence to investors about Halliburton's ability to continue doing well in the future. The company's earnings will benefit from a big reduction in operating costs and other expenses. Halliburton announced its plan to achieve $1.3 billion of cost savings on an annualized basis, has already achieved 75% of the cost cuts, and expects to realize the remaining cost reductions by the end of the third quarter. It has reduced its annual CapEx budget to just $800 million which is having a positive impact on the company's earnings and has bolstered its ability to deliver free cash flows. I expect the company to continue realizing working capital benefits which will provide further support to the company's cash flows in the coming quarters, just as we saw in Q2-2020.

Halliburton is also making a strategic shift by increasing its focus on the international markets, as opposed to North America which has traditionally been the company's biggest source of revenues. Moving forward, Halliburton will concentrate on its operations outside of North America to drive sales growth. The drilling activity and production profile of the North American shale drillers might remain low in the foreseeable future as shale oil producers sharpen their focus on generating profits and free cash flows instead of aggressively growing volumes. The international markets, on the other hand, might use this scenario as an opportunity to recapture market share from shale oil producers by growing production. Halliburton's new strategy will put the company in a good position to take advantage of these changing market dynamics.

In my view, this is a smart move from Halliburton. Although on paper, it may seem like a fundamental shift for the company, and it some ways it is, Halliburton will still be playing to its strengths. Halliburton already maintains a vast geographic footprint that is second only to Schlumberger, the dominant player in the international markets. More importantly, Halliburton has been posting robust growth outside of North America for the last couple of years. In fact, the company has outperformed Schlumberger by reporting superior revenue growth from the international markets in nearly every quarter of the last three years. This trend might continue in the future as Halliburton zeroes in on international expansion.

What's even better is that the international expansion has been driven partly by the adoption of Halliburton's latest technologies, such as the EarthStar ultra-deep resistivity service, which is a logging-while-drilling (LWD) technology, and Cerebro in-bit sensor package, which is a data capture system. The growth of these digital technologies can not only drive Halliburton's growth, but also transform the company's international business into a high-margin operation.

For these reasons, I believe that Halliburton is facing a challenging outlook for now, but its long-term future is looking exciting. Halliburton stock has gained 77% in the last three months, largely due to the improvement in commodity prices, and has easily outperformed its peers (OIH) whose shares rose by 45% in the same period. The stock is looking expensive, currently trading 9.4x on an EV/EBITDA (forward) basis, above sector median of 7.7x. At this price, I would rate Halliburton as a hold, but the stock is certainly worth closely following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.