Analysts are not covering the stock and no one asked questions on the earnings call. Resumption of coverage on positive news could cause the stock to pop.

More Of The Same, Plus COVID

I have covered Richardson Electronics (RELL) on Seeking Alpha over the past year. The micro-cap electronic component manufacturer operates in three business units: Power and Microwave Technology or PMT, custom video display maker Canvys, and Richardson Healthcare. Most of the company’s sales are in the older technology power grid and microwave tubes which have slow to negative growth. Two of Richardson’s growth opportunities are in the PMT business: semiconductor wafer fab equipment and 5G infrastructure. The third is in the Healthcare business where Richardson has been attempting to capture share in the replacement CT scanner tube market from the OEMs. Richardson first caught my interest as it is a rare Net Current Asset Value stock. This was a strategy promoted by Warren Buffett’s mentor Ben Graham and involved owning companies whose market cap is below the value of its current assets minus total liabilities. In theory, if the company can be bought and liquidated for more than you paid, something will eventually cause the stock to trade up to at least this level. In Richardson’s case, it was at that level for about 1 year around 2018 when the PMT business had a good year. Otherwise, RELL has traded below NCAV for many years as the growth initiatives fail to take off. At a recent price around $4.25, Richardson still trades below its net current asset value of $7.20 per share and its book value of $9.03 per share. These values are from the fiscal 4Q 2020 earnings release and are about 2% under where they were at the time of my last article in January.

Richardson just completed fiscal 2020 and delivered its usual mediocre results, although COVID-19 was a justifiable headwind in 4Q. The company posted a loss of $0.14 per share for the year, but $0.10 of this came in 4Q. Despite this, the company managed cash better in 2020, collecting receivables and reducing capex to end up with positive free cash flow of $147 thousand. On the less bright side, the decline in receivables came in part due to lower sales, and the company continued to build inventory, up $5.45 million in 2020 after a $4.24 million build in 2019. Richardson’s cash and investments stand at $46.5 million, compared to $50.0 million at the end of 2019. Most of the cash usage ($3.1 million) was the $0.06/share quarterly dividend. The company continues to have no debt.

PMT continues to focus on its semiconductor wafer fab and 5G infrastructure products but sales of legacy products continue to lag, and PMT’s sales were down 8.6% in 4Q. Richardson Healthcare was hit particularly hard by COVID-19 as lack of non-COVID activity at hospitals halted demand for Richardson’s replacement CT tubes. Improvement always seems to be just around the corner, as it has for several years now. Analysts seem to have deserted the stock, as there are no published earnings estimates available. There were also no questions on the earnings call even though callers were given the opportunity.

The stock traded sideways in the $5.50-6.00 range before the onset of the pandemic and now trades sideways around the $4 level. The strong balance sheet and ability to continue the 5.6% dividend should serve as a floor for the stock as long as Richardson continues to report near breakeven results. Good news in semi fab and 5G equipment or replacement CT tubes could cause analysts to resume coverage of the company and produce a quick pop in the share price. However, a long period with no positive catalysts suggests this is by no means guaranteed. Those wishing to speculate may still have to be patient until at least the end of the pandemic.

Power and Microwave Technologies – More New Tech Needed To Move The Needle

Photo Source

The PMT division showed a sales decline of 8.6% vs. 4Q 2019. Although the company noted COVID-19 as a cause of the slowdown, the quarter’s decline was not much worse than for full FY 2020 which was down 8.1%. Also, gross margin improved in 4Q to 33.2% from 30.1% in the prior year. With the better margins, PMT gross profit grew in 4Q vs. the prior year, even with the lower sales. This is an encouraging sign that the semiconductor wafer fab and 5G infrastructure products are gaining share compared to the legacy tube business. The company indicated book to bill ratio in 4Q was 1.2 and order backlog was growing. The division’s general manager stated on the call that he expects the work-from-anywhere trend has accelerated with the pandemic and demand for 5G infrastructure goes with it.

This will expedite the implementation of 5G infrastructure. Just look at the demand increase in the number of people that will be working from home going forward. The consensus of the market is COVID-19 will affect the 2020 forecast for 5G and others markets, supply chain issues, manufacturing, and design delays resulting from the pandemic to push out rollouts, and design cycles. However, we're seeing majority of delays on the handset side and the infrastructure side where we play could show strong growth in 2020. We're seeing a double-digit increase in the adjusted 5G forecast for 2021 and 2022 over the pre-COVID-19 forecast.

Source: PMT General Manager Greg Peloquin, Richardson Electronics 4Q 2020 Earnings Call

Of Richardson’s possible sources of growth, I consider the semi fab and 5G businesses most likely to surprise to the upside in the near term. These businesses are still cyclical, however, and could decline again after a couple years. If RELL can get back to its NCAV on positive news in PMT, I would strongly consider selling it. That is the lesson from 2018 when the stock traded up on a good year in the semi fab market.

Healthcare – CT Tube Replacement Grinds To A Halt

Photo Source

Richardson has been touting the replacement CT tube business for several years as the growth engine for the company. Initial development was slow, and by the time Richardson had developed its first model, the ALTA 750 D, the company found that many customers use both the 750 D and 750 G and wanted to source both types from the same vendor. (These are replacement tubes for two different types of Toshiba/Canon CT scanner.) Richardson is now testing and certifying the 750G and expects to have it on the market early in 2021. The company is also now working on two other types of tubes and expects to launch them later in 2021.

The company noted that tube sales had been growing through the first three quarters of FY 2020. When the pandemic hit, many hospitals suspended non-essential care including many imaging applications. This hurt not only the replacement CT tube business but Richardson Healthcare’s other products including refurbished equipment and parts for CT scanners, MRIs, and other imaging parts.

With business so slow, management stopped production of ALTA 750 D tubes and focused on new tube development and manufacturing and process improvement. As these costs continued in spite of lower sales, Healthcare posted a negative gross margin in 4Q.

I consider the replacement CT tube business less likely than wafer fab and 5G to cause an upside surprise for Richardson in the near term. Hospital usage of imaging equipment will take a few quarters to get back to normal as the pandemic ends, and the workers involved with the imaging equipment are not in a position to take meetings with sales people on changing tube suppliers.

If the company were susceptible to an activist investor, I could see one coming along and pushing the company to sell the division or at least abandon CT tube development. Unfortunately, Ed Richardson’s B shares give him majority voting power. The division has the potential to grow into a larger and less cyclical business, but it now seems like a multiyear effort on top of the years already spent. The saving grace for the company overall is that Healthcare made up just 5% of sales and 4% of gross profit in FY 2020. At that scale, failure would be wasteful but not life-threatening to Richardson.

Analysts Have Gone Quiet

Prior earnings calls have featured heated exchanges between some callers and CEO Ed Richardson on topics including his pay package, selling Healthcare, and returning some of the cash hoard to shareholders via a stock buyback. Ed basically brushes them off given his majority voting power. This quarter there were no questions on the earnings call despite the opportunity being offered. Also, there are no longer any published earnings estimates for the company.

Any improvement in PMT or surprise positive developments in the replacement tube business could attract analysts back to the stock and put it on the radar for investors who may not have heard of it before. An end to the pandemic could also publicize the company through trade shows and in-person analyst meetings.

Conclusion

Investors have been justifiably frustrated waiting for positive developments from Richardson Electronics. Instead, the company continues to putter along posting near breakeven profits and free cash flow. The COVID-19 pandemic did not help, especially pertaining to the replacement CT tube business. The company’s much larger PMT business unit is more likely to see improvements in the near term with demand from semiconductor wafer fab and 5G infrastructure.

In the absence of possible catalysts, RELL should have limited downside because of its no-debt balance sheet and a cash hoard enabling the company to continue paying the 5.6% dividend. Positive developments could get the stock to trade closer to net current asset value as was seen in 2018 when PMT last had a good year. Resumption of analyst coverage could also bring new money into the stock.

I have been long RELL for 4 years although I regret not selling when the stock traded above net current asset value in 2018. Given the experience since then, I would start scaling out if it hit the pre-pandemic range of $5.50-6.00 and be completely out of it at NCAV of $7.20.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RELL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.