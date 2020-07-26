Why Gold May Be In For A Fall This Summer

The article explains the main technical and fundamental reasons leading me to think that a "pause that refreshes" may await the price of gold soon.

I have lightened up on the metal and all gold mining stocks recently.

I have been a vocal gold bull since the onset of the COVID recession.

Introduction - is gold now a bit too hot to handle?

This article makes the case from a long-only investor that gold as a trading vehicle - as opposed to its traditional role as a permanent store of wealth held in physical form - may be ahead of itself and could be poised for a sell-off.

The reasons involve both sentiment and fundamentals.

The former, sentiment, was discussed recently by Mark Hulbert.

Contrarian analysis may support a cooling-off period

In a July 18 MarketWatch article, Mr. Hulbert notes this and provides a supporting 3-year chart:

Opinion: Gold timers have rarely been more bullish than they are today — that’s a bad sign ... Since 2000, which is when I began tracking the average recommended exposure level among [gold market] timers, optimism about gold was higher on just 0.7% of the trading sessions... Historically gold and gold-related investments have on average performed markedly better when the gold timers were far more skeptical of the yellow metal.

Well, you never know. Note, the above chart does not include a gold ETF such as the large iShares fund (IAU), instead showing a large gold mining stock ETF (GDX).

But, GDX tracks the price of gold directionally most of the time, and my observation of the above chart does suggest that when IAU and GDX are well above their moving averages (as is the case with bullion at $1900/ounce) and the HGNSI is very high, selling gold is a good move.

The next two sections discuss different types of fundamentals that also suggest significant downside risk.

"Chindia" cannot afford gold... a warning sign

A July 10 article from the India Times, note that even June prices had become largely unaffordable to the classic gold accumulators of the world:

India's gold imports dived 86% year-on-year in June because of record high prices and as international air travel was banned in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Demand is very weak..." said Harshad Ajmera, a gold wholesaler in Kolkata... In top consumer China, dealers described trade as weak... "The unemployment rate has been rising. Don't think people will have the sentiment to buy more jewellery..." [quoting Samson Li, an analyst].

Let's look at IAU in June versus its Friday close.

At an average price somewhere around $16.70 in June (based on eyeballing the data), gold was already so high that imports into India collapsed severely.

IAU closed Friday at $18.16, up sharply from its June trading range.

My observation over more than a decade watching gold closely is that when it goes mainstream in the US media, surges and price, and becomes seriously overpriced for buyers in China and India, it is a dangerous trading position.

The usual retort from the bulls is that there is so much either wealth, or at least central bank fiat money/credit in the richer countries, "Chindia" does not matter.

Maybe. But there is now a response to that:

The Fed is not so easy right now

Plagues such as COVID-19 are deflationary. The government has had to work hard to keep consumption up, but the novel virus that causes COVID is still on the upswing in many parts of the US and the world. Thus the deflationary impulse to which governments and their central banks have reacted continues.

With spot gold having risen from about $1550 (per ounce) in early January (shortly before COVID began affecting the global economy) to $1900 at the close of trading Friday, the fundamental question for USD-based investors is whether all the new money creation by the Fed has now been discounted. Since gold has no clear valuation metric, there are different ways to look at it. My preference is to think of gold as a hedge against price inflation. Meaning, if during QE the Fed prints a lot of new money but it just ends up back on deposit at the Fed, and the Fed can tighten any time price inflation actually appears in a big way, the lesson of QE 1-3 (2009-14) is that the trillions of dollars the Fed printed did not set off much inflation at all. So why should this QE be different, given that once the banks were recapitalized, the US economy kept moving forward, but now its level of functioning is far below that of just 5 months ago?

More practically, we need to look at how the Fed's creation of new money to buy bonds, and concomitant massive increase in Federal spending, are working out in the real world.

Here are three parameters to consider.

M2 is rising, but at a slower pace

Using FRED data for the following sub-sections, we see the following percentage increases over different 4-week periods in the M2 Money Stock of the United States beginning with the onset of the COVID crisis:

March 9 - April 6: $15.6 T to $16.6 T, a rise of 6.6%

April 6 to May 4: $16.6 T to $17,4 T a rise of 4.9%

June 15 to July 13: $18.1 T to $18.3 T, a rise of 1.1%.

Of course, a 1.1% increase in M2 in only a 4 week period is a big deal,but it represents a major deceleration from the first months of the cirrsis, and...

M2 Velocity is declining

An increase in the quantity of M2 can be offset if it circulates less, i.e. if people in a sense hoard it. That is what has been happening since the Great Recession, M2V, represented as a ratio, was around 2.0 then, and using data through Q1, has declines relatively steadily since 2008 to 1.37. New data may be released this coming week, and is something to follow.

From the recent Q2 note by two long-time bond bulls who are economists, Van Hoisington and Lacy Hunt:

We expect velocity to drop sharply in the second quarter then rebound in the second half of the year but not sufficiently to offset the fall in velocity in the first half.

Thus, the rise in M2 was engineered by a Fed that understood that a deflationary bust needed to be avoided by the most sudden and large economic shock borne by this country in decades, and perhaps the quickest and worst such event ever.

Hoisington and Hunt go on to suggest that the severity of the current crisis "could easily cause aggregate prices to fall, thus putting persistent downward pressure on inflation which will be reflected in declining long-dated U.S. government bond yields."

This is a point to consider, because a big driver in the ongoing gold and silver (SLV) price surges comes from a view that interest rates are now... finally... "too low." Of course, we have been hearing that since they fell in 1982, and inflation only took off during the 2003-7 Gulf/Afghan War years.

What evidence is there regarding deflation as a possibility?

For now, we can just look at consumer price inflation:

CPI sinks

Before getting into the numbers, remember that these will be revised, and perhaps even more important, historical weightings of services such as air travel may overstate real world price changes. In any case, we have the opposite of an inflationary surge. These are the levels for CPI-U by month, beginning with the month they peaked:

259.1 (Feb.)

258.0 (Mar.)

255.9 (Apr.)

255.8 (May)

257.2 (Jun.)

The yoy change in CPI through June is 0.7%.

Core PCE inflation rates are reported through May and follow a similar trend, with yoy core PCE up 1.0% yoy in May.

With price inflation not running hot at all going into the COVID downturn, and with the secular trend in M2V on the decline, the trend of declining inflation rates well after the end of the recession is likely in my view.

Putting things together, I am unconvinced that high inflation needs to be hedged against right now if the hedge is $1900 gold, at least not with a high allocation to the metal.

Conclusion

I am much more enthusiastic being long a lot of gold when it is not in the headlines, as was the case in February and March when I began accumulating it. I do think that longer term, the price looks likely to ascend to $2000 and above. But, as shown above, gold has moved from mildly popular amongst gold newsletter writers in January and February, to highly unpopular just as it was falling and becoming very attractive in March (when I began buying). Now that it is in the mainstream media headlines, it is at near-record levels of approbation amongst these worthies, at least according to Mark Hulbert. At the same time, the price of bullion is flying, and so is silver.

All the while, the savvy and price-sensitive buyers in India and China were shying away from gold even at $1800 and lower.

The above points gibe with my view of the current fundamentals: while the COVID recession/depression may have technically ended in that the low point of economic activity may have been seen and a general uptrend may be underway, the prior sluggishness of the US and global economies, and the many and manifold challenges of COVID both in the US and globally suggest that debt deflation is the bigger risk than something like a wage-price spiral as in the 1965-80 period.

For myself, I have taken a good deal of my IAU and Aberdeen Standard Gold ETF (SGOL) off the table in recent days. Also, following the precept of Jim Rogers to focus on the metal and not the miners in a bull market, I have sold GDX, Barrick (GOLD) and Newmont (NEM).

When to add?

Since apparently $1700 in June was too high for India, I would be looking for prices in or near that area as potentially attractive to add. If prices dropped below $1700 and sentiment on gold and silver turned negative, then I would be interested in the miners again.

In closing, please be aware that owning and trading commodities, and shares of companies that mine and refine metals such as gold and silver, is fraught with all sorts of risks. Whatever you do, please be careful and be aware that no one knows the future.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday afternoon, futures not yet open.

Approximate futures prices at Friday's close:

Gold $1900, silver $23, S&P 500 3203.

10-year T-note 0.59%.

