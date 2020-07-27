While the valuation is high, I only expect a volatile sideways trend followed by a breakout in either Q4 of 2020 or Q1 of 2021.

Union Pacific (UNP) just released its second quarter earnings. The company, which is one of my largest holdings, reported weaker than expected sales due to very low volumes (carloads). Luckily, the company did what it does best and further enhanced its operations, resulting in a much stronger than expected operating ratio. While the macro environment remains uncertain, I am positive the company will find a bottom in the fourth quarter and rally into 2021. Depending on one's trading style, this is a hold rather than a sell - and definitely not a short.

Source: Union Pacific

Volumes Imploded Due To Shelter In Place Orders

Normally, I start these articles by showing you EPS expectations and the actual result, in addition to some historical data. However, let's start at the very top of the income statement: volumes. The next graph shows weekly shipments (4-week averages). The first thing that becomes clear is the growth peak in the United States at the end of 2018. This pushed volumes into contraction territory. Volumes haven't been positive since then - on a 4-week average. Then, at the end of 2019, it looked like economic growth was picking up again as leading indicators started to show signs of a bottom. However, these hopes were crushed as soon as the Coronavirus caused nationwide shelter in place orders and major production facility shutdowns.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Union Pacific)

The breakdown of shipments shows that some industries were hit harder than others. Bulk revenues were down 17% on a 15% decline in volumes and a 3% decrease in revenue per car. Soft export demand and historically low natural gas prices pressured coal and renewable carloads as these sales were down 24%. These challenges are likely to persist according to management as natural gas prices seem to remain low. Grain and grain products saw a 6% due to reduced ethanol demand. This was partially offset by increased shipments of export feed grain. Union Pacific continues to see strength in this segment due to grain export demand from China and a gradual recovery in ethanol demand. This is also interesting for readers who have read my CF Industries (CF) and Deere & Company (DE) articles.

Industrial revenue fell 23% as volumes were down 18%. Reduced petroleum shipments pressured energy and specialized shipments, which is likely about to continue in the second half of 2020 as long as oil prices remain depressed.

Forest products were down 11% due to a decline in housing starts. Metals and minerals were down 19% as a result of declining oil prices and a surplus in local fracking sand. Again, as long as oil is pressured, these problems are here to stay.

The premium segment was down 33% as volumes in this segment fell 23%. As automotive production was largely shut in the first weeks of the quarter, the average volume for the quarter was down 64%. The majority of production volume has come back as of mid-May with end-of-quarter volumes recovering to a decline of 15% compared to prior-year volumes.

Additionally, while e-commerce was able to offset some weakness, intermodal was down 12% - driven by the pandemic-related shelter in place orders. These risks are prone to reversed reopenings like we are currently witnessing in California.

Operating Efficiencies Improved, But Underperformed Sales Contraction

As a result of the aforementioned segment declines, total revenue came in at $4.24 billion, a decline of 24%, and roughly $150 million below expectations. However, the company did quite well with regard to operating expenses. While expense cuts were unable to offset the entire revenue decline, the operating ratio only increased from 59.6% in the prior-year quarter to 61.0%. Analysts expected an increase to 62.3%. This is the main reason why earnings per share of $1.61 beat expectations of $1.56 despite the sales miss.

Source: Union Pacific Q2/2020 Earnings Presentation

56% of the expense savings were provided by lower fuel costs as both fuel volume and prices were a tailwind. Compensation and benefits accounted for 21% of this decline. Power purchased services and materials accounted for 23% of savings.

With this in mind, these savings were mainly caused by a lower transportation volume. On top of that, Union Pacific generated $185 million in net productivity savings. Higher car velocity, longer trains, more efficient locomotives, and a lower workforce were the factors that caused productivity savings to rise by 57% compared to the first six months of 2019.

Regardless of the economic weakness in Q2, Union Pacific managed to grow operating cash flow from $3.9 billion in the first six months of 2019 to $4.4 billion in the first half of 2020. Nonetheless, cash to shareholders has been reduced as the company 'only' repurchased 4% of its shares outstanding. However, while investors might have hoped for higher repurchases, the company enhanced its cash balance to $2.7 billion. This has pushed the current ratio to 1.0x, which means that current liabilities are sufficiently covered. The company also maintained an interest coverage ratio of 8.4x (based on EBITDA) and a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.8x.

Source: Union Pacific Q2/2020 Earnings Presentation

While financial ratios suggest a healthy balance sheet, which is very important in the current economic environment, there is less good news when looking at valuation indicators. Right now, the stock is trading at 5.7x sales. While the uptrend in valuation makes sense given the rapid operating ratio decline over the past years, it does not scream 'discount'.

Data by YCharts

This unattractive valuation meets high economic uncertainty, which brings me to the last part of this article.

Takeaway

I own Union Pacific in my long-term 'never sell' portfolio. However, even if I were a trader, I would not short the stock despite:

High economic uncertainty

A sober outlook with regard to oil prices, coal and the risks of renewed economic shutdowns

An unattractive valuation

The one reason why Union Pacific is a terrible short is its ability to enhance efficiencies. If the economy is able to gain momentum after the November election (because of reduced uncertainties), I have little doubt that bottom-line growth will be fueled by further buybacks, higher volumes and a lower operating ratio.

I expect the stock price to hover between $160 and $190 over the next 3 months followed by a breakout in either Q4 of this year or the first quarter of 2021.

Regardless of what you think of my thesis, make sure to play it safe. This market is dangerous and volatile. Stick to a good trading plan and avoid unnecessary risks.

