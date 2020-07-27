DS Smith continues to benefit from structural trends towards e-commerce and sustainability as companies are looking to shift away from plastic packaging.

Summary

We see the fall in share price post-result as an opportunity for long-term investors to purchase DS Smith (OTC:DITHF). The share price has fallen by 13% since the company announced its full-year result on July 2, as investors are concerned about the underlying market condition after management announced to suspend dividends for the coming year. Given the business seems to be in a healthy position with large FMCG/consumer exposures and has received £482 million cash proceeds from selling its plastic business, it is puzzling to rationalize the reasons for suspending the dividends. We believe this is due to management being conservative to reserve cash for the uncertainty ahead, and there is a high probability that dividends could resume sooner rather than later.

Though we expect a margin squeeze in the short term due to lower paper/box prices, higher OCC prices and higher COVID-related costs, we believe the company is a stable business fundamentally. With 83% business coming from FMCG/ consumer sector, volume has held up better during the lock-down period compared to other industrial companies. In addition, the company has demonstrated the ability to deliver stable margins despite volatility in containerboard prices historically and has a strategy to reduce its paper position. Looking at the medium term, corrugated packaging continues to benefit from a number of growth drivers including e-commerce and sustainability which are trends that have accelerated in recent years.

With the stock trading at 7.5% 1-year forward FCF yield, we see the current valuation as attractive. Our target price suggests a 27% upside, which represents a good buying opportunity, in our view, for a stable business that can deliver volume growth at GDP+.

Company introduction

DS Smith is a leading paper-based packaging company in Europe, with a small presence in the US. It has been on a remarkable growth journey during the last decade through a number of major acquisitions including SCA Packaging (€1.6bn, 2012), Interstate ($920m, 2017) and Europac (£1.45bn, 2019). Revenue grew from £1.3bn in 2010 to £6bn in 2020.

A GDP+ business supported by structural growth drivers

We see corrugated packaging continues to benefit from structural trends towards e-commerce and sustainability, as companies are looking to shift away from plastic packaging into materials that are renewable, easy to recycle and biodegradable. Paper-based packaging is a good alternative in many applications and contributes to the circular economy by using recycled paper as the raw material. An example is a recent announcement from Diageo (NYSE:DEO) that it is launching paper whiskey bottles for Johnnie Walker in 2021.

We believe these structural tailwinds enable DS Smith to be a GDP+ business and the company has set a target to achieve organic volume growth of 1% above GDP. Although it has the potential to grow at a faster rate, we have to bear in mind that e-commerce is less than 10% of DS Smith’s business at the moment and it takes time for companies to shift to new packaging materials. It is interesting to see that DS Smith has a wide range of innovative products, such as shelf-ready packaging and Point of Purchase Display which can help to accelerate the shifts towards paper-based packaging.

Margins more stable than we think

One of the main concerns from the FY20 result presentation is the earnings stability of the business. We remain confident that volume will stabilize with 83% of the corrugated box volumes coming from FMCG/consumer-related sector. Volume has held up better than expected during the lock-down period and decreased by 4.5% and 4.7% in April and May, as growth in FMCG/e-commerce partially offset the significant decline in Industrial (volume down c.25%).

Source: DS Smith 2019/20 result presentation

A greater concern is on pricing, particularly in North America where EBITA margins fell from 16.6% to 6.5% in FY20. This is because the company is more exposed to the volatility in containerboard prices in the US due to its long paper position. Management mentioned paper prices have fallen by 20-25% while packaging prices are down by 3-4% in recent months. This combines with higher OCC prices (the raw material used to produce containerboard) due to less material availability and higher COVID-related costs have created pressure on margins.

However, the business is not as volatile as one would think. Although containerboard prices are traded as a commodity and can be volatile, box prices are based on index formula and tend to be more stable. This is demonstrated by the relatively stable margins achieved by the company historically despite volatility in containerboard prices. To reduce earnings volatility in the future, DS Smith's strategy is to reduce its paper position by optimizing paper asset footprint in Europe and increasing packaging assets in the US. This includes the opening of the new Indiana packaging plant in November 2019 which can absorb 2/3 of its excess paper capacity in the US.

Source: DS Smith 2018/19 presentation

In addition, we believe the high OCC cost is temporary and will reverse as the economy slowly reopens and recycling activity resumes, as seen from recent data points. In the longer run, as China continues to reduce import permits for OCC and looks to eliminate solid waste import, there will be an abundance of recycled paper available in Europe driving OCC prices down.

Capital allocation/acquisition

DS Smith has made several large acquisitions in recent years and some investors are concerned about leverage and if the deals are value-enhancing. As packaging is a scale business, we believe large companies will be able to protect their competitive moats and have the resources to invest in R&D to provide innovative solutions for their customers. The corrugated box industry in Europe is fragmented with many regional and family operators. There is an opportunity for DS Smith to acquire smaller operators that are struggling under the current economic situation at a reasonable price and increase its scale.

Though the company has announced to suspend its dividends for the coming financial year, we do not believe liquidity is an immediate concern. With cash proceeds of £482 million from selling the plastics division, ND/EBITDA is reduced to 2.1x in FY2020 and the company has £1.4bn undrawn facilities available.

Financial estimates and valuation

We derive a target price of 351p based on an average of the DCF and multiple approach. This suggests an upside potential of 27% to the current share price. We believe using the two methods allows us to capture the value of the growth potential in the medium term and also a near-term expectation on earnings.

We have been conservative and forecast revenue to decline by 7% in FY2021 (volume -3%, pricing/mix -2.5%), before recovering to 3% in FY2022 and 2% in FY2023. We expect EBITA margin to decrease by 150bps to 9.4% before recovering to pre-COVID level in FY2023.

Source: Chart created by author based on DS Smith annual report and author's estimates

1. Multiple approach: We believe using FY22 EBITDA is more appropriate as it provides a more normalized level of earnings. Using EV/EBITDA multiple of 9x, we arrive at a target price of 293p.

2. DCF: In the terminal growth period, we assume a growth rate of 1.5%, EBITDA margin at 17.2% and WACC of 8%.

EV/EBITDA - 9x 2022 earnings 2.93 DCF 4.10 Target price 3.51 Current share price (23 July 2020) 2.76 Upside/downside 27%

If DS Smith did not suspend its dividend for next year and assuming a dividend coverage of 2x, the company will be trading on a 4.5% dividend yield. In addition, it is trading on a 7.5% free cash flow based on our forecasts which we see as attractive.

Catalyst

There is no immediate catalyst for a re-rating of the stock apart from earnings releases and signs of stability in containerboard prices. It will be interesting to follow the upcoming earnings results from Smurfit Kappa (OTCPK:SMFTF) and Mondi (OTCPK:MONDF) in the next two weeks.

Potential risks

We see the ability to maintain stable pricing as the main risk. We have assumed pricing/mix to decline by -2.5% in FY2022 but there is a risk of a greater decline due to lower economic activities and surplus containerboard capacity in Europe. Also, a worse-than-expected recession could reduce volume, especially on the industrial side which accounts for 17% of corrugated box volumes for the company.

We have considered both an upside and downside scenario to estimate the sensitivity of near-term volume/pricing growth to the share price. By increasing volume and pricing growth by 1% for the upside scenario and decreasing it by 1% for the downside scenario, we derive a price target range of 317p to 386p. The stock is currently trading below our downside scenario, which shows the margin of safety in the case if growth is lower than our expectation.

Volume growth Pricing growth EBITA margin Target price 2021 2022 2023 2021 2022 2023 2021 2022 2023 Base case -3.0% 2.0% 1.5% -2.5% 1.0% 0.5% 9.4% 10.4% 10.9% 3.51 Upside -2.0% 1.5% 1.5% -1.5% 1.0% 0.5% 10.0% 10.8% 11.4% 3.86 Downside -4.0% 2.0% 1.5% -3.5% 1.5% 0.5% 8.8% 9.9% 10.4% 3.17

Bottom line

Though some short term headwinds stem from pricing and cost pressure, we believe DS Smith is a fundamentally stable business with large FMCG exposure. We see the suspension of dividends as a sign that management is being conservative rather than weak market conditions. With decent cash generation supported by structural growth drivers towards e-commerce and sustainability, we believe the current valuation represents a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.