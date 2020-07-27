There Is Still Room For The Market To Grow

There are three major risks for the U.S. economy and market recovery on the horizon.

From the model output, the investor can expect a single-digit return by the year-end, under certain conditions.

The U.S. along with the rest of the world is experiencing an economic crisis driven by record-high unemployment and GDP contraction. All this has been accompanied by an unprecedented volume of fiscal and monetary policy action from the government to both stop negative developments in major GDP components and support aggregate demand in the economy. In contrast, we can see sustainable growth in the equity market prices, with the Nasdaq-100 reaching all-time highs amid a continuously growing number of new bankruptcies and corporate earnings contractions. Such a mismatch can seem illogical at first glance and, thus, requires scrutiny.

In this article, I will look at the underlying economic conditions in the U.S. and what is causing the market to rebound. I will also make S&P 500 projections for the rest of the year by using the macroeconomic model estimates to assess the market return potential for investors from current price levels.

The macroeconomic model I will be referring to has the following structure:

S&P 500 Expected Return = [(1+E(I))(1+gEPS)(1+gP/E) - 1]+ Y.

Where:

I - Expected inflation

gEPS - Expected real growth in S&P 500 EPS

gP/E - Expected change in P/E ratio

Y - Expected S&P 500 Dividend yield

U.S. Economy

The economic lockdown caused by the spread of the coronavirus has pushed businesses to close, resulting in layoffs across all sectors of the economy. From record lows of 3.5 percent in February, the unemployment rate spiked to record a high of 14.7 percent in April, a rate not seen in the U.S. since the Great Depression.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

As wages are the major component of personal income, consumers tend to reduce their spending in periods of economic uncertainty and growing unemployment, leading to an increase in transactional and precautionary monetary balances. The result of this tendency can be seen in the personal savings rate spiking to record levels along with the growth in M1 Money Stock. This creates a highly unfavorable situation for the U.S. economy, where consumers comprise 70 percent of GDP. (Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

With such a trend in the savings rate accompanying forced business closings, businesses have experienced a significant drop in sales volume. This has led to a surge in the inventory/sales ratio.

(Source:Total Business: Inventories to Sales Ratio)

The situation with the inventory/sales ratio reflects the condition in consumer demand in the U.S. economy across all major sectors, particularly in Retail, Housing, Auto, and Manufacturing. These have experienced a significant drop in sales volume.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

The drop in aggregate demand has reduced the supply side. As a result, the U.S. economy is operating well below its short-term and long-term aggregate output, which creates the perfect circumstances for a deflationary environment.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Such a drastic fall in capacity utilization affects the performance of the corporate sector. It has seen a reduction in the need for CAPEX, intermediate spendings, purchases of financial assets, buybacks and M&As, many of which are still to come from businesses (I), comprising around 15 percent of U.S. GDP. All these, together with the consumer sector, contribute to the drop in the aggregate output.

(Source: GDP sinks 4.8 percent in the first quarter, the biggest drop since 2008 and there is worse to come)

Note: that for the U.S. to experience inflationary pressure, the economy should operate above the 82-85 percent capacity utilization. This figure was not reached during the 2010-2020 business cycle and explains why the Fed was able to target every economic downturn without creating inflation in the economy.

Prices

The negative developments in the GDP components described above are creating downward pressure on the aggregate demand in the economy and on the price level. This has resulted in a significant drop in the PCE index, which is the key indicator for Fed officials in determining the price level in the economy. The 15 percent drop is well below the Fed's inflation target of 2 percent. This created the risk of a deflationary environment in the economy, which is highly problematic for every Central Bank in the world.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Corporate Sector

Driven by a contraction in the output, the SPY EPS is expected to drop by around 25 percent in 2020, with the first positive EPS quarter to appear only in 1Q 2021.

(Source: Actual & Estimated Quarterly S&P 500 EPS Growth)

All 11 SPY sectors are projected to report a Y/Y decline in earnings in Q2 2020, led by the Energy sector (-150 percent) due to the falling prices and Consumer Discretionary (-119 percent) sectors due to the falling sales volumes.

(Source: Earnings Insights)

Government sector

In response to the economic turmoil and falling prices, the government significantly expanded its fiscal stimulus to support the aggregate demand by providing payments to households, loans to the business, and unemployment benefits to those who lost their jobs.

In addition to that, the Fed launched its monetary stimulus by decreasing interest rates and expanding its balance sheet to a record level through monetizing the government debt to fund the mounting government deficit.

(Source: Fed Balance Sheet vs. Treasury Debt)

Additionally, the Fed provided liquidity for the corporate debt market by buying corporate bonds with different credit ratings and mortgage securities to cool down the rates in the Capital Markets. By this, it hopes to avoid the domino effect in corporate defaults which can bring significant problems for the financial system as a whole.

The result can be seen on the graph below, where the Option Adjusted Spread between corporate bonds that are below investment grade and the U.S. spot Treasury curve narrows in the period followed by the increase in the Fed balance sheet. It means that capital started to flow into the riskiest assets again, thus reducing the yields on the market and, hence, providing liquidity for borrowers.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

Another mechanism to induce aggregate demand in the economy is to create a wealth effect for consumers, so they will increase their spending due to the rising prices of their holdings. According to the statistics, 52 percent of U.S. households are investing in the stock market, so a rebound in prices will favorably impact consumer sentiment and expenditures.

Since falling corporate earnings are bearish for the equity market, the only way to achieve growth in asset prices was to elevate the P/E multiple.

The growth in the Fed balance sheet and government spending increased the monetary base and decreased interest rates in the economy. Both factors drive the V-shaped recovery in stock prices which can be noticed on the chart below. Wilshire 5000 Total Market Full Cap Index which represents all US-stocks actively traded in the United States rebounded along with the Fed's growing balance sheet, this led to the expansion in the P/E multiple.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

The S&P 500 P/E grew around 55 percent from the bottom of 15x in March. It now stands at the 23.3x.

(Source: The trailing 12-month P/E ratio for SPX)

During the same period, The Fed's balance sheet grew to 7.0 trillion from 4.2 trillion, which translates into 66 percent growth and approximately equals the growth in the S&P P/E multiple.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

The combinations of unprecedented stimulus from the government amid a contraction in GDP components will result in: U.S. GDP falling by 5.9 percent in 2020, unemployment hitting around 10.4 percent by the end of the year and inflation standing at 0.8 percent (avoiding negative territory), according to the IMF forecast.

(Source: World Economic Outlook)

However, looking further, U.S. economic indicators are expected to improve significantly in 2021, with GDP to grow by 4.7 percent, inflation to rise to 2.4 percent, and unemployment to fall to 9.1 percent.

(Source: World Economic Outlook)

Corporate sector earnings are expected to recover as well.

For 2021, analysts are projecting revenue growth of 8.5 percent, with the leading improvements in the energy sector.

(Source: Earnings Insights)

The S&P 500 earnings growth for 2021 is estimated at 28.7 percent, with a major recovery in Consumer Discretionary Spending and the Industrial Sectors. Those will suffer the most along with Energy stocks in 2020 and may represent an attractive investment opportunity for 2021 due to the lower prices, hence better risk/reward ratio.

(Source: Earnings Insights)

This economic and corporate recovery is expected to occur for the following reasons:

Regardless of the growth in the unemployment level, U.S. Personal Income was not negatively affected. It actually grew because of the $1200 checks and additional support for unemployment benefits.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

In these circumstances, the market factors will fix things by themselves. Prices in the economy are low, incomes are not affected and populations have a glut of savings. Thus, consumer demand should pick up the supply, leading to improvements in prices and corporate performance and thereby setting the stage for a recovery in the output and employment. All together preparing the ground for a strong 2021 GDP and corporate performance figures.

Investment Implications

S&P 500 projected returns

Inflation

For the model inputs, I will be using the data for inflation projections from the IMF, which is estimated at 0.8 percent for 2020.

Real EPS growth

For Real EPS growth, I will be referring to the information above, which states a 25 percent EPS contraction in 2020.

Dividend yield

For the Dividend yield, I will be using the current Dividend yield. It stands at 1.86 percent and I will factor it in for the 5 months, which results in 0.8 percent income for the investor over the rest of the year.

P/E multiple

There is no need to perform the regression analysis to spot the correlation between the Fed's balance expansion, and growth in the P/E multiple. Hence for the projections, I will be referring to the Fed's balance sheet expected growth.

It is estimated that the Fed's balance sheet will reach $10 trillion by the end of the year, which translates into 40 percent growth from the current level of $7.1 trillion. Referring to that expectations, and due to the high correlation between variables, I am assuming that the P/E multiple can grow by at least the same level, thus 40 percent growth will be used for the model input.

By multiplying the inputs, adding the dividend yield for the five months, the model generates a 6.6 percent return for the rest of the year.

[(1,008)(0,75)(1.4)-1]+0.8% = 6.6%

Since the SPY is essentially flat YTD, in isolation and without considering future developments in 2021, the investor can expect to receive a 6.6 percent return by year-end by holding the S&P 500 Index.

Data by YCharts

Even though the economy and business performance are set to improve, there are a couple of threats for the recovery I want to point out.

1 - Stagflation

The situation where prices are high, the aggregate demand is low, and unemployment is high.

A good example of such unfavorable developments can be noticed in the restaurant business now. Due to the significant drop in sales volumes, these businesses have started to raise prices to cover their food, rent, premium wages, and energy expenses.

When the sales volume drops, the companies have fewer contribution margins to cover their fixed costs. In order to cover them, the price level on the goods and services should be lifted. This is because wages are not moving along with other prices that are falling, which is why they are called "sticky wages." Along with that, sustainable growth in food prices can be noticed. Altogether these put pressure on the companies' contribution margins.

Sales Price - Variable costs = Contribution margin - Fixed costs = Net Income.

In the case of a weak recovery in consumption, particularly due to the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases, there are risks that the situation in the restaurant business will appear in other sectors of the economy.

In a situation with stagflation, there are not a lot of tools to address such a problem. Market mechanisms will not be able to fix it due to the rising prices in the economy. Hence, the demand will not pick up the supply. Such developments will be highly unfavorable for market returns because, in the case of the stagflation, the Fed will have to induce demand by increasing the monetary base in the economy. But that will only increase inflationary risks in the economy and will eventually result in an interest rate hike, which in turn will decrease aggregate demand and will lead to a decrease in corporate earnings.

The portfolio exposure under the stagflation scenario should be relocated towards the companies with pricing power, particularly companies from the utility sector, defensive retailers, and commodity producers.

Liquidity trap

Driven by the savings growth rate and monetary base expansion, banks are sitting on a cash pile.

(Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis)

But the expanded balance sheet does not automatically mean this cash will be distributed into the real sector of the economy in the form of loans due to several reasons:

Interest rates are extremely low, so banks' interest costs are low as well. They can be easily covered through investment in interest-bearing securities like government bonds and corporate bonds without taking a risk in the real sector of the economy, which currently doesn't stand in the best shape. Regardless of the growth in personal income, the bank's provisions for nonperforming loans are rising. This may limit the ability and desire for lending, hence reducing the aggregate demand in the economy, particularly for durable goods. As a result, the 2020 EPS fall may be even worse than 25 percent, reducing the expected return generated by the model.

Good news - Bad news

As can be seen from the above model inputs, the major contributor for the expected market returns are attributable to the continuation in P/E multiple expansion. This is due to the expected growth of the Fed's balance sheet. The Fed's balance sheet expansion is the necessary tool that helps to overcome the deterioration in all the GDP components, as, in the absence of appropriate government actions, the situation would be catastrophic, called deflationary depression. An example can be noticed from the PCE movement on the chart presented above.

On the other hand, the recent positive developments in vaccine production, continuous improvements in the labor market and in the retail and housing sector may decrease the need for the extra benefits from the government, leading to a gradual reduction in stimulus.

This makes sense, as the U.S. government is operating under extremely high budget deficit figures; it is estimated that deficit will reach around 20 percent of GDP in 2020, which is the largest post-wartime deficit. This will have to be covered by an increase in taxes in future periods, resulting in a decrease in disposable income and aggregate demand in the economy.

So the earlier the economy is able to operate on its own, the better it will be for future periods. But this creates a challenge for market growth continuation, as the expected P/E expansion may not occur, thus eliminating the trigger for future growth.

Final thoughts

[(1.028)(1.287)(1)-1] +1.86% = 34%

Factoring the 2021 inputs into the model, it's visible that based on the improvements in the inflation and corporate earnings, the market can generate double-digit returns for the 2021 year without growing P/E multiple which inputed as the constant. However, conditions apply.

It is well-known that the market is a forward-moving mechanism, so the expected EPS growth for 2021 is likely already priced in. So only EPS growth that is above estimates is important for investors, but to see actual results it is necessary to wait.

It is important to monitor the economic statistics, particularly ones that are attributed to the consumer sector, as they play a central role in the economic recovery. The savings rate should drop, leading to a drop in the inventory/sales ratio, thereby supporting new orders for businesses and loading of the capacity utilization. This will set the stage for strong earnings figures in 2021.

Until then, the major driver for market growth continuation will be from the expansion in the Fed's balance sheet. The quantitative easing from the Fed should be continued at the expected level regardless of the improvements in the economic indicators until the positive EPS figures arise and investors turn their attention to the above-expected EPS figures as opposed to the growing Fed balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.