California Gold Mines: 2019 Actual And 2020 Forecast Production And Prospects

California has one junior-to-mid-tier producer that everyone has heard about. The rest are small-cap companies working through the exploration and development phase.

This article identifies five public companies in California that either own producing mines or whose goal it is to have a producing mine.

California, although historically known for its gold production, is not what it used to be and isn't anything close to Nevada.

California is the U.S. state that is most well known for gold mining, even though today it is nowhere near the top state for gold mining. That title is currently held by the state of Nevada, which doesn't appear to be letting go of the title any time soon.

That said, California does have some exciting prospects as well as operating mines in its state. As we continue our trip around the United States, we examine California's gold mines and how much gold they produce, as well as any future prospects in the state.

Here are the five public companies that either operate gold mines in California or have prospective gold mines in the state. If I've left any out, and I'm sure I have, please let me know in the comments section of this article.

California Gold Mining (OTCQX:CFGMF) Equinox Gold (EQX) KORE Mining (OTCQB:KOREF) Providence Gold Mines (OTCPK:PRRVF) Rise Gold (OTCQX:RYES)

Source: Created by the Author

California Gold Mining

California Gold Mining operates the Fremont Gold Project located inside the "Mother Lode Gold Belt" in Mariposa County, California, near Yosemite National Park. There has been no pre-feasibility economic analysis completed to date, but the resource estimate is that there are 515 thousands of indicated resources and 364 thousands of inferred resources. From the MD&A at year-end 2019, the company's management believes "the potential for resource expansion is high." Currently, California Gold Mining continues to implement an exploratory drill program.

It is interesting that California Gold Mining also has a hemp growing project in Illinois as part of its portfolio. In my opinion, a gold mining company that also grows hemp should be approached with caution. The company currently trades with a market cap of $9 million.

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a well-known gold producer in the industry. It currently has a market cap of about $2.7 billion. It is currently focusing on two California gold projects.

Castle Mountain - Castle Mountain is an open-pit heap leach gold mine located in San Bernardino County, California, that has produced in the past. From 1992 to 2004 it produced 1.3 million gold ounces. Key operating permits have been kept in good standing since it ceased production in 2004. The company has laid out the development plan in 2 phases. The first phase will be complete sometime in the remainder of 2020 and will produce 45,000 ounces per year. After Phase 2 upgrades are completed, production is expected to be 200,000 ounces per year. The company expects the project to produce 2.8 million ounces over a 16-year mine life. It's likely the mine life will be extended over time. Source: Equinox Gold Presentation Mesquite - The Mesquite open-pit heap leach gold mine is in Imperial County, California, 200 miles south of Castle Mountain. Since the mine became active in 1985, it has produced over 4 million ounces of gold. Equinox Gold acquired the mine in October of 2018. You can see some of its production numbers in the table below.

Source: Created by the author using data from Equinox Gold website.

KORE Mining

KORE Mining operates two projects in California. The first is the Imperial project, and the second is the Long Valley project. KORE currently trades with a market cap of $100 million.

Imperial Project - The Imperial Project is just 9 miles down the road from Equinox Gold's Mesquite Mine. KORE believes the Imperial Project has the potential to be a heap leach mine with strong economics. KORE has completed a pre-feasibility economic assessment and believes the Imperial project will be capable of producing 146,000 ounces of gold per year at an AISC of around $851 per ounce. The company calculates an NPV for the project of $343 million. Currently, it believes the total production during the life of the Imperial mine can be 1.2 million ounces. The indicated reserves are currently .9 million ounces, and inferred reserves are 1.3 million ounces. KORE believes these resource estimates will expand with time and more exploration. KORE has set the goal that the Imperial project becomes operational by 2024. This is pure speculation, but it might be plausible that in time, the Imperial Project gets acquired by its deeper-pocketed neighbor, Equinox Gold. Source: KORE Mining Presentation Long Valley - The Long Valley Project is located near Mammoth Lakes in Mono County, California. The project currently has total indicated and inferred resources of 1.2 million and .48 million ounces of gold, respectively.

Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines is the operator of the "Providence Group of Mines." These properties are also located in the "Mother Lode Gold Belt" in Tuolumne County, California. As a general rule, reports have shown that in the Mother Lode Gold Belt, the deeper you mine, the higher the grade of the ore. Providence Gold Mines is hoping this is also true for its project.

The Providence Group of Mines was operational up to the year 1916. A century later, Providence Gold Mines made the acquisition. During its operational years, the former operator created a stockpile of "waste material." This was discovered by Providence Gold Mines, and after some testing, the company found the gold grade in the waste material to be very favorable. At its best, it found grades of 18.7 g/t of ore.

The company has also implemented a drilling program to identify various veins of gold running through the property. It was encouraged by the results and is now planning to excavate and determine what kind of thickness exists, as well as continue an exploratory drilling program.

As a company, it appears to be very cost-conscious as it continues to explore the area. Here's a quick look at its net losses for the past eight quarters.

Source: Providence FY2019 MD&A

For Providence, as the company continues exploring, the question that will soon need to get answered via a pre-feasibility economic assessment is "is the gold economically recoverable." As of today, indications are that it is. Providence currently trades with a market cap of $3 million.

Rise Gold

Rise Gold operates the Grass Valley gold camp. Inside the Grass Valley Gold Camp, there are a couple of different projects/mines, but Rise Gold is currently focused on the Idaho-Maryland Mine Property. The Idaho-Maryland Mine Property is located in Nevada County, California, where it has had a rich gold mining history. Over the next 12 months, the company plans to apply for a "use permit." The permit would allow dewatering of the underground mine, exploratory drilling, and commercial mining with onsite mineral processing at 1,000 tons per day.

The Idaho-Maryland mine was a producing mine between 1863 and 1956. During that period, historical records show that the mine produced 2.4 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 17.1 grams per ton. This is very high-grade gold and the small amount of exploratory drilling that Rise Gold has done to date, confirms some exciting results.

Rise Gold currently trades at a market cap of $16 million.

Summary

California gold-mining appears to be on the decline relative to past historical lore, although there are some projects which do look intriguing at this stage. That said, at this point, I am not taking California Gold Mining seriously as an investment prospect.

To me, the two companies that stand out on this list are Equinox Gold and KORE mining. That isn't to say that the others are not interesting as well. They just aren't at a stage in the development timeline that interests me as an investor. Nor do I believe they have a clear path laid out to becoming operational that gives me confidence. At a basic level, I at least like to see a third party pre-feasibility economic study completed before investing.

Equinox Gold is already a significant gold producer that has a strong growth trajectory ahead. I've briefly written about Equinox Gold and its investment overview in the past. Examining the Castle Mountain Mine and the Mesquite Mine has only strengthened my previous thesis.

KORE Mining is also a company I would dig deeper to see if it was worth investing in. Currently, the company trades at a market cap of $100 million, where its Imperial Project presently has an NPV of between $590 million and $729 million at today's gold prices. And with a clear path to becoming operational by 2024, this gives me a timeline to lean on as an investor. Those are economics that interests me as an investor. Not to mention, as I stated before, its Imperial Project makes a great buyout candidate for its deeper-pocketed next-door neighbor, Equinox Gold.

This wraps up this analysis of California gold mines. Having already looked at Alaska and Idaho, I would say California's gold mining industry is lagging. Its main advantage is that it has had many previously producing gold mines, which can help expedite the permitting process and achieve operational status faster. Perhaps it can use this advantage to change investors' minds, but given the business climate in California, I will not hold my breath.

Please let me know in the comments if there are companies that I've not included in this article that should be.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. The author of this article expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.