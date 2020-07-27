As the market continues to hit new highs, finding undervalued stocks for the long term has become more difficult. As investors, we need to properly differentiate a “value stock” from a “value trap”. One company that appears like a “value stock” but is actually a “value trap” is Garrett Motion (GTX). I wanted to share my due diligence on the company.

Just a brief background on the company. Garrett Motion, originally a subsidiary of Honeywell (HON) before it was spun off, is a manufacturer of turbochargers for vehicle OEMs. A turbocharger is a device that crams more air into the vehicle’s internal combustion engine, increasing its power. These turbochargers are typically used for gasoline and diesel vehicles, but the company has products for hybrid and hydrogen vehicles as well. Garrett Motion works closely with its customers to ensure its turbochargers are able to improve fuel efficiency and reduces exhaust emissions. In 2019, roughly 51% of all vehicles come equipped with a turbocharger, and the company expects this number to increase to 56%.

Apart from turbochargers, Garrett Motion has also been developing other products, such as electric-boosting technology for hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, as well as “Internet of Things” technology focused on automotive cybersecurity and integrated vehicle health management. These products, though, only account for 2% of its revenue. In 2019, the company supplied its products to 60 OEMs, however, its top ten customers represented 60% of revenue. Garrett Motion’s largest customer is Ford Motors (F), which accounted for 12% of revenue.

Source: Company presentation

In terms of Q1 2020 results, like most companies, Garrett Motion did not have a good quarter. Net sales fell to $745 million, a 10.8% decrease from the same time last year (an 8.5% decrease adjusting for currency). Net income was $52 million in Q1 2020 vs. $73 million in Q1 2019. The company’s manufacturing facilities in China were affected by the coronavirus outbreak there, but have since resumed operations. In terms of liquidity, Garrett Motion drew down from its credit facility at the end of the quarter and had ended up with $658 million in cash. This is against total debt of $1.4 billion. The company had a Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.0x.

Electric vehicles pose a long-term risk to a distracted company

Widespread adoption of full battery electric vehicles would materially affect the company’s profitability. The vast majority of Garrett Motion’s income is still dependent on turbochargers, which require an internal combustion engine to work. The company is trying to hedge this bet by developing technologies for the hybrid electric vehicle market. However, should the market adopt full battery electric vehicles in favor of hybrid alternatives, the company would be in trouble.

The jury is still out though on whether full battery electric vehicles or hybrids would be the car of the near future. Global automakers are split on which side to take. Ford, Fiat (FCAU), and Toyota (TM) believe in using hybrids as a complement to pure electric, while General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), as well as upstarts like Tesla (TSLA), Rivian and Nio (NIO), are focusing on full battery electric.

"If you pick one path and go with it, then it significantly reduces your development costs," said Sam Abuelsamid, industry analyst with Ann Arbor-based Navigant Research. "If you know you're going full-EV, you don't have to design hybrid powertrains. The downside is that if people don't buy EVs, you're stuck."



"- Fork in EV road: Is hybrid or fully electric best way?," Detroit News, August 19, 2019

The technology for electric vehicles is moving incredibly quickly though, and it is becoming clear that at best hybrid vehicles are seen as a “stepping stone” to full battery-electric while the necessary infrastructure is being built out. Toyota and Volvo (VOLAF) disclosed plans to generate half of their sales from electric vehicles by 2025. BMW Group says that electric will make up 15-25% of sales by 2025. Volkswagen aims to make electric vehicles 40% of its global fleet by 2030. Not to mention the continued popularity of Tesla.

Technology moves incredibly quickly, and Garrett Motion will need to accelerate its development of other products (which make up 2% of revenue) in order to stay relevant. The company needs to stay focused and have minimal distractions. However, the company is currently entangled in a bitter court battle with its former parent over its $1 billion in legacy Bendix asbestos liability. Garrett Motion is required to make payments to Honeywell to cover 90% of Honeywell’s asbestos-related liability up to a yearly cap of $175 million until 2048. It’s a pretty bad deal on multiple fronts, as it is the very definition of moral hazard. From Investopedia, “Moral hazard is a situation in which one party engages in risky behavior or fails to act in good faith because it knows the other party bears the economic consequences of their behavior.” Garrett Motion suffers from moral hazard because it can't manage this ongoing liability claims and has to rely on Honeywell.

Honeywell incorporated onerous and unlawful covenants into the Indemnification Agreement that were uniquely designed to give Honeywell a veto over Garrett’s key corporate decisions for 30 years. These covenants hobbled Garrett’s ability, as an independent, publicly-traded company, to refinance its debt and engage in corporate transactions.



Honeywell denied many of Garrett’s requests for information concerning the liability for which it is indemnifying Honeywell, despite Garrett’s right to this information and its attempts for more than a year to obtain it. Honeywell has also failed to establish its right to indemnity for each and every asbestos settlement of the thousands for which it seeks indemnification. Moreover, Honeywell has not allocated between indemnifiable amounts and non-indemnifiable amounts, including punitive damages or intentional misconduct.



- "Garrett Motion Files Complaint Against Honeywell in Asbestos Indemnity Suit," Business Wire, January 16, 2020

Garrett Motion sued Honeywell, and I’m not a lawyer, so I won’t speculate on how this will be resolved. However, I will say that Garrett Motion’s large amount of debt and asbestos-related liability, not to mention the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, will severely hamper the company’s ability to make the necessary investments for its future.

Valuation and Conclusion

Garrett Motion seems to have a lot of “baggage” as a company. First, there is the high debt level and asbestos-related liability, which have a combined value of $2.4 billion. Second, it is part of the automobile/vehicle industry, which is cyclical. Finally, the company faces long-term challenges with regard to the emergence of mass-market full battery electric vehicles. The company has a 2019 EBITDA of $529 against interest expense of $68 million, implying an interest coverage ratio of 7.8x, which is decent. However, that doesn’t take into account its liabilities to Honeywell due to the asbestos issue. In 2019, Garrett Motion paid Honeywell $153 million. The company has $64 million and $227 million in debt due in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

With a 2019 EPS of $4.12 vs. current share price of $7.28 implying a P/E ratio of 1.7x, the company is actually trading at a gigantic discount. However, due to its high liabilities, the company has negative equity of $2.3 billion. I like the price of the stock and can see it being “cheap” enough for a quick trade for the more adventurous among you. However, I cannot recommend the firm as a long-term investment, so it’s not for me. Garrett Motion gets a hard “Avoid” from me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.