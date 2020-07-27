5 Dogcatcher Buys For July Revealed By Barron's Mid-Year Roundtable Experts

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five of 10 top yield Barron's Roundtable expert dividend dogs showed 33.23% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Little, lower-priced dividend dogs topped this pack of 24.

The 24 select dividend stocks ranged 0.21%-6.53% in annual yield and 28 ranged -27.36% to 47.86% in broker 1-Year price target upside calculations 7/23/20.

However, just five Barron's Midyear Roundtable stock tips showed dividends from $1K invested exceeding their single share prices.

Foreword

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, these Barron's Mid-year Roundtable selections are perfect for the dogcatcher process. Here is the July 22 data for 24 dividend paying stocks out of 37 documented in the whole collection.

The following 5 currently live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share price: CHL, GSK, DTEGY, FLCO, and MLFNF.

To learn which of these five are 'safer' dividend dogs, click here after July 28.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 4.69% To 24.4% Net Gains For 10 Top Barron's Roundtable Mid-Year selections To July 2021

Six of these 10 top Barron's Roundtable picks by yield were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year based on analyst one-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for these incoming July dogs was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 60% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Projections were based on estimated dividends from $1k invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: One-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to July 23, 2021 were:

Vivendi SA (OTCPK:VIVHY) was projected to net $244.03, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) was projected to net $219.37, based on the median of target price estimates from 17 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) was projected to net $130.95 based on the median of target estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 65% less than the market as a whole.

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) was projected to net $101.97, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 31 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% under the market as a whole.

China Mobile Ltd. (CHL) netted $65.30 based on the median of estimates from four analysts, plus dividends. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) was projected to net $61.99, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 23 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 7% under the market as a whole.

Hill-Rom holdings Inc. (HRC) was projected to net $61.78 based on a median of target price estimates from nine analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) was projected to net $60.38, based on the median of target price estimates from 17 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 46% less than the market as a whole.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) was projected to net $56.46, based on a median of target price estimates from 19 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 4% greater than the market as a whole.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) was projected to net $46.90 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from seven brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 10.49% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 31% under the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Predicted Two Barron's Mid-Year Roundtable Select Dividend Stocks To Show 3.28% And 6.89% Losses to July 23, 2021

Those probable losing trades revealed by YCharts to 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Avangrid Inc. (AGR) projected a loss of $32.78 based on dividend and the median of target price estimates from 11 analysts including broker fees. A Beta number was not available for AGR.

Cintas Corp. (CTAS) projected a loss of $68.96 based on dividend and a median of the target price estimates from 15 analysts including broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risks 44% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net loss in dividend and price was estimated at 5.8% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two stocks. These loss estimates were subject to average risks 28% less than the market as a whole.

Source: rover.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest-yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

37 Barron's Roundtable Select Dividend Stocks By July Target Gains

Source: YCharts.com

37 Barron's Roundtable Select Dividend Stocks By July Yield

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Barron's Mid-Year Roundtable Select Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top 10 Barron's Mid-year Roundtable picks of 7/23/20 by yield represented three of 11 Morningstar sectors and one ETF. The top slot went to one of three from communication services, China Mobile Ltd. [1], The other communication services selections placed third and tenth, Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGY) [3], and Vivendi SA [10].

Four from the healthcare sector placed second, fifth, eighth and ninth: GlaxoSmithKline plc [2], Gilead Sciences Inc. [5], Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. [8], and Roche Holding AG [9].

Two from utilities claimed the fourth and sixth slots on this list, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) [4] ,and Avangrid Inc. [6].

Finally, the lone ETF in the top 10 claimed the seventh slot, Franklin Liberty Investment Grd Corp. [7], to complete the Barron's Mid-year Roundtable select dividend top 10 by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top 10 Barron's Mid-Year Roundtable Select Dividend Stocks Showed 5.53%-47.81% Price Upsides While (31) Five Lowly Downsiders Sank -0.39% To 6.74%

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, the median of analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 33.23% Advantage For Five Lowest Priced of 10 Highest Yield, Barron's Mid-Year Roundtable Select Dividend Stocks To July 2021

10 top Barron's Mid-year Roundtable dogs were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend/price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top 10 Barron's Mid-year Roundtable dogs screened 7/23/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented three of 11 in the Morningstar sector scheme and one ETF.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted Five Lowest Priced Of The Top 10 Highest-Yield Barron's Mid-Year Roundtable Dividend Dogs (32) Delivering 21.18% Vs. (33) 22.38% Net Gains by All 10 Come July 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5k invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Barron's Mid-year Roundtable dogs by yield were predicted by analyst one-year targets to deliver 33.23% more gain than $5k invested as $.5k in all 10. The second lowest-priced selection, Vivendi SA, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 24.4%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top yield Barron's Mid-year Roundtable dogs as of July 23 were: Deutsche Telekom AG, Vivendi SA, Franklin Liberty Investment Grd Corp. (FLCO), China Mobile Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline plc, with prices ranging from $17.55 to $40.30.

Five higher-priced Barron's Mid-year Roundtable dogs as of July 23 were: Roche Holding AG, Avangrid Inc., NextEra Energy Partners LP, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., and Gilead Sciences Inc., whose prices ranged from $44.03 to $75.56.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of 10 reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the five stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

The following five from the Barron's Mid-year Roundtable picks (as of 7/23/20) realized the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices: CHL, GSK, DTEGY, FLCO, and MLFNF.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Barron's Mid-year Roundtable stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: rover.com.

Get The 'Safer' Barron's Roundtable Picture Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher. Get more information and the follow-up to this article. Catch A Dog On Facebook At 8:45 AM every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, A Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.