Reasons To Remain Constructive On CEFs

Attractive discount valuations, a distribution cut wave that is largely over, Fed standing to assist markets and few other income alternatives means that CEFs should continue to be in demand.

While we expect near-term volatility to persist, the CEF market boasts a number of mitigating factors which should limit the extent of the next drawdown.

The drawdown in March of this year has caused some income investors to sit out the bounce-back in prices in anticipation of further volatility.

Many income portfolios have taken a substantial hit in March due to the macro-economic impacts of the COVID crisis. This has caused some investors to sit out the sharp bounce-back in asset prices and hunker down. While we expect near-term volatility to persist due to the extreme uncertainty about the path of the crisis we think there are reasons to dip into the CEF market. Our main takeaway is that if we do see another drawdown in the near-term it is likely to be less painful that what we experienced in March due to a number of mitigating factors that we go through in this article.

We also highlight a number of term CEFs which are trading at attractive valuations such as:

BNY Mellon Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF)

Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA)

The first reason we are less worried about the extent of the next drawdown in CEFs is that underlying valuations in fixed-income are still well below what they were in February. For example, although credit spreads have tightened substantially from their wides in March they are well wider of February levels. This means that even if spreads move back up to their March wides, the price impact will be less than what it was then.

Source: Systematic Income, FRED

Secondly, the Fed has put together a slew of facilities to ease market pressure and increase liquidity. And for those worried about the remaining fire power, most of these facilities have lots of spare capacity.

Source: FT

Thirdly, discounts have remained wide in places. Wide discounts provide a kind of margin of safety for investors. While this doesn't mean that discounts will not widen during the next drawdown they should be anchored somewhat better. This approach can work on both sector and fund levels. That said, investors should be mindful of sectors that are trading at wide discounts for a reason, such as loans and MLPs, something we covered in an earlier article.

As far as sectors, the high-yield and municipal sectors are a pair that we have been overweight in our Sector Rating Framework, in part due to their attractive valuations. And while the municipal sector average discount has tightened over the last few weeks the high-yield sector has remained at fairly wide levels. The sector's 5-year discount percentile is at 19% - an attractive figure. Furthermore, the sector's earnings should hold up well due to floating-rate leverage instruments and fixed-rate assets. Within the sector we would tilt to funds with higher quality portfolios as well as those that have not had to deleverage as much.

Source: Systematic Income

As far as individual funds are concerned, there are a few selections on our radar across the market that are now trading at attractive discount valuations. These are:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) - a multi-sector corporate credit fund at a 17% discount and a 4th percentile

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund (DMO) - a non-agency RMBS fund at a 0.8% premium and a 9th percentile

We particularly like term funds as their discounts should be better behaved in a drawdown.

These are:

Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund (IHTA) - a CMBS fund at a 7.7% discount or 2nd percentile, trading at a 7.71% current yield

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) - an EM debt fund at a 7.1% discount and a 5th percentile, trading at a 6.25% current yield

BNY Mellon Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund (DCF) - a global high-yield fund at a 6.5% discount or 17th percentile, trading at a 7.65% current yield

The way to get an intuition about the value of the term fund's discount is through something we call pull-to-NAV yield which is a measure of the additional return we expect per annum due to the discount compression to zero on termination. As the chart below shows this is at a historically attractive level for DCF, providing about a 1.5% per annum tailwind. Investors should keep in mind that term funds can be extended so this tailwind is not riskless but most funds will at least give investors an option to tender the fund back at NAV resulting in the same economics.

Source: Systematic Income

Fourthly, the wave of distribution cuts appears to have subsided. There were very few cuts across the CEF market in July and well below the pace of the previous three months. The main drivers of cuts were deleveraging and a drop in short-term rates and these have largely moved through the market and those managers who were going to make adjustments have by-and-large already made them. As distribution cuts tend to depress prices and widen discounts, this dynamic should turn supportive.

Source: Systematic Income

Funds that use floating-rate instruments on the liability side of their balance sheet have been able to take advantage of this and have increased their earnings and distributions such as the Flaherty & Crumrine preferreds funds, something we suggested to watch out for earlier.

Finally, income investors are more likely to be driven into the CEF market squeezed by two trends: a drop in both shorter-term and longer-term risk-free rates as well as the drop in equity dividend yields due to both high equity valuations and cuts in dividends.

Source: Systematic Income

This is causing CEF yields to look very attractive relative to other options available to investors.

Conclusion

While we expect volatility to persist for the remainder of the year the CEF market boasts a number of mitigants that should limit the extent of the next drawdown. Improved underlying asset as well as discount valuations, a distribution cut wave that is largely past, few available income alternatives and the Fed standing ready to help markets should continue to support CEFs.

Check out Systematic Income and explore the best across the fund, preferred and baby bond markets with our powerful interactive investor tools. Identify the most attractive CEFs and track the entire market with our evidence-based bespoke metrics. Track our PIMCO CEF ratings, pick up the best preferred stocks and baby bonds that fit your criteria. Get investment ideas and sector views from our Income Focus List. Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARDC, JEMD, IHTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.