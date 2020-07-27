Drilling Activity To Drop, But Fracking May Stabilize in Q3

Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) has a couple of difficult quarters ahead, although it can financially withstand the pressure. Low utilization in the post-pandemic energy market will continue to see the company losing rigs in the next four quarters. After reducing its pressure pumping activity severely in Q1, the management expects the business to turn cash-flow positive. However, the segment operating margin, having already crashed in Q2, does not offer cheer to the investors. I do not see its performance improving much in the short term.

The company is already implementing a cost reduction program as well as it reduced the FY2020 capex significantly. It also has ample liquidity and limited near-term financial obligations. I think the investors may find this feature attractive in an environment when the risks of bankruptcies are elevated in the energy sectors. I think it can potentially bounce back in the medium-to-long-term.

Explaining The Current Strategies

Let us first understand the current drilling and rig market environment and the direction to which it is moving. Much of the deceleration in pressure pumping activity took place even before the pandemic-led downturn started. The rapid reduction in E&P operators' activity began reflecting on Patterson-UTI's drilling performance in Q1. The industry is rapidly moving towards more advanced rig deployment, such as the AC high spec rigs and the super-spec rigs. More recently, the operators are integrating technologies like remote operations and automation technology. In this regard, PTEN has expanded the reach for its CORTEX operating system and CORTEX edge data servers for drilling data analytics.

In a nutshell, the operators prefer deploying rigs that have the flexibility to walk around a pad and clear all the wellheads. PTEN claims that it can integrate the Cortex operating system with its APEX rigs. The system can manage pressure drilling integration into the rig operating system or control capabilities on the rig. Also, the Cortex Edge device for data analytics is relatively cost-effective.

In this context, investors might want to look at the current challenges in the fracking and drilling market. At the moment, fracking activity is too low to push prices up. There is an excess supply of frack spreads that have been warm stacked because many operators are ready to deploy them even at low rates. So, the pricing challenge will continue in the near-to-medium-term. However, in the rig market, the situation appears to be stabilizing. For the fracking industry to become profitable at a sustainable level, operators need the wells inventory to increase. However, the company's management admits that there is a lack of visibility to predict the timing of the upward rig count.

What Do PTEN's Key Metrics Suggest?

By the end of Q2 2020, PTEN's average rig count was 82, or a 33% decline compared to Q1 2020. Given the energy price recession, the company's management expects a steep fall in Q3. It plans to field 51 rigs operating under term contracts in Q3, while in a year, the average can drop to 38 rigs.

A majority of the company's rigs are super-spec, fit-for-purpose, pad-drilling APEX rigs, which are typically more productive and earn a higher margin. Approximately 20% of its rigs are currently idled but generating revenue. However, such a high share of idled rigs can further dilute the company's average rig revenue and cost per day. Despite that, the company until now found rationale in maintaining such fleet because operating in the standby mode is less costly, thus protecting the operating margin to some extent. According to the company's estimates, the average rig count is expected to be down more than 25% quarter over quarter. With the share of idled rigs going up to 30%, as expected by the management, lower fixed cost absorption can adversely affect the operating margin in the coming quarters. Read more on PTEN's business and its strengths and weaknesses in my previous article here.

How Are The Industry Indicators Doing?

Despite the continued decline in the upstream capex budget, the crude oil price has made a comeback and stabilized in Q2. It looks like the rig count is stabilizing in Q2 after a 63% crash in Q2. The number of drilled-but-uncompleted (or DUC) wells were relatively resilient in 2020 so far, compared to the drilled and completed wells in the key unconventional resource shales. Many of PTEN's customers slowed their activity, while many have already downsized their capex and production targets.

Contract Drilling Segment: Analyzing Current Performance

In Q2 2020, PTEN's average revenue per operating day remained steady (4% down) compared to a quarter ago. However, the resilience was more than offset by significantly lower rigs operating (33% lower). During Q2, the company's Contract Drilling segment revenues declined by 36% quarter over quarter. The segment accounted for 71% of the Q2 revenues. Despite lower revenues, the segment witnessed a higher average rig margin per operating day (22% up) during Q2 compared to a quarter ago because the company reduced cost by aligning the structure with the changing activity levels.

The company plans to reduce indirect support costs, which can save it ~$100 million annually. It will also reduce capex by 47%, deploying most of its FY2020 capex in contract drilling. Earlier, the company slashed dividends by 50% in Q1 and temporarily halted further repurchases.

Pressure Pumping Segment: Performance And Outlook

PTEN's Pressure Pumping segment revenues more than halved in Q2 2020 compared to Q1. The company's active frac spread, however, remained steady in Q2. The average margin per fracturing job crashed to 5.5% of revenue in Q2 2020 compared to 18% a year ago, reflecting the pressure in the day rate. For the past couple of quarters, the company initiated various structural cost-cutting measures. Although these steps are expected to result in $65 million (annualized) cost savings during Q2, it recorded $31.3 million in restructuring expenses related to facilities consolidation, severance and exiting contracts. In Q3, the company expects a slight improvement in frac activity, which can lead to a 10% rise in revenues. Consequently, it plans to generate positive cash flow in fracking activity in Q3.

Linear Regression Based Revenue Forecast

I have observed a regression equation based on the historical relationship between the crude oil price, the U.S. rig count, and PTEN's reported revenues for the past 16 quarters. Based on that, I see that the short-term trend suggests a very sharp decline in the next four quarters, while the medium-term multi-variable study suggests a more robust revenue in Q3 that will grow moderately. Now, I think that the short trend factor will initially have a significant role, but will gradually decline. So, I expect its revenues to continue to decline in the next couple of quarters, but at a sedate rate. Afterward, I expect revenue to start increasing.

I have also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the revenue based on the equation from the multi regression formula after 10,000 iterations. I find that the maximum frequency ranges between $550 million and $770 million. The current revenue falls below this range. However, investors should note that this is an academic exercise and is not part of any investment advice.

Dividend

PTEN pays a quarterly dividend per share to $0.02, which amounts to a 2.0% forward dividend yield. In March, it halved its quarterly dividend per share. Helmerich & Payne's (HP) dividend yield (4.9%) is higher compared to PTEN.

Capex And Debt

In Q2 2020, the company spent ~$50 million in capex, which was 48% lower than a year ago. In FY2020, the company expects capex to reduce by 60% compared to FY2019.

The majority of the company's debt repayment lies in 2028 and 2029. With $847 million in liquidity (cash & equivalents plus revolving credit facility available), the company's balance sheet has low near-term financial risks. As I discussed above, it has recently lowered dividends to strike a balance between managing liquidity cash distribution to the shareholders.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Patterson-UTI Technology is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 3.3x. Between FY2015 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 7.6x. So, it is currently trading at a steep discount to its past average.

PTEN's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple expansion is less steep than peers because sell-side analysts expect the company's EBITDA to decline less sharply than the peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in a higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is lower than its peers' (NBR, HP, and LBRT) average of 3.9x. So, the stock is relatively undervalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, three sell-side analysts rated PTEN a "buy" in July (including "Very bullish"), while 15 of the analysts rated it a "hold." Seven of the analysts rated it a "sell" or "very bearish." The consensus target price is $3.34, which at the current price, yields ~15% negative returns.

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating, PTEN currently receives a "Neutral" rating. While the ratings are high on revisions and value criteria, they are moderate-to-low on profitability, momentum, and value.

What's The Take On PTEN?

As expected, PTEN retired a large chunk of its rig fleet in the past couple of quarters as utilization remained low following low demand in the post-pandemic world. Although the crude oil price is firming up and completions activity has been resilient, it may continue to lose rigs in the next four quarters. In pressure pumping activity, its top-line can remain resilient in the near term after the company already cut its frac spreads in the previous quarter to a bare minimum. Plus, the demand for fracking activity is intricately linked to the rig count. However, the management is modestly upbeat about the strength in its fracking operations and expects the business to turn cash-flow positive by the end of the year.

To protect margin, the company reduced dividends in Q1 and has initiated a $100 million cost reduction program. Sensing the impending trough, it extended debt maturities in 2019 and freed up its balance sheet. Now, the company has sufficient liquidity, which the investors may find attractive, particularly relative to its leveraged peers in the industry.

