Source: Freepik

Check Point Software (CHKP) is making promising bets to drive growth. Its new IoT and SecOps offerings will help its subscription segment to reaccelerate growth. Reduced operating expenses and its share buyback program will also be accretive to EPS. This will help its value factor provide the needed support for its growth factor as the subscription business becomes a more significant portion of revenue. As a result, the risk/reward dynamic remains favorable due to the company's improving competitive positioning and solid financials.

Demand (Rating: Bullish)

Key Drivers: TCO-Subscription-Threat Prevention-SecOps-Cloud-IoT

Check Point exceeded expectations last quarter. The highlight was the security subscription segment growth of approx. 10% (y/y). This assisted products and licenses, and maintenance revenue, which were flattish. The shift of greenfield deals and some refresh towards security subscription engagements continues to mask top line growth metrics. External growth drivers remain favorable. Check Point saw reasonable demand for its work-from-home solutions. Customers also migrated to its Quantum Security Gateways. These appliances provide better performance and are, thus, highly cost-effective. Check Point has been able to offer more value to its customers via its regular product updates. While the company hesitated to give forward guidance, the long-term outlook remains promising.

Business/Financials (Rating: Bullish)

Key Drivers: Platform-Land & Expand-Margins-FCF-Liquidity

Check Point is releasing new products to beef up its capabilities in security operations (Infinity SOC), cloud security (CloudGuard), and IoT security (IoT Protect).

In cloud security, its solutions cover cloud security posture management, serverless security, cloud workload protection, and cloud access protection. Check Point strategically differentiates itself via the block rate of its offerings. Its APT solutions are highly effective, and the company can easily infuse these capabilities into new products to boost the value of its offerings. In the near term, Check Point observed large and existing customers keeping their private data center security posture. This observation shifts the demand for cloud security solutions towards new customers born into a cloud environment. The company estimated cloud security subscription to be 10% of revenue. This is growing at approx. 70% y/y. This means cloud products were an insignificant portion of revenue in recent quarters. Going forward, the rapid growth of its cloud offerings will neutralize the downside effect of its revenue recognition mix shift to more subscription engagements.

A recent Check Point survey* highlighted these issues... Just 11% of respondents stated they had fully implemented an IoT security solution, and 52% have no IoT security deployed at all... The number of IoT devices connected to the Internet continues to accelerate and will be 41.6 billion by 2025

Check Point's IoT offerings build on top of the speed and block rate of its solutions. It is geared towards the management of IoT devices by providing visibility and classification. This capability is enabled through integrations with top discovery engines. It includes the unique value proposition (what Check Point does best) of preventing cyber threats. It also features zero-trust network segmentation. This is a promising revenue driver for the company.

Infinity SOC unifies threat prevention, detection, remediation, and investigation. Infinity SOC leverages Threat Cloud for threat intelligence alongside Check Point's cyber research analysts. Infinity SOC will drive business efficiency by reducing the cost of managing security solutions and attending to threat alerts. This update will support Check Point's endpoint security solutions.

The company's gross margin was flat y/y. Operating margin benefited from lower operating expenses due to shelter-in-place orders. Check Point is still hiring, which means it is confident about gaining market share. It observed solid results from key verticals like finance, health care, government, and technology. The tax rate remained at approx. 17%, while interest income reduced. Interest income is expected to decline due to the low-interest rate environment. Since Check Point has acquired most of its capabilities, its attractive valuation compared to its competitors continues to drive the rationale to maintain its share buyback program. This is good for short-term investors as Check Point grows the efficiency of its sales team. The company has the flexibility to stomach extended payment options from customers impacted by COVID-19. Its cash position is attractive, and minor bumps in accounts receivable shouldn't be a major concern.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Neutral)

Key Drivers: Integrations-Acquisitions-Partnerships-International Expansion

Check Point has improved its competitive positioning. Its new security gateways offer faster, cost-effective, and durable deployment options for customers. Its added capabilities in IoT, cloud, and security operations will also grow the breadth of its security platform. Its regular security research activities have uncovered a growth in cyber-attacks targeted at mobile devices and cloud platforms. This research will serve as a launchpad for the company to grow revenue from its endpoint security and SecOps offerings.

In fact the acquisition of OPAQ actually further enhances our existing SASE offering enabling Fortinet (FTNT) to deliver the most complete SASE platform on the market. The Fortinet SASE platform delivers the broadest security and industry-leading SD-WAN and networking offerings that can all be delivered to customers and partners through a flexible, cost efficient and patented zero-trust cloud architecture.”

Check Point appears hesitant to provide more color on the depth of its SD-WAN offering. Its partnership strategy in the SD-WAN space appears sufficient to acquire the needed capabilities in the short term. Fortinet recently acquired a cloud security solution in its pursuit to be the first security platform with a complete SASE (secure access service edge) capability. This position will be highly coveted as enterprises demand more consolidation of security services, as it reinforces FTNT's idea that networking and security will continue to converge.

On the macro front, EMEA outperformed, while the US fared as expected. Check Point maintained its cautious outlook about the macro environment due to the uncertainty about shelter-in-place orders in Europe and America. This drove the company's lack of guidance for the next quarter and the full year.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

Key Drivers: BuyBack-Economies Of Scale-Switching Cost-Momentum-Analysts

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Check Point will have to rely on its EPS and cash flow factors to buffer its growth factor. This will favor short-term investors. Its valuation will be a function of EPS growth. EPS will be supported by the double-digit growth rate of its subscription segment, which will benefit from favorable macro trends. This will also be supported by reduced operating expenses offset by reduced interest income.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Long-term investors will rely on the optionality from its cloud and IoT bets. These optionalities are promising given Check Point's leadership in the cybersecurity space. Check Point is one of the top three pure-play cybersecurity companies building a fully integrated security platform. This capability will drive margins as it sells into its installed base.

Risks

Source: Author

Check Point's demand-side risk factors will benefit from favorable macro trends. Work from home, digital transformation projects, cyber-attacks, and its high-margin business model will all drive predictable growth in the short term.

A significant risk factor to its financials will stem from reduced interest income. If multiples compress due to a gloomy outlook for the global economy, the share buyback program might not be immediately accretive to valuation.

Discounting by competition remains a major concern. Customers refreshing to low-ticket SaaS deployments might make smaller upfront cash commitments. This will impact licensing and maintenance revenue growth.

Check Point's valuation risk factors will benefit from its share buyback program, which will be accretive to EPS if the macro environment remains accretive to valuation. The company's valuation will also benefit from its attractive cash position and operating cash flow margin.

Conclusion (Rating: Hold)

Check Point remains an attractive investment due to its well-rounded factor grades. While the company's low revenue growth doesn't help multiples expansion, its share buyback program and appealing EPS factor will deliver returns for short-term investors.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.