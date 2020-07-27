It might go a bit lower, but that probably will bring in the yield hunters again.

Well, it looks like it's that time again! Our favorite Dividend Aristocrat to "hate", is once again in that rarefied 7% yield arena, with a share price that is once again in my "buy zone!"





AT&T (T) had a weak quarter, which seems to have been no surprise except to the day traders out there! Of course dividend growth investors are always focused on the silver lining with our "bond proxy" stock. While we all agree that T will not be a huge growth stock, we also realize that holding and adding shares for the dividend has paid, and most likely will continue paying, a reliable dividend that has been increased for 36 consecutive years.

Yes, it has debt, but it also has free cash flow. And guess what? That metric stayed quite strong last quarter:

Actually adjusted earnings and revenue increased last quarter as well. Not only that, but the debt was reduced and refinanced, which means debt payments will be lower and of course the dividend is safe.

Some added good news is that while the WarnerMedia revenues were hit by COVID-19, operating costs were slashed quite nicely as well. That also means that there is a bit more cash in the register to give our sweet dividend another boost at some point.

Bonds do not raise their rates every year, and neither do annuities unless you pay even more fees upfront. So an increase of 2% each year is nothing to laugh at, unless you have a lower risk tolerance, but T has been faithful to dividend growth investors for decades.

The haters will continue to say that the lower share price negates the dividend. Let's look at it this way: As long as you do not sell the stock, there is no loss aside from the way your total portfolio value might look. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, however - because as long as you hang on to and even add shares at lower prices, that dividend will continue to help you pay the bills.

If you bought an annuity for cash flow, you literally give your money to an insurance company, which just might invest in AT&T to pay you your own money back! As a dividend investor are you going to worry that the total value dips a bit from time to time? You still have the cash flow, and your portfolio is intact at your fingertips.

Ask yourselves, honestly, if you believe T will cut its dividend or go out of business. Obviously I have no special ability to see the future, but based on what AT&T has done, continues to do, and says what it will do, I myself will focus on the cash flow and not care about the dips in the share price.

As per CEO John Stankey:

We remain committed to our dividend, which we’ve increased by 36 consecutive years. We finished the quarter with a dividend payout ratio of about 50%. We expect to end the year with our payout ratio in the 60s, likely at the low end of that range.

Who am I to question the public statement from the CEO? I think it's great! As far as I am concerned, T should be an anchor in any dividend growth investor's core portfolio.

AT&T is perhaps the most written-about stock on any financial website, so sifting through the noise is most important, to me and maybe all dividend growth investors. Let the traders and short-term investors complain all they want; here is what I see as being key points for dividend growth investors:

A current yield of 7.03%

A share price under $30.00

A forward PE of just 9.27

Decreased debt payments and sound financial engineering.

A cash cow that continues to be able to pay the debt as well as continue its elite Dividend Aristocrat status well into the future

Analysts who are catering to the traders reduce their price targets so dividend investors just might be able to pick up even more share at lower prices sooner than later

Dividend increases to look forward to

A recent article by my old friend Tradevestor had these points which I think were right on point:

Total shares outstanding: 7.125 billion

Current quarterly dividend per share: $0.52

Quarterly FCF required to cover dividends: $3.705 billion

Average quarterly FCF over the last five years: $5.231 billion

Payout using five-year FCF: 70% ($3.705 billion divided by $5.231 billion)

Average FCF over TTM (including the Q2 just reported): $6.49 billion

Payout using TTM FCF: 57% ($3.705 billion divided by $6.49 billion) Source: YCharts.Com. If you compare these numbers to the ones in the article linked above from 2016, it is very evident that the business is looking healthier in terms of cash flow. Dividend payout ratio using FCF was ranging between 55% and 183% in the time period referenced in 2016. Four years is a long time and it is nice to see what was the "best" case back in 2016 [a payout of 55% using FCF] is the "average" norm now [a payout of 57% using FCF].

Perfect summation!

My Bottom Line

Anything can happen and the share price of T might dip a bit lower, as I noted. But when it comes to owning shares for your core dividend portfolio, there are not that many that can compare!

Consider it at the current price but maybe you should break your purchase into thirds just in case it dips a bit more.

What do you think about T right now?

