Lastly, many retailers that have gone bankrupt are being aggressively acquired by the larger retail landlords. This could mean that the underlying fundamentals continue to be strong and that the future outlook is getting brighter for many retail REITs.

Increased quarterly cash dividend signals that the liquidity is no longer an issue (at least not material) for MAC. Q2 rent collections across the industry indicate potentially strong top line figures.

MAC Q2 2020 earnings figures have the potential to lift the share price significantly, especially against the backdrop of an extremely pessimistic scenario being "baked in the cake."

Surging retail bankruptcies, increased number of COVID-19 cases and material risk of facing additional lockdowns have not impacted MAC's share price indicating that a lot has already been priced in.

MAC just as the whole regional mall space has traded flat since the Q1 2020 earnings.

In approximately 2 weeks' time, The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will release its Q2 earnings figures which are highly anticipated by the market. The coming earnings report has a huge potential to either send MAC's share price higher or significantly lower from the already depressed levels.

Source: Ycharts

The reason lies in the fact that the entire mall space has taken a "wait and see" mode by remaining flat since the outbreak of COVID-19 and the Q1 earnings. At the same time, the S&P 500 and the broader U.S. REIT market has trended upwards.

Interestingly, the market has not punished the regional mall shareholders despite the increased number of COVID-19 cases, some notable retail bankruptcies and rising fears of additional lockdowns to contain the virus.

This can be largely explained by the market factoring in a very dark period for regional malls already in mid-March when most retail REITs saw their share prices fall in the 40-80% range.

What this means is that in case MAC sends some positive signals about the future or reports better than expected conditions in the rent collections or financial health of the tenant roster, the probability is high of seeing the share price march higher. Of course, the opposite is also the case, but to a lower extent in my opinion. As described above, MAC has to deliver a real negative bomb in Q2 to move the share price considerably as the recently emerged headwinds were not enough to cause another leg down.

While I think that retail, in general, has very poor economic prospects ahead and that many negative factors are still not priced in yet, the Q2 2020 earnings figures by MAC entail a high degree of upside. Here is why:

Dividend cut

Recently, MAC declared its quarterly dividend that is significantly lower than the previous one. Thomas O'Hern, Chief Executive Officer, explained it this way:

The Board's decision to reduce the dividend allows us to preserve liquidity and financial flexibility in the continued uncertain economic environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board will continue to re-evaluate the Company's prospective dividend policy each quarter.

However, the communicated dividend cut is rather theoretical and, actually, increases the amount of cash that has to be distributed on a quarterly basis. Before the cut, MAC offered a $0.5 dividend where $0.4 came in the form of additional shares, and $0.1 in cash.

MAC has cancelled the "$0.4" part and left only the cash basis dividend, which has been increased now by 50% to $0.15 per share.

In my opinion, this should be received positively by the market as it implies two important things that might indicate a relatively strong Q2:

The fact that MAC has increased the quarterly cash distribution could signal that the management feels optimistic about the company's ability to cover the expenses from core business operations and that scenario of defaulting on the existing loans is very distant.

By cancelling the additional share issuances as a complement to the quarterly dividend, the management is realizing that diluting the existing shareholder base at these price levels is value-destructive. My recent analysis on MAC where I argued that MAC is trading at a significant discount to the NAV (Macerich: 2 Scenarios Of Default - Positive For Value Investors) as well as the recent insider buying activity support the thesis further.

Recovering rents

REIT Industry July 2020 Rent Collection report by NAREIT states some positive trends for the retail REIT space:

The July results show another large improvement for the retail subsectors for free-standing and shopping center-focused REITs following substantial improvement in June. Re-openings of the retail sector in many parts of the country in May continue to have a positive economic impact for retail REITs.

For example, the rent collection by free-standing and shopping center REITs have increased from 72% and 50% in April to 91% and 69% in July, respectively.

There is a risk, though, that the trend of recovering rents will get broken because of the additional lockdowns imposed by the policy makers. However, the Q2 period (April-June) is already over and the figures there should reflect the story of recovery. My base case is that the rate of change figures in relation to the previous quarter have the potential to surprise the market to the upside and send the share price higher. In the same time, any news on more strict lockdowns and social distancing measures, irrespective of the underlying Q2 figures, can hold off MAC's share price from finally breaking out of the $7-$8 range.

Retail bankruptcies

In the past couple of weeks, there have been two major bankruptcies in retail.

One is Lucky Brand which went belly up because of the limited flexibility to withstand COVID-19 crisis and the headwinds in the overall "brick and mortar" industry. Over 200 stores of Lucky Brand are at risk of being closed.

Then, Brooks Brothers filed for bankruptcy as well citing similar reasons as Lucky Brand. Brooks Brothers have over 500 stores worldwide from which 51 is already closed.

The list of retailers which have gone bankrupt recently can obviously be expanded. For instance, a gigantic franchisee of Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) and Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), NPC International have opened chapter 11 lately.

However, it has to be noted that both Lucky Brand and Brooks Brothers are receiving a high level of interest from potential buyers. Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) together with Authentic Brands have made a $305 million offer to acquire Brooks Brothers. Similarly, SPG has also made an offer to Lucky Brand seeking to buy it for ca. $140 million.

My takeaway from the above is that the M&A activity in the retail field is a sign of larger players, who have sufficient balance sheet flexibility, starting to see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. The ones with the option to make accretive acquisitions at these price levels will inevitably be long-term beneficiaries once the economy normalizes.

Final thoughts

As stated earlier, the probability of experiencing a notable increase in MAC's share price once the Q2 2020 figures are released is rather high. The past couple of months have indicated that the market has already priced in a very pessimistic scenario that even rising fears of additional lockdowns, which are potentially deadly for many retailers, have not caused the share price to plummet.

Moreover, the recent dividend cut, which was actually an increase from the cash flow perspective, and recovering rents across the industry indicate a huge potential for strong Q2. The fact that major retail chains which have gone bankrupt are being acquired by larger mall operators sends a clear message that the landlords are finally seeing a recovery on the horizon.

Finally, I believe that this is the right time to at least consider investing in MAC before the share price bounces due to healthy Q2 figures. This could be a good time to go long and wait until the underlying NAV discount disappears (Macerich: 2 Scenarios Of Default - Positive For Value Investors).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.