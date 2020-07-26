Every industry is susceptible to change, and the mutual fund industry is no different. Since the founding of Vanguard, passive investing has gained widespread popularity amongst investors, thereby taking share away from active portfolio managers. While this may be viewed as a negative by some in the mutual fund industry, I see it as a compelling force for the industry to rise up to the challenge and to find better ways to serve their clients.

While the risk of investment flows to passive funds will always be an overhang, there is a certain point at which too much passive investing can be bad for market efficiency. I believe there will always be a place for well-regarded asset managers such as the one I'm evaluating today, T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW). In this article, I intend to evaluate whether if the stock can make a good long-term investment, so let's get started!

An Asset Manager With A Strong Track Record

T. Rowe Price Group is a leading asset manager that provides mutual funds, employer-sponsored retirement programs, and financial advisory services. It was founded in 1937, serves clients in 51 countries, and has over $1 Trillion in assets under management (AUM). It is best known for its actively managed mutual funds and currently offers 181 U.S. mutual funds across a spectrum of investment offerings in different asset categories, including stocks, bonds, blended, and target dated funds.

One of the risks facing active fund managers is the pressure from investors as they question the underperformance relative to indices and the higher fees (relative to passive funds), and competition from other asset managers. I see these risks as being mitigated by T. Rowe Price's ability to differentiate itself with its scale, track record of outperformance, and reasonable fee structure. Morningstar, which is well-known for its comprehensive ratings on the mutual fund industry, shared this positive view of the company in its latest research report:

At the end of 2019, 75%, 80%, and 82% of the company's funds were beating peers on a three-, five-, and 10-year basis, respectively, with 55% of funds rated 4 or 5 stars by Morningstar during the past five years, better than just about every other U.S.-based asset manager. T. Rowe Price also has a much stronger Morningstar Success Ratio - which evaluates whether a firm's open-end funds deliver sustainable, peer-beating returns over longer periods - giving it an additional leg up.

While COVID-19 and the related market volatility have presented the firm with risks, I'm encouraged by the resiliency of the business model and the loyalty of the client base, as evidenced by the monthly increases in AUM that the company has reported since the end of March. As seen below, the firm's AUM has increased every month since March and is now slightly above the December 2019 (pre-pandemic) level.

While some of the increase is undoubtedly related to the stock market's performance over the past quarter, it also speaks to the stickiness of its client relationships, in which two-thirds of its AUM is tied to retirement accounts. I view this as a net positive, as retirement accounts are generally more stable due to the tax implications of early withdrawals. In addition, clients are less likely to switch retirement accounts to other asset managers, especially given T. Rowe Price's performance track record, and the wide range of offerings provided by its platform. The notion of sticky client relationships is supported by a recent survey that T. Rowe Price conducted, which showed that 83% of 401(k) participants expressed interest in keeping their savings in their current employer plan upon retirement.

Turning to the financials, I'm impressed by the solid growth in revenues in recent years. As seen below, revenue has grown 7% for the trailing 12 months compared to the end of 2018. What's also encouraging is that operating margin has held steady and even improved to 44.5% in the latest quarter. This suggests that fee-compression concerns have not affected the firm's profitability.

Next to the revenue growth, what's perhaps the most attractive thing about T. Rowe Price is that it carries no debt. I see this as being a big plus, as this gives management more flexibility to weather difficult economic environments and reward shareholders. This is evidenced by management taking advantage of the low share price during Q1 by repurchasing a whopping 8.3 million shares. This represents a 3.4% share count reduction in one quarter alone to 228 million shares outstanding as of the end of March. I view the shareholder-friendly capital structure as being one of the key driving factors in creating shareholder wealth.

This shareholder-friendly structure combined with steady revenue growth has resulted in impressive EPS growth. As seen below, EPS grew at ~20% CAGR between 2017 and 2019. Dividend growth has also been impressive and the payout ratio remains safe at just 40% of trailing 12 months' (TTM) earnings. While the TTM's results have been affected by the market downturn during Q1, I see it as being more of a hiccup as the U.S. government has demonstrated its willingness to support businesses both big and small with stimulus measures and asset purchases.

Investor Takeaway

T. Rowe Price is a leading asset manager with a track record of having many actively-managed funds that have outperformed the broader market. It benefits from having sticky relationships with clients, who tend to stay with their current asset manager into retirement. While COVID-19 has presented the firm with challenges, I see it as being a bump in the road, as AUM has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. I also see the shareholder-friendly capital structure as being attractive, as it gave management the flexibility to repurchase a large amount of shares at low prices amidst the volatility.

I have a Buy rating on shares at the current price of $133.97 and PE ratio of 16.0. I have a price target of $150 per share, which I find reasonable given the company's leadership position in its industry, track record of rewarding shareholders, and attractive balance sheet.

