By Felipe Bijit

Iren (OTCPK:IRDEF) (OTCPK:IRDEY) is an Italian multi-utility operating substantially in regulated businesses, namely municipal waste management and regulatory utilities, but also in power generation. There are a couple of things that make Iren particularly attractive in the current environment. Firstly, electricity as a commodity is relatively resilient under most circumstances, including during lock-downs. Secondly, much of its revenues are in regulated businesses, where income is usually substantially demand-decoupled. What's fantastic about Iren is that its regulated businesses are less likely to be impacted by the deteriorating economy due to its shareholder base, with many Italian communal public entities as shareholders. With an above 4% dividend yield and almost a 30% discount from pre-COVID levels, we see both a value and income opportunity with Iren.

Q1 Resilient, Expect More in Q2

Q1 performance is what one would expect. Energy fell overall due to the strained commodity environment affecting the CCGT spark spread, with mild weather contributing to less heat production and overall declines in energy volumes. Within this segment, renewable energy was a positive, as it performed well with an improvement in generation from hydro assets.

(Source: Q1 2020 Iren Pres)

Regulated businesses such as networks performed unambiguously better. Iren operates regulated utility assets for distribution of electricity, water, heat and gas in Italy. All of these businesses operate in regulated markets. Here performance was strong and helped offset the impacts of the energy segment entirely at the EBITDA level (0% growth YoY), primarily due to a growth in RAB and the approval of several new projects increasing allowances. Waste, which is principally a municipal waste business, performed similarly well. The rest of the EBITDA drop from energy was offset in its energy management business, which had payoffs from some of its hedges.

Iren and Govt Have Interests Aligned

Beyond the fact that a large portion of Iren's businesses is regulated, and earn income substantially on a demand-decoupled basis, there is another aspect rather unique to Iren that makes it particularly attractive as an investment. Regulated utilities rely substantially on the goodwill of the government. As seen with Ofgem, if regulated utilities are seen to be making too much money, then their remuneration could be cut. Iren has this goodwill, in a concrete way, due to the substantial ownership of its stock by Italian public entities. The municipalities in which it conducts its waste and networks businesses are shareholders in the company.

(Source: Iren Website)

Risks and Conclusions

The conclusions to be drawn from this are rather obvious. The local governments have a vested interest in the continued remuneration of Iren for the range of services it conducts, both in waste and networks. By being invested, the benefit of cutting their income for the purposes of savings for communal coffers becomes far more marginal. This is critical in a recessionary environment where public entities are looking to reduce the burden on consumers at the expense of regulated businesses. With its debt structure being substantially (96%) of fixed rate interest bonds with reasonably long durations (avg. 5.6 yrs), this business resilience will easily convert into consistent income.

(Source: Q1 2020 Iren Pres)

With the possibility of rolling over this debt into lower interest rate arrangements in this environment, the company's finances are in a superb state. Moreover, the range of financing options it has is also expanded, with the possibility of being able to reach into green investors' pockets proven by a total of 1.5 billion EUR in green debt issuances it has done in the past.

Although management and investors expect minor EBITDA impact (max. 30 million EUR), there are still risks to the thesis. Regardless of whether governments are invested in Iren, if things get bad enough they will pull every lever they can even if the benefits are marginal. This could occur in a second-wave and second lock-down scenario, which could happen especially given the lax attitudes adopted in the summer months towards COVID spread prevention. Nonetheless, without a serious COVID-19 resurgence, the company offers a substantial opportunity. Its dividend is good at above 4% and it continues to grow.

(Source: Q1 2020 Iren Pres)

Moreover, the company is still substantially discounted from pre-COVID highs, having made almost no rally whatsoever.

(Source: Google Finance)

With both an income proposition backed by a very sustainable cash flow as well as by a rally proposition, we would strongly consider it for addition to an all-weather portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.