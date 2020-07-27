After the Financial Crisis Warren Buffett explained how bubbles are formed. Between himself and the wisdom acquired from his mentor Benjamin Graham, cumulative experience in investing and financial markets totaled approximately 130 years. They had seen their fair share of stock market manias and collapses. In the 2010 interview, Buffett explained that speculative, herd mentality can drive severe excesses in markets. In the years leading up to the Housing Bubble, he explained: "Soon the price action, or at some point the price action takes over, and you want to buy three houses and five houses and you want to buy it with nothing down and you want to agree to payments that you can’t make and all of that sort of thing, because it doesn’t make any difference: It’ s going to be worth more next year. And the price action becomes so important to people that it takes over their minds." From 2003 until the peak in 2006, housing prices increased by 11% annually, fueled by the securitization of AAA-rated MBS, and investors were promised with double-digit "risk-free" returns. As we all well know, that would prove to be the mistake of the decade as the bubble burst, where housing prices collapsed 34% and by more than 50% in certain U.S. regions in the subsequent years.

Fast forward about 10 years, other bubbles have formed inside the bond and stock market. We're not talking about the FAAMG stock group either, which includes Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (or Alphabet) (GOOG, GOOGL)... the true outlier is Tesla Inc. (TSLA). In the last year, Tesla's market value has increased by a mind-blowing 774%.

Compared to other automakers, Tesla has shifted from the least valuable to one of the most valuable automakers in the world based on enterprise value.

And the most valuable in the world based on market capitalization, now topping Toyota (TM) by more than 1.8x and carrying more equity value than the next three largest manufacturers combined:

Electric Vehicle Market

Based on research gathered by GLJ Research, LLC, the total size of the BEV market is about 1.72% of the entire auto market.

This note was posted in the last month, but given we are about halfway through 2020, total vehicle registrations could have expanded to about 2% of market share, or about $50 billion in new vehicle sales. However, most analysts contend that hybrids and the BEV market will continue accelerating in total share growth, either linearly or even be adopted through an S-shape curve. Every auto manufacturer in the world has been plowing capital into research & development, creating new production lines, adjusting tooling and engineering, and so forth to support hybrids and BEVs. The real question is the rate of growth of electrification, or how much BEVs and hybrids will replace ICE. Some have estimated that it will be a very slow climb, as they will collectively only represent over 10% of new unit sales globally by 2030 and 20% by 2040. Key considerations are that gasoline prices nullify any meaningful cost advantage, battery technology still needs to make significant improvements (especially in adverse climate conditions, i.e., where it's extremely cold or hot), the public realization that BEVs aren't as environmentally friendly as people think they are, and consumer preferences that are slow to transition.

More optimistic estimates suggest that hybrid and BEV sales to ICE sales will reach a 50/50 split by 2030. And then the blue-sky projects have come from JPMorgan's analysis, forecasting ~60% market share by 2030. Perhaps there are other even more euphoric forecasts, but we'll leave it there for now.

It seems that more and more investors are pricing in the latter scenarios. Rather, it actually appears to be a foregone conclusion at this point, and Tesla is definitely carrying the torch so far by posting $26 billion in total sales (most of today's BEV market). Affordability, performance, style and alleviating the concern of battery range have been the primarily tailwinds for EV adoption and Tesla specifically. However, in addition to the aforementioned headwinds, the other issue is expiration of the U.S. federal tax credit. Even when EVs and hybrids become the norm, it won't solely be due to Tesla. Such forecasts are underpinned by the assumption that every manufacturer achieves scale (today most lose money on BEV sales) and that their costs broadly come down to align with ICE counterparts. And that's likely where the S-curve will kick in. Tesla taking more market share than any other manufacturer today, maintaining an industry-leading position, falling in line with its competitors, or outright failing in about 10+ years are also possibilities.

So far, the company has been absolutely destroying the competition head-to-head for EV deliveries and sales. During the coronavirus pandemic, nearly all manufacturers have been reporting steep declines in net sales, whereas Tesla has been roughly flat.

That's an achievement for any company. The question, however, is whether Tesla can actually maintain that momentum and performance trends relative to peers over the next 5-10 years. Keep in mind that the company's growth was only strong because it's off a relatively smaller revenue base (i.e., not facing the law of large numbers), and growth has still decelerated over the last 18 months:

One of the primary reasons consumers have been buying Tesla's vehicles is because the models are new, differentiated and represent a brand that is considered non-traditional. Although, the more people that purchase the company's models, the more commonplace its models and brand as a whole become. Another major reason people buy Tesla cars is because they are deemed stylish and cutting-edge. It depends on who you talk to, but clearly there is some truth to this, because despite countless quality and servicing issues that customers have to deal with, people hold on to the vehicle or replace it with the company's newer models. It also helps when Edmunds and Consumer Reports keep backing the company's latest products/developments, including the Model 3 and Model Y. These auto outlets effectively provide Tesla with free marketing. Although, these ratings can quickly change from year to year, as it only takes one competitor to release a model that hits all of the check boxes. In fact, all car companies are capable of releasing new, impressive models that can "wow the crowds," offer sleek touchscreens, the latest technology, etc. So, at least for me, it's hard to argue that those are durable competitive advantages. Plus, there are some retail shops and dealers that will only sell from the competition and are unlikely to partner with Tesla. For example, the #1 U.S. retailer of vehicles is CarMax (KMX), which doesn't provide offer any Tesla models for sale, and the business has done incredibly well over the last decade.

Circling back to market share. The global automotive market has declined in 2020 and is expected hit approximately $3.1 trillion. Today, Tesla has less than 1% of total market share - that's a fact. So, based on its current valuation, the company will probably need to obtain 10% of the entire market and then maintain that share in perpetuity. Maybe Tesla can do it, but first, let's discuss how the company has been assigned such an incredibly high valuation in the first place.

The Short Squeeze

It's been long known that Tesla has a cult following. A wide range of investors have piled into the stock, both institutional and retail. Then add in the possibility of being included within the S&P 500 Index, and more investors (and speculators) have bought into the stock hand over fist. With all of that buying power coming in full force, short-sellers have been covering their positions and/or receiving margin calls. Then layer in all of the call buying and the stock enters this virtuous cycle of always trending higher. Notice that a substantial portion of this recent rise in the stock price derives from short covering, particularly now that the percentage of float short has declined from 30+% last year to only ~9%, or the lowest level since Tesla's IPO.

And then factor in the implied volatility [IV] for options, it's actually mind-blowing. The implied volatility in Tesla shares at their strike price is 76%. That bakes in a ton of premium for options. The only other large-cap company that comes close on IV is Wayfair at 74%. So, rather than using options strategies, shorting the common may actually be the cheapest (albeit riskier) way to play potential downside in the stock.

Valuation

Unless Tesla is actually committing fraud, the company will probably achieve sustained profitability in the long term even after adjusting for regulatory credits. Although, when the sell side touts operating margins that are higher than the best and most efficient operators and twice the industry average, your gut should tell you something is wrong. On July 23, Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter updated his price target to $2400, up from a previous price target of $939, admitting that most of the 155% increase in valuation was related to full-self driving software. There's a decent chance that this price target will never be reached and it may go down as one of the worst analyst calls in Wall Street history. For one, it's 3x higher than the average analyst valuation - that alone is striking. Yet, it even makes raging-bull Baird analyst Ben Kallo look conservative with his $1658 price target.

So, what's wrong with Piper Sandler's analysis? Primarily that they have baked in more than half of Tesla's fair value based on FSD, something that Musk claims they are "very close" on. And we're not talking about level 1 or 2 here, Musk is talking about level 5 FSD, meaning that no human interaction/intervention whatsoever will be required to get from point A to point B other than stepping into the vehicle itself. The first issue is credibility, because Musk promised this as a "very soon" feature back in 2017. Today, Tesla only offers driving assistance which aligns with level 2. Most experts claim we're actually several decades away from level 5 FSD. So effectively, Mr. Potter is baking in 20% operating margins on software, a feature that hasn't even be created, let alone known how it would be monetized. The second issue is that this outlook doesn't even consider the laundry list of competitors also working on FSD, which could easily disrupt Tesla. So, before we assign $250 billion in value today on something that hasn't been developed, we need to be more realistic in our assumptions.

The solar segment, known as solar energy systems, hasn't moved its sales trend in nearly three years and only generates a gross profit of 12%. Other solar installation companies that have gross profit margins two or three times higher carry incredibly thin operating margins. So, all in, this segment has been aggressively burning cash and is likely worth $0. There is nothing special about Tesla's solar tiles, and the market is only becoming more competitive over time. Tesla will need to invest a ton of capital to be the leader in this market, and it doesn't appear the company is willing to do so, nor would it likely make economic sense.

So now we're left with the automotive business, which perhaps achieves some level of FSD over the long term, which could support margins. As a sensitivity analysis, I've come up with three separate scenarios labeled as bull, base and bear. The first two, quite frankly, cut Tesla a lot of slack, but they have made it this far, so it's probably worth entertaining the blue-sky forecasts. First up is the bull valuation by becoming the auto industry leader with incredible sales, margins and a hefty net cash position. It's hard to even say this is a realistic outcome, but again, we're aiming blue-sky here.

The base case, even with still fairly generous assumptions, shows that Tesla can 6x its current revenue, maintain great margins and generate significant cash over time with no incremental debt financing. Even with such optimistic assumptions, fair value still only comes out to $973/share, or about ~40% downside.

Finally, there's the bear case where Tesla can only increase its revenue by 3x, margins stay roughly the same or slightly contract and ongoing cash flow losses must be supported by continued debt financing and dilution through follow-on equity issuance. In that scenario, which is still quite plausible, the expected value leads to about 90% downside.

Certainly a wide range of outcomes, but hey, opinions are all over the place, including the sell side. Analysts are simultaneously saying the stock is worth less than $300 (JPMorgan) and as much as $2,400 (Piper Sandler).

The final question is whether Tesla will continue to cash in on its credits. In the company's Q2 2020 conference call, CFO Zach Kirkhorn gave the following guidance on the subsidy: "Regulatory credit revenue increased sequentially to $428 million. While difficult to forecast precisely, our best estimate of 2020 credit revenue is roughly double that of 2019." Doubling against 2019 would put tax credits at $1.2 billion. Think about that - $1.2 billion. That's not chump change. And all of this is pure profit dropping to the net income and cash flow. It's hard to predict if these credits will stay around for the long term given the ongoing push for ESG or if they go away within the next few years. Alliance Bernstein acknowledged that credits are a huge profit contributor, and Kirkhorn replied with the following: "I do expect regulatory credit revenue to double in 2020 relative to 2019, and it will continue for some period of time, but eventually, the stream of regulatory credits will reduce." If you back out the tax credits today, Tesla is operating around breakeven. Certainly, the longer that stream lasts, the better off the company will be from a financing perspective. All that being said, the credits are not end all be all, especially in terms of valuation. Tesla really needs to prove that it can scale the business and execute the extent of the other major automakers worldwide. In the Q2 conference call, Kirkhorn added that they plan to open three more factories within the next 1.5 years. That would give them five in total. But to achieve the manufacturing capacity of the industry leaders like Volkswagen (VWAGY) and Toyota, the company likely needs to double, triple, or even quadruple its total production facilities. Maybe that can, and will, happen over the next 10 years, since that's what the market is pricing in today.

The S&P 500 Catalyst

Everyone on Wall Street, Financial TV, hedge funds, individual investors, options traders, you name it, has been piling into the stock for one reason or another. But the latest reason is based on the idea that Tesla will join the S&P 500 Index. The simple consideration here is that Tesla will most likely be added to the index and every mutual fund, index fund and ETF will be forced to buy the stock. While that may be true and would force the stock to surge even higher, it's definitely one of the most crowded trades at this point.

TipRanks surveys a large number of investors, both professional and retail, and its investor sentiment gauge has maxed out. Tesla's sentiment is actually more bullish than any other stock on the market. Conventional wisdom is that you don't want to own the stock when everyone has already piled in.

But perhaps the S&P inclusion event could actually be just the opposite of what everyone is thinking - a turning event and downside catalyst. Once Tesla is included and bought by every fund, there probably won't be any incremental buyers left. Running down the list, we've had:

First-mover/VC investors

Disruption/innovative investors

Elon Musk cult investors

ESG investors

Speculators/retail investors

And soon, passive investment funds

Maybe I'm wrong, but there may not be too many incremental groups left willing to buy, or at least willing at a $300 billion valuation when the company has yet to generate an actual profit without subsidies. Sure, they are growing too, but it appears that revenue must expand several multiples before even reaching spitting distance of fair value.

Bottom Line

Tesla has proven bears wrong for a very long time. Yet, it appears that Wall Street is making the classic mistake of following the stock price, with many claiming you should buy the stock at a $300 billion market capitalization. Can that valuation actually be rationalized, or is it easier to adjust the story and assumptions to force the valuation to make sense for clients? That's something long-term investors need to consider. Tesla may actually mark the height of irrational exuberance in today's market, and some investors, at least the smart money, won't be left holding the bag. What do you think? Let me know in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in TSLA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.