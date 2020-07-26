Investment Overview

Grocery stores performed strongly once again. Kroger (KR) is one of the few names identified as winners in the June retail report.

Industry dynamics are changing. Despite the gradual re-opening of the U.S. economy in the past weeks, online grocery sales are hitting record sales of $7.2 billion in June, up from 9% over May. Post-COVID world, an Omni-channel experience will probably prevail. Consumers will use either digital grocery app or in-store shopping to get their weekly food supply.

Kroger is poised to capitalize on the evolving grocery landscape – relying on its cost leverage to drive competitive pricing and investments required to build its presence in these digital channels. Further, its data-related efforts should help their digital transformation smoothly. Data should play a key role in Kroger’s efforts to drive customer traffic, efficiency, and sales conversion. Finally, its intimate customer relationship creates an intangible asset that few grocery operators can match.

Kroger shares have limited upside potential. Based on a 5-year historical 14X P/E multiple, I value shares at $38.50, 11% higher than current levels. Investors with a longer time horizon should slowly accumulate Kroger shares as the company continues to build its e-commerce capabilities and validate its competitive edge.

Source: Supermarketnews.com

Kroger’s Long-Term Performance Rely on Digital Transformation

Last month, Kroger reported its 1Q 2020 financial results. It reported quarterly sales of $42 billion, an 11.5% hike year-on-year. Excluding fuel and dispositions, identical store sales increased 19.1%, as customers loaded up their pantry amid stay-at-home directives. Along with this, the incremental 44 basis points in gross margins lifted quarterly net profits to $1.2 billion, a considerable 56% year-on-year expansion.

That is a temporary bump, though. Long-term success lies in its ability to build its e-commerce capabilities. In October 2017, The company unveiled an ambitious 3-year transformation plan called Restock Kroger, to roll-out its Omni-channel infrastructure.

Under this plan, the grocery operator will enhance the personalization efforts to create various experiences for customers. The company invested in quality products and freshness, pricing, and personalized rewards that will strengthen the company’s competitive advantage over competitors.

Kroger partnered with various firms to meet the challenge of digital grocery. It is working with Instacart on home delivery as a key to developing its capabilities. Further, it initiated an exclusive relationship with Ocado, after Kroger invested 5% in the British online-only grocer. The Ocado partnership will cost-effectively service online customers. Ocado’s automated warehouse approach should allow the company to effectively compete with Amazon (AMZN), where it creates flexibility to serve orders from dedicated centers. Further, the deal exclusivity hinders smaller retailers from quickly expanding their delivery presence through a partnership with Ocado. The first customer fulfillment center will open in early 2021 and another eight of these facilities over the succeeding years.

The digital transformation bodes well with Kroger’s valuable intangible asset: customer data – as it unlocks opportunities for analytics sales, targeted promotion, product mix optimization. Kroger noted that 96% of its transactions are through a loyalty card, with 60% million households’ information that dates back to prior years. That said, the company monetizes the information to targeted marketing strategies to encourage recurring consumer purchases.

Chart 1: Kroger’s Customer Data

Source: Kroger Fact Book 2019

Its investments in digital-related initiatives are starting to pay off. Digital sales grew 29% in 2019, with grocery pickup and delivery growth rate exceeding sales growth rate in the digital segment.

Cost Advantage and Private Label Brand Will Help Navigate Changing Industry Dynamics

Grocery operators use price to drive traffic. Industry players focus on cost efficiency to drive outsized gains over a long time.

Kroger boasts its operational scale with around 2,757 supermarkets, multi-department stores, and warehouse stores in the Midwest, South, and West. The company has a scale advantage that allows them to leverage distribution and advertising costs, which places smaller grocery operators at a disadvantaged position. It can use its transaction volume within a local area to maximize its distribution centers’ capacity. For the last ten years, the company managed to improve its inventory turnover from 12.96X in 2011 to 13.68X in 2020.

Kroger also offers a strong line-up of private label brands. The company believes that its private-label brands are a key differentiator. It conducted consumer blind taste tests, where Kroger brands emerged better than competitor private label products. The quality of its brands is a catalyst to customers’ affinity to its stores. Over time, the company managed to position its Simple Truth and Private Selection brands as a “branded equivalent alternative” with flavors and characteristics not available elsewhere. In 2019, its 16,000-plus brands reported sales of $23.1 billion in 2019, due to continued new items and platforms. Unlike other private label brands, the company manufactures around 52% of its brand grocery items, providing them additional cost leverage.

These attributes have driven the company’s continued positive identical supermarket sales over the last quarters.

Chart 2: Identical Supermarket Sales

Source: Kroger Fact Book 2019

Kroger’s combined operating leverage and private label brands are the appropriate ingredients to keep the pace of the evolving industry dynamics – putting Kroger better position that other grocery operators.

Steady Albeit Stable Long-Term Growth Rates

Kroger anticipates a long-term growth of 3% to 5%. Together with increasing brand offerings and digital capabilities, these growth expectations appear conservative.

Projected sales should be slightly reduced to $131.5 billion in FY 2021, relatively flat from FY 2020 levels. Based on net profit margins of 1.6%, net profits should reach $2.1 billion, or per-share earnings of $2.75. If I apply a 14X historical P/E multiple, Kroger shares should trade at $38.5 per share, implying an upside of 11% from current levels. With this, it is imperative for investors to slowly accumulate Kroger shares on share price pullbacks to earn higher risk-adjusted returns.

Kroger could pursue acquisitions and additional partnerships that should enhance its overall valuation. However, I expect that Kroger should use its excess cash flow to return money to investors through dividends and share repurchase, which the company has done in the past.

Risks and Uncertainties

Competition is intense in the grocery space. Grocery operators are doing their best to steal market share. That said, Kroger will continue to use its cash flows to enhance its operating capabilities to keep up with the competitive landscape. Amazon is reportedly boosting its online offerings as well.

On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic brings volatility on short-term demand as shoppers work through their pantry stockpile as the economy slowly recovers. Additionally, higher operating costs tied to shift to digital platform will likely offset incremental revenues, although sizable amount should reach bottom-line figures.

Conclusion

While Kroger faces intense competition from other grocery operators, its cost leverage and strong private label brands will allow the business to reach its long-term growth targets. Further, it could capitalize on its customer information as it transitions to an Omni-channel grocery operator.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.