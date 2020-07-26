Japanese Yen: Growth Against Greenback May Be Peaking

However, a combination of low Japanese exports and a growth in demand for gold as a safe haven means that demand for the JPY/USD may be peaking.

Back in May, I made the argument that due to increased risk-off sentiment as a result of COVID-19, the Japanese yen has been seeing significant gains against the greenback and could be set to rise further from here.

In spite of this, the JPY/USD has been hitting resistance of late. For instance, we see that the Swiss franc is up by nearly 4% against the dollar since May, while the JPY/USD is down by -0.3%:

Source: investing.com

Taking a longer-term view, we can see that the yen has been rising steadily against the greenback since 2019.

Source: investing.com

From this standpoint, demand for the yen as a safe haven has actually been on the rise for the past three years – it is possible that there is limited upside for the currency from here even given the risk-off sentiment carried by the markets as a result of COVID-19.

Most recently, the Bank of Japan chose to keep rates on hold, but the central bank warned that it expected growth to shrink by up to 5.7% for the fiscal year ending March 2021.

Moreover, the BOJ also indicated that it is unlikely to reach its inflation target of 2% for at least another two years.

In large part due to COVID-19, Japanese exports have seen a significant fall, recently hitting a 10-year low.

Source: tradingeconomics.com

Understandably, the drop in exports has meant a sharp drop in demand for the Japanese yen. Even though the yen is recognised as a safe haven currency, it is still susceptible to weakness due to lack of demand, as is the case with any currency.

With that being said, the United States has surpassed Europe as the major global epicentre of the COVID-19 virus, and as a result the greenback has been seeing weakness against other major currencies.

However, HSBC regards the Japanese yen as the “cleanest” safe haven at this point in time. With Switzerland having been added to a watchlist of potential currency manipulators by the United States, it is unlikely how this will affect the currency going forward. It is possible that this could lead to greater strength if it gives an indication that the Swiss National Bank will no longer take measures to artificially weaken their currency to boost exports. However, should the United States impose tariffs on Swiss imports, this could mean that exporters need to raise prices to remain profitable – which could lead to a rebound in Swiss inflation and a weakening of the currency accordingly.

While that could prove to be the case, it would appear that growth in the JPY/USD is running out of steam somewhat. Since April, we see that growth in gold prices has far outpaced that of the yen:

Source: investing.com

Looking forward, while we could see some growth in the yen if the greenback declines further, I see this as limited and demand for the currency as a safe haven may have peaked by now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.