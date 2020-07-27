The company has low contractual obligations through 2024, leading to more retained earnings possibilities and providing further catalysts ahead of the Q2 call.

Latest construction spending data indicates a strong rebound in public spending YOY, with a limited pullback in private spending, which is likely to recover as well.

The earnings call for Vulcan Materials (VMC) is upcoming before the market open on August 4th, 2020, as investors continue to await reported results from the COVID-19 lockdowns that led to obvious slowdowns. Employment report headlines paint a grim picture, and many cyclically driven industries such as the Building Materials space that Vulcan and competitors like Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) belong to still haven't seen recoveries in their stock prices despite ultra-low interest rates and massive stimulus from the Fed.

A great article recent SA article by Michael A. Gayed, CFA, talked about the potential catalysts that the upcoming presidential election present, as both candidates on either side wish to present a strong commitment to investment in the country with significant infrastructure plans. Not only are those decent possibilities to bring to life the stock price - even the reported rumors of a Trump infrastructure proposal sent VMC up +8.4% and MLM +6.7% - but the long-term trend for both private and public construction spending has been resilient even through recessions (YOY percent figures displayed):

Total Private Construction Spending

(Source: FRED)

Total Public Construction Spending

You can see that private spending was hit harder during the Great Recession than public spending was, though both have seen nice comebacks on a YOY basis (monthly). Taking the nominal figures over the long term as far back as the FRED data goes (1994), the CAGR for both Total Private Construction Spending and Total Public Construction Spending are very close to 4%, with Total Private Construction spending having the slight edge.

This provides context for the latest construction spending report from the U.S. Census Bureau, released on July 1st (with the next report expected on August 3rd), where MONTHLY CONSTRUCTION SPENDING, MAY 2020 indicated a pick-up in Total Public Construction spending of 4.7% YOY from May 2019 and a slowdown of just -1.2% for Total Private Construction spending.

As needs to be done with government reports like these, Coefficients of Variation and Standard Errors needs to be looked at. In this case, the numbers for Private and Public are 0.6 and 1.7 on a YOY basis respectively, indicating a likely small variation in the data report, which would still confirm a nice rebound in public spending with a limited withdrawal from private spending.

Vulcan's Strongest Competitive Advantages

As I mentioned in my bearish article about competitor Cemex (CX), Vulcan Materials has long maintained an intense focus on a specialty, aggregates mining, over other highly competitive areas such as cement, ready-mix concrete, and paving operations. In fact, the company is the most heavily focused on aggregates out of the entire U.S. producer industry, with a large market share even above its closest competitor, MLM:

Along with this precise focus, the company has also strategically placed itself in the strongest population growth areas of the United States, pointing to its prudence in capital management through acquisitions and reinvested earnings. As I mentioned in my SA blog post about the latest population growth numbers by state in the U.S. (it's a completely different world depending on geographical area in the states, and the pedestrian 0.59% growth for the country doesn't reflect the country at all), those hot areas like Texas, Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, and others have all seen at least 1% population growth not only YOY but since 2010 on a CAGR basis as well.

(Source: VMC 10-K)

The 4 aforementioned states also rank in the top 5 for the entire country for highest Numerical Growth in the past year, which means a likely higher increase in new homes, offices, hospitals, schools - you name it.

Note as well the highlighted "Region of U.S. with little or no indigenous stone deposits". As investors of aggregate and other stone miner companies know, these quarries that are being dug up are a finite resource, meaning that one day we are likely to run out of places to mine. As supply dwindles, the prices for Crushed Stone and Sand & Gravel are likely to rise, providing further value and profits especially for the large-scale, big industry leaders such as VMC and MLM. With parts of the U.S. already seeing dwindling supply among some of the hottest areas from a demand perspective, those distribution networks and strategically managed locations become ever more important in an industry like aggregates, where cost of transportation is among the highest cost of business, and economics force a very regional focus.

To give a historical context on the value of long-term scarcity on a commodity in such high demand like aggregates, look at how the price stays in a consistent upward trend (in contrast to other more renewable or globally integrated commodities which tend to fluctuate).

With all of the recent hoopla around Fed stimulus and its impact on gold (crossing $1,900 for the first time in 9 years), it's lesser-known cousins like crushed stone and sand and gravel that fly under the radar and can provide a serious long-term tailwind for investors who get in at the right price.

Lots of Free Cash Flow Available For Reinvestment Through 2024

From the company's latest 10-K, Vulcan Materials' total Contractual Obligations are very low for the next several years, meaning that some of its greatest acquisitions and growth opportunities could be just around the corner.

Of note, that's $496.4 million due in 2020, with $840.8 million due in 2021-2022 and just $298.7 million for 2023-2024. Of course, this is also a bullish signal in its ability to weather any sort of slowdown in case Q2 reveals weakness that the company (or anybody) didn't perceive just before COVID-19 hit.

Valuation: Growth Assumptions and Discount Rates

Next, I will utilize a reverse DCF to attempt to estimate the assumptions that are built into the market's current valuation of Vulcan Materials, and then make a general comment on whether it sounds reasonable or not. For free cash flow estimations, I will use two different formulas and present both (since the calculation for FCF can vary depending on whom you're talking to).

Note that as it pertains to Vulcan and the building material industry in particular, acquisitions are a key feature of these businesses, and so, FCF estimations can be wildly incorrect depending on assumptions. Remember that valuation isn't a black box (hat tip to Professor Damodaran).

A few comments on the two stages of this reverse DCF valuation model: for this case, I'm going to project a 10-year Growth Stage (at varied rates) and a 10-year Terminal Stage (at 3% CAGR).

FCF Model #1 = $4.08 FCF / share, Fair Value = $128.73

Growth rate = 13%

Discount rate = 6%

Estimating FCF at $4.08 per share (TTM from March '20) means that at $128.73, the current share price for Vulcan Materials, Wall Street could be projecting 13% growth and discounting it at 6%, which are pretty aggressive estimates but indicate strong confidence in management and their abilities to compound growth over the long term from their acquisition strategy.

You can argue that a 6% discount rate if very aggressive; however, it falls in line with a combination of a very low (almost zero) risk-free rate, with a standard risk equity premium and a low beta.

FCF Model #2 = $4.67 FCF / share, Fair Value = $127.48

Growth rate = 11%

Discount rate = 6%

Using a higher FCF per share (assuming the company can get back to 2019 FCF/share figures soon) allows for a lower (more reasonable) 11% growth rate using the same discount rate, which would show a more probable growth rate that Wall Street has baked in.

Conclusion

I find the valuation a little too rich for my personal tastes, but feel that the company has strong tailwinds ahead not only in the short term but for the very long term as well. It will be hard for new entrants to the market to compete with a company with a strong moat such as Vulcan Materials, and a surprise to the upside is within the realm of possibility with the strong recovery in reported construction spending from the U.S. Census Bureau. Therefore, I'm bullish on the company, even though I'm not planning to buy it for my value-focused strategy (yet).

