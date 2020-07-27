The 14 Best High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Retirees Can Safely Buy Right Now

Portfolio construction/asset allocation, not market timing, is what drives 90% of long-term returns. Successful investing is NOT about avoiding market declines but about not becoming a forced seller of quality companies at irrationally low prices. Good risk-management is how you ensure that success is a function of long-term fundamentals and not market luck.

Within a diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio, with appropriate asset allocation for your risk profile, these 14 blue-chip quality aristocrats and champions can create a bunker SWAN portfolio that can withstand anything the economy, market or pandemic is likely to throw at us in the future.

Today MO, CVX, ABBV, O, NFG, ED, UGI, CFR, ESS, JW.B, MDU, NUE, MMM, and AROW, represent the 14 best reasonably/attractively priced high-yield aristocrats and champions retirees can buy.

Dividend aristocrats, kings and champions have proven to be very dependable sources of growing income in all manner of economic and market conditions, and are generally less volatile as well.

The broader market is 36% historically overvalued, and short-term correction risk is high. But no matter how irrational a market bubble, quality blue-chips are always on sale.

Unfortunately, it's a low-yield world we live in, where about 90% of risk-free sovereign bonds (such as US Treasuries) yield 1% or less.

And the end of June, JPMorgan Asset Management estimates about 33% of risk-free bonds yielded negative rates and total global negative rate debt stood at $12.1 trillion. That includes $1.3 trillion in negative-yielding corporate bonds, which are most assuredly not risk-free.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

Since 1976 99% of bond returns have come as a result of yield, not capital gains. That includes the epic bond rally that has been going on since interest rates peaked in 1981.

Think about bonds in terms of protection, not yield. The stock market becomes more important when rates are on the floor but that doesn’t mean you can forsake bonds or cash altogether. Most investors think about bonds in terms of yield or income. And why shouldn’t they? The vast majority of returns in bonds over time come from the starting yield, not price appreciation. In a negative interest rate world, you have to change the way you think about bonds. Bonds have always acted as a shock absorber to stock market declines but this becomes even more important when the yield is more or less taken out of the equation. Bonds can provide dry powder to rebalance into the stock market or pay for current expenses when the stock market inevitably goes through a nasty downturn. Bonds keep you in business even if they don’t provide high returns as they have in the past. Understand this is not an easy world to invest in. No one knows the implications of a negative yield world because it’s never happened before to this extent. Market environments are always different but this one might be even more so than most. There are no easy solutions. To earn higher returns, you’re going to have to accept more volatility in some form or another. To have more stability, you’re going to have to accept lower returns." - Ben Carlson (emphasis original)

As Ritholtz Wealth Management's Ben Carlson points out, bonds still serve an important role in conservative income investor portfolios.

However, that role is NOT to necessarily generate income but to serve as a ballast/hedge during bear markets.

Bonds and stocks are NOTHING alike, other than they are both income-producing assets.

Risk-free bonds, particularly sovereign bonds from governments that can print their own currency and thus have zero risk of defaulting, have negative correlations to stocks.

In other words, 92% of years since 1945, when stocks fall, bonds are stable or appreciate in value.

Cash-equivalents are things like

money market accounts (risk-free due to FDIC insurance)

high-yield savings accounts (FDIC insured as well)

short-duration T-bills (such as VGSH or SCHO ETFs)

The role of cash/bonds today, and likely for the foreseeable future, is going to be a source of stability during periods of stock market volatility.

Does this mean that conservative income investors, such as retirees, should stick to the 60/40 stock/bond portfolio that is the basis for William Bengen's famous 4% retirement portfolio drawdown rule?

Not necessarily.

WisdomTree and Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, are emphasizing as they encourage investors to consider alternatives to the traditional 60% stock, 40% bond allocation.... This environment of low-interest rates is not going to change,” Siegel said, noting that the dividend yield on the S&P 500 is higher than the U.S. 10-year Treasury’s 1.5% yield. “How is that ... going to give you enough income?”... “That’s why we recommend 75/25 as the equity/fixed-income allocation,” he said, adding that it “would be the best way for those approaching retirement to establish their assets to get enough income and gains so they can maintain spending through retirement.”... “All these factors are going to keep these interest rates in these levels very long, and you cannot survive on a one-and-a-half-percent nominal interest rate,” he said. “Look at the TIPS yield. The real interest rates are negative now,” he said, referring to the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities version of the U.S. 10-year Treasury, which is adjusted based on consumer price patterns. “It cannot maintain spending streams at all. Dividends on stocks are going to be the new bond in terms of thinking about retirement.” - CNBC (emphasis added)

I agree with professor Siegel that it MIGHT be reasonable and prudent to consider a greater allocation to stocks vs bonds, assuming you still own sufficient cash/bonds to cover your expenses, factoring in dividends + social security + private pensions/annuities, during a bear market.

(Source: Guggenheim Partners, Ned Davis Research)

Since 1945 the average bear market has last 27 months, measured from market peak to new record highs. Of course, we can't forget that 40+% crashes, while relatively rare, can last as long as 81 months.

Safe dividend stocks are my greatest passion, but dividends are never guaranteed. Historically S&P 500 companies cut dividends by very minor amounts in the average recession.

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multipl.com)

But of course, during periods of extreme economic/financial stress, dividends can see significant declines, as much as 55% in the Great Recession.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

The blue-chip economist consensus range for this recession is that it will be four to six times as severe as the average recession since 1945.

Safety Score Out of 5 Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk This Recession 1 (unsafe) over 4% over 24% 2 (below average) over 2% over 12% 3 (average) 2% 8% to 12% 4 (above-average) 1% 4% to 6% 5 (very safe) 0.5% 2% to 3%

This means that the risk of a dividend cut for the average quality dividend stock (represented by S&P 500) is about 10%, up from 2% in normal economic contractions.

But this brings us to the topic of dividend aristocrats, kings, and champions, which are understandably a favorite of conservative income investors.

aristocrats: S&P 500 companies with 25+ year dividend growth streaks (S&P's spin-off grandfather rule makes some newer companies aristocrats as well)

dividend kings: any company with a 50+ year dividend growth streak (including those too small to be in S&P 500)

dividend champions: any company with a 25+ year dividend growth streak

Now I should point out that even dividend aristocrats can fail, as seen by a large number of dividend cutters in the past decade or so.

Fallen Angel Aristocrats 2007 to 2017

(Source Ploutos) MO remains a dividend king adjusted for spinoffs

Still, a prudent allocation to top-quality dividend blue-chips, such as aristocrats and champions, when combined with an appropriate allocation to bonds/cash, remains a low-risk/high-probability strategy for retirees and other conservative income investors.

Which is the purpose of this article, to highlight the best high-yield aristocrats, kings, and champions you can safely buy in this overvalued market and deeply uncertain economic conditions.

Finding Safe High-Yield Aristocrats & Champions In This Overvalued Market

For the purposes of this article, I'm defining "high-yield" as 2X the S&P 500's yield of 1.86% meaning stocks yielding 3.72% or more.

Step 1 in finding safe high-yield aristocrats & champions is to remember that valuation ALWAYS matters.

S&P 500 Valuation Profile

Year EPS Consensus YOY Growth Forward PE Blended PE Overvaluation (Forward PE) Overvaluation (Blended PE) 2020 $124.79 -23% 25.8 22.8 57% 34% 2021 $163.32 30% 19.7 22.7 20% 34% 2022 $186.21 13% 17.3 18.5 6% 9% 12-month forward EPS 12 Month Forward PE Historical Overvaluation PEG 20-Year Average PEG S&P 500 Dividend Yield 25-Year Average Dividend Yield $143.79 22.4 36% 2.63 2.35 1.86% 2.07%

(Sources: Dividend Kings S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool, F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Brian Gilmartin, Reuters'/Refinitiv/IBES/Lipper Financial, JPMorgan Asset Management, Ed Yardeni)

According to JPMorgan, since 1995 valuations only explain 9% of 12-month forward returns and 45% of 5-year forward returns for stocks.

This is why high valuations, such as we see now, are NOT an effective way of market timing. They only tell us that future return expectations are much lower than their historical 7% to 9% CAGR.

Over the long-term, which is statistically defined as 10+ years, fundamentals and valuations explain 90% to 91% of total returns.

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 9% 2 18% 3 27% 4 36% 5 45% 6 54% 7 63% 8 72% 9 81% 10+ 90% to 91%

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Lance Roberts, Bank of America, Princeton)

Which is why paying fair value or better for stocks, is as close to a sure thing as you can find on Wall Street, where stocks go up in 74% of years and have never failed to deliver positive returns over 16+ year periods.

But what kind of returns can investors expect from such an overvalued market?

S&P 500 Total Return Potentials

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (CAGR) 2020 -33.1% -60.1% -45.1% 2021 -11.6% -8.2% -6.2% 2022 3.3% 1.3% 1.0% 2025 31.0% 5.1% 3.8%

(Source: Dividend Kings S&P Valuation & Total Return Potential Tool)

The probability-weighted expected returns for the broader market are currently about 1% through the end of 2022 and 4% through 2025 (2.6% if corporate taxes go up in 2021 which is a 50% probability according to Morningstar).

What are probability-weighted expected returns?

S&P Probability-Weighted Return Calculator

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 5.1% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 2.55% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 7.65% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 1.53% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 6.12% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 3.83%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

Chuck Carnevale, after 50 years of experience in asset management, has concluded that for each 1 year period of time you extend a forecast, a 10% margin of error is prudent.

This implies a 50% margin of error for 5-year total return forecasts is prudent, which is backed up by JPMorgan's data showing that 45% of stock returns are a function of fundamentals/valuation over 5-year periods.

I also apply a 20% to 40% probability, based on observations from Peter Lynch, John Templeton, and Howard Marks (three of the greatest investors in history) that analysts are simply wrong about how fast earnings will grow, even when adjusting for historical margins of error.

Using the appropriate margin of error adjustments to both earnings growth and the Gordon Dividend Growth Model (the model most asset managers use including Chuck Carnevale, Brookfield Asset Management, and Oaktree Capital) is how I estimate the probability-weighted expected returns for both the S&P 500 as well as any given company.

Gordon Dividend Growth Model: Total Returns = Starting Yield + Earnings Growth + Changes In Valuation (tend to cancel out over time)

(Source: Ploutos)

The Gordon Dividend Growth Model has historically been one of the most accurate long-term forecasting models thus the reason that most asset managers (and the Dividend Kings and F.A.S.T Graphs) use it.

The point is that overpaying for a company is a bad idea.

There are two kinds of risks an investor can make according to Chuck Carnevale (and Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger).

stupid mistakes: you ignored fundamental and valuation risk and made speculative gambles that didn't pan out because the reward/risk ratio was terrible

smart mistakes (aka "hind-sight/unavoidable mistakes"): your facts and reasoning were right, but fundamentals deteriorated after you bought the stock

(Source: Imgflip)

Remember that analysts, who collectively know a company better than anyone except management itself, will be wrong 20% to 40% about how fast a company grows That's even when adjusting for historical margins of error for the individual company forecasts.

We can't know ahead of time which companies will see fundamental deterioration which is why margins of safety are so important.

Dividend Kings Rating System

Quality Score Meaning Margin Of Safety Potentially Good Buy Strong Buy Very Strong Buy Ultra-Value Buy 3 Very High Bankruptcy Risk NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 4 Very Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 5 Poor NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) NA (avoid) 6 Below-Average, Fallen Angels (very speculative) 35% 45% 55% 65% 7 Average 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 55% to 60% 8 Above-Average 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 50% to 55% 9 Blue-Chip 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40% 45% to 50% 10 SWAN (a higher caliber of Blue-Chip) 10% to 15% 20% to 25% 30% to 35% 40% to 45% 11 Super SWAN (as close to perfect companies as exist) 5% to 10% 15% to 20% 25% to 30% 35% to 40%

Even blue-chip companies, which include most of the dividend aristocrats & champions require a 15% discount to average historical fair value for Dividend Kings to rate them a "potentially good buy".

This is to compensate us for the risks of something going wrong with the fundamentals in the future, resulting in lower than expected dividend income and lower total returns than initially expected.

This is why I begin every screen by eliminating overvalued companies from the Dividend Kings company screening tool.

This screening tool runs off the Dividend Kings Master List that includes all companies covered by analysts and thus supported by F.A.S.T Graphs such as

dividend aristocrats

dividend kings

dividend champions (122 in all)

11/11 quality Super SWANs (mostly wide-moat dividend champions with exemplary management)

all 9+11 quality blue-chip CCC companies

The DK Master List has 451 companies on it, providing us with a sea of quality companies potentially worth buying at the right price and sufficient margin of safety.

(Source: Dividend Kings Company Screener)

Currently 165 companies out of 451 trade at fair value or better.

46 of these are dividend aristocrats, kings, and champions

Let me emphasize this: 37% of dividend aristocrats and champions are still trading at fair value or better...even during the second-highest market valuations in US history.

It's a market of stocks, not a stock market." - Chuck Carnevale

Fair value simply means that you fully participate in a company's future success.

For example 4% yield+ 6% long-term earnings/cash flow/dividend growth creates a 10% CAGR long-term total return potential.

Probability-Weighted Expected Return Calculator

5-Year Consensus Annualized Total Return Potential 10.00% Conservative Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 5.00% Bullish Margin Of Error Adjusted Annualized Total Return Potential 15.00% Conservative Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 3.00% Bullish Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return 12.00% Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected Annualized Total Return Potential 7.50% Ratio vs S&P 500 1.96

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

If you bought such a company you could actually expect 3% to 12% CAGR total returns when adjusting for historical margins of error created by stocks often not being fairly valued (at any given time) and analysts collectively being wrong about 20% to 40% about how fast fundamentals grow.

A 7.5% CAGR total return expectation is reasonable and sensible for a company trading exactly at fair value that yields 4% and has 6% CAGR long-term earnings growth consensus (or 6% yield and 4% long-term earnings growth consensus).

Once we eliminate all overvalued companies it's time to focus on quality.

(Source: Imgflip)

I screen for quality via several metrics in the DK Company screener.

The first is by the dividend safety score, which in recessions I am always looking for 4+/5 safety (6% or lower dividend cut risk in this recession, 1% or less in a normal recession).

Dividend Kings Safety Model

1 Payout Ratio vs safe level for the industry (historical payout ratio vs dividend cut analysis by industry/sector) 2 Debt/EBITDA vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 3 Interest coverage ratio vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 4 Debt/Capital vs safe level for industry (credit rating agency standards) 5 Current Ratio (Total Current Assets/Total Current Liabilities) 6 Quick Ratio (Liquid Assets/current liabilities (to be paid within 12 months) 7 S&P credit rating & outlook 8 Fitch credit rating & outlook 9 Moody's credit rating & outlook 10 30-year bankruptcy risk 11 Implied credit rating (if not rated, based on average borrowing costs, debt metrics & advanced accounting metrics) 12 Average Interest Cost (cost of capital and verifies the credit rating) 13 Dividend Growth Streak (vs Ben Graham 20 years of uninterrupted dividends standard of quality) 14 Piotroski F-score (advanced accounting metric measuring short-term bankruptcy risk) 15 Altman Z-score (advanced accounting metric measuring long-term bankruptcy risk) 16 Beneish M-score (advanced accounting metric measuring accounting fraud risk) 17 Dividend Cut Risk In This Recession (based on blue-chip economist consensus) 18 Dividend Cut Risk in Normal Recession (based on historical S&P dividend cuts during non-crisis downturns)

The safety score is based on 18 empirically determined data points, driven by decades of statistical analysis or the guidelines used by S&P, Fitch, and Moody's.

(Source: Imgflip)

Every aspect of the Dividend King's approach to safety/quality, valuation, and risk-management analysis is driven by empirical data and studies from reputable sources such as JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, Ritholtz Wealth Management, and S&P.

(Source: Imgflip)

As Buffett (and Munger, Lynch, Greenblatt, Miller, Marks, Templeton, Graham, Dodd, and Carnevale) explain, there are just three things investors need to guarantee long-term success.

the right facts (as best as anyone can know them at the time) the right reasoning (a sound, time tested and empirically based approach) the right risk-management (so that unavoidable mistakes don't sink your financial goals)

Among the 46 dividend aristocrats and champions that are currently fair value or better

40 have 4 (above-average) or 5 (very safe) dividend safety scores

The next step in the quality screen is the overall quality score which looks at both the business model and management quality.

I use a 3 point business model score that looks at

profitability stability over time (adjusting for industry/economic cycles)

profitability vs peers

For most companies, stable profitability over time in the top 25% of peers results in a 3/3 or wide moat score.

I look at both Greenblatt return of capital (pre-tax profit/operating capital) and also the average of

operating margin industry percentile

net margin industry percentile

return on assets industry percentile

return on equity industry percentile

ROC industry percentile

ROC is Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for overall company quality and moatiness.

I also look at management quality/dividend corporate culture, on a 3 point scale.

management is judged by profitability over time (capital allocation)

management is also judged by how dependable the dividends have historically been (conservative balance sheets and dividend track records)

Thus the DK quality score is based on 5 point dividend safety + 3 points business model + 3 points management quality/dividend friendly corporate culture = 11 point quality scale.

25 dividend aristocrats and champions are 9+/11 blue-chips, SWANs and Super SWANs

20+ years of uninterrupted dividends is another important quality screening approach, according to Ben Graham.

(Source: Imgflip)

All dividend champions will automatically pass this quality screening system.

(Source: Justin Law)

Thus far in this recession, 12+ year dividend growth streaks have been the major cutoff between frequent dividend cutters and companies that have preserved their payouts.

Finally, I also screen for credit ratings as a proxy for overall quality, because if bondholders don't get paid neither do dividend investors.

(Source: S&P)

Credit ratings are based on long-term statistical data looking at 30-year default risk and are highly correlated to bankruptcy risk.

Credit Rating 30-Year Bankruptcy Probability AAA 0.07% AA+ 0.29% AA 0.51% AA- 0.55% A+ 0.60% A 0.66% A- 2.5% BBB+ 5% BBB 7.5% BBB- 11% BB+ 14% BB 17% BB- 21% B+ 25% B 37% B- 45% CCC+ 52% CCC 59% CCC- 65% CC 70% C 80% D 100%

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool, S&P, University of St. Petersburg)

In Ch 11 bankruptcy, which almost always occurs during a default, stocks go to zero, representing the ultimate example of fundamental risk.

The Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool, which I run every company through before recommending or buying it, is based on valuation, and these three principles of prudent long-term investing.

Basically, in order to succeed over time, you must

pay a sensible price for a company, regardless of quality not lose your money get your money back through safe dividends grow your money fast enough to achieve your long-term financial goals

All the remaining dividend champions and aristocrats have investment-grade credit ratings or implied investment-grade credit ratings.

An implied credit rating is an estimated credit rating for companies that don't pay for a rating (up to $500K per year per rating agency) and is based on

debt metrics vs credit rating guidelines for BBB, A, and AA-rated debt

long-term borrowing costs vs average bond yields by credit rating

(Source: Ycharts)

Bond investors establish covenants when buying a bond from a company. Covenants are debt metrics that must be maintained in order for bond investors to not immediately call in the loan and trigger a liquidity crisis.

Bond investors are some of the most conservative investors on earth and are well aware of the safety guidelines used by rating agencies. Which is why even Moody's considers implied credit ratings to be a reasonable approach to use (and why it tracks implied ratings on companies each week).

In addition to these 25 dividend champions and aristocrats, I have to manually add in AbbVie (ABBV) because it's a spin-off from Abbot Labs (ABT), another dividend aristocrat.

(Source: S&P)

Under the S&P's grandfather spin-off rule, ABBV actually has a 47-year dividend growth streak.

Thus we now have 26 dividend aristocrats and champions that are

fair value or better

blue-chip quality or better

have above-average dividend safety (6% or less cut risk in this recession, 1% in a normal recession)

have investment-grade balance sheets

Now all that's left is to sort them by yield, and select the ones that yield 3.7% or more, at least double the yield of the overvalued S&P 500.

(Source: Dividend Kings Screening Tool) green = potential good buy or better, blue = potentially reasonable buy

I'm rounding anything with 3.65% yield to 3.7% which makes the cutoff for this aristocrat blue-chip high-yield screen.

Which means that the best high-yield aristocrats & champions retirees can buy right now are, in order of highest to lowest yield

To confirm the quality and safety of these companies, let's look at their average fundamental statistics.

These 14 Aristocrats & Champions Fundamental Stats

Average quality score: 9.3/11 Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat

Blue-chip quality vs. 9.6 average dividend aristocrat Average dividend safety score: 4.6/5 very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession)

very safe vs. 4.5 average dividend aristocrat (about 2.5% dividend cut risk in this recession) Average FCF payout ratio: 60% vs. 66% industry safety guideline

Average debt/capital: 45% vs. 51% industry safety guideline vs. 37% S&P 500

vs. 37% S&P 500 Average yield: 4.5% vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.2% aristocrats

vs. 1.9% S&P 500 and 2.2% aristocrats Average discount to fair value: 18% vs. 36% overvalued S&P 500

Average dividend growth streak: 37.8 years vs. 41.8 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence

vs. 41.8 aristocrats, 20+ Graham Standard of Excellence Average 5-year dividend growth rate: 5.9% CAGR vs. 8.3% CAGR average aristocrat

Average long-term analyst growth consensus: 7.0% CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 (stable growth expectations)

CAGR vs. 6.4% CAGR S&P 500 (stable growth expectations) Average forward P/E: 13.9 vs. 22.4 S&P 500

vs. 22.4 S&P 500 Average earnings yield (Chuck Carnevale's "essence of valuation": 7.2% vs. 4.4%% S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 1.99 vs. 2.43 historical vs. 2.63 S&P 500

1.99 vs. 2.43 historical vs. 2.63 S&P 500 Average return on capital: 185% ( 84% Industry Percentile , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt)

( , High Quality/Wide Moat according to Joel Greenblatt) Average 13-year median ROC: 152% (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average 5-year ROC trend: +1% CAGR (relatively stable moat/quality)

Average S&P credit rating: A- vs. A- average aristocrat (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk)

vs. A- average aristocrat (2.5% 30-year bankruptcy risk) Average annual volatility: 21.7% vs. 22.5% average aristocrat (and 26.3% average Master List company)

Average market cap: $43 billion large-cap

Average 5-year total return potential: 4.5% yield + 7.0% CAGR long-term growth + 4.1% CAGR valuation boost = 15.6% CAGR (7% to 24% CAGR with appropriate margin of error)

Average Probability weighted expected average 5-year total return: 4% to 19% CAGR vs. 1% to 7% S&P 500

Average Mid-Range Probability-Weighted Expected 5-Year Total Return: 11.7% CAGR vs. 3.8% S&P 500 (283% more than S&P 500)

The quality and safety of these blue-chips is undeniable, including confirmation by

quality & safety scores

payout ratios and debt metrics

A- average credit ratings

stable or improving return on capital in the top 16% of their peers

average dividend growth streak of 38 years (almost double the Graham standard of excellence)

These companies are also

yielding a very safe 4.5%

18% collectively undervalued

slightly less volatile than the dividend aristocrats and much less volatile than the average company

expected to deliver about 11.7% CAGR probability-weighted total returns over the next five years

nearly quadruple the S&P 500's total returns over the next five years

Dividend Kings Investment Decision Score On These 14 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrat Blue-Chips

Goal 14 High-Yield Aristocrat Blue-Chips Why Score Valuation Potentially good buy 18% undervalued 4/4 Preservation Of Capital Excellent Average A- credit rating, 2.5% long-term bankruptcy risk 7/7 Return Of Capital Exceptional 27.0% of capital returned over the next 5 year via dividends vs 11.0% S&P 500 10/10 Return On Capital Exceptional 11.7% PWR vs 3.8% S&P 500 10/10 Relative Investment Score 100% Letter Grade A+ exceptional S&P 73% = C (market-average)

(Source: Dividend Kings Investment Decision Tool)

On every important metric that prudent long-term income investors care about these 14 companies collectively are far superior to the lower-yielding, lower-quality, slower growing, and far more overvalued S&P 500.

For final confirmation of these companies' quality, we turn to their historical returns.

As Ben Graham pointed out, over the long-term the market always correctly "weighs the substance of a company" and thus, with very rare exceptions, 20+ year total returns can confirm a company is worth buying at the right price.

Note that an equally weighted portfolio of these 14 high-yield blue-chips is 29% utilities, which does not fit with my risk-management guidelines.

In a moment I'll show you precisely how to take these 14 high-yield aristocrats and champions and turn them into a bunker sleep well at night or SWAN retirement portfolio capable of withstanding anything the economy/market/pandemic can throw at us.

But here is how an equally weighted portfolio of these companies performed over the last 24 years.

14 High-Yield Aristocrat Blue-Chips Since 1996 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Note that the average probability-weighted expected return for these 14 companies is 11.7% CAGR, almost exactly the 11.8% total returns they delivered over the last 24 years.

1996 yield: 5.0% (similar to today)

yield on cost today: 64.5%

11.3% CAGR dividend growth over 24 years

734% of initial investment recouped in dividends over 24 years

These 14 aristocrats and champions outperformed the S&P 500 in 63% of years since 1996, including actually going up during some years of the tech crash of 2000 to 2003.

Obviously every downturn is different (they've had a rough 2020) and you should never plan for any stock to go up in a bear market.

However, there is no denying that these companies are higher-quality than the average S&P 500 company, as seen by

34% superior annual total returns over 24 years

76% better excess total returns/negative volatility (Sortino Ratio = reward/risk ratio)

Which isn't a surprise since these companies combine six of the seven proven alpha factors

smaller market cap (61% less than S&P 500 average)

more undervalued in 1996 (and today)

lower volatility

dividend growth champions

equal weighted and annually rebalanced portfolio

objectively superior quality to average S&P 500 company

So why not just park 100% of your money into these 14 companies? Because they tend to be defensive in most downturns, even recession-resistant businesses will see falling share prices at times.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

In every period of significant market stress since 1996, these 14 companies outperformed the market...by falling a lot less than the S&P 500.

But every specific downturn is different and during the COVID-19 pandemic, they actually underperformed as did most aristocrats and high-yield/low volatility stocks.

COVID-19 Market Crash: When Generally Defensive Stocks Weren't

(Source: YCharts)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

During the March COVID-19 crash names like Realty Income crashed due to concerns over the pandemic impacting rents and helped drive this portfolio down 40% at the March 23rd low.

If you can't personally sleep well at night during such a large decline (most people can't) then you risk becoming a forced seller of objectively top quality companies at ridiculously low valuations.

(Source: Lance Roberts, Dalbar)

The goal of prudent portfolio risk-management is to avoid becoming a forced seller for emotional or financial reasons. Poor portfolio construction/risk-management/asset allocation explains 75% of poor investor returns over the last 30 years according to Dalbar research.

In other words, if you don't build the right portfolio for your personal risk profile, you risk becoming a market timer. And Dalbar, JPMorgan, Charles Schwab, and Ritholtz's research proves this is the biggest retirement dream killer in history.

So here is how to construct a bunker SWAN retirement portfolio around these 14 high-yield aristocrat blue-chips.

How To Turn These 14 High-Yield Blue-Chip Aristocrats & Champions Into Bunker SWAN Retirement Portfolio

There are two ways to build a SWAN portfolio around proven outperforming lower volatility companies like these.

The first is to maximize equity exposure in a low rate world, to maximize yield and total returns over time.

For example, using professor Jeremy Siegel's 75/25 stock/bond allocation we can construct a SWAN portfolio using these 14 companies.

We can also construct a portfolio that's likely to provide decent long-term returns but with the minimum amount of long and short-term volatility.

This section will do both to show the power of safe portfolio construction, using the Dividend Kings prudent risk-management guidelines.

Maximizing Yield & Total Returns In All Economic And Market Conditions

Note that I'm using

(BIL) as a cash equivalent proxy because it existed in January 2008

(SPTL) as a long bond proxy for the same reason

(VIG) as a dividend blue-chip ETF proxy for the same reason

Today I would NOT use these ETFs to construct a SWAN portfolio but instead use

(SCHO) or (VGSH) as cash equivalent ETFs

(SCHD) as a dividend blue-chip ETF

(EDV) as a long bond ETF

I'm using the 3 ETFs outlined above because

any portfolio that did well in the 2nd greatest market crash in history is likely to do well in any future recession

stress testing through the Great Recession is a prudent method of testing your portfolio's risk-management rules

Since utilities are 29% of an equally weighted version of the 14 high-yield aristocrat portfolio, we need to dilute that down with 31% VIG in order to get the utility exposure of the remaining equity portfolio down to about 20%.

So a 75/25 version of this portfolio would look like this

12.5% cash equivalent (BIL in this case)

12.5% long-duration US treasuries (SPTL in this case)

31% dividend blue-chip ETF (VIG in this case)

3.15% invested in each of these 14 blue-chip aristocrats & champions

75/25 Version of 14 High-Yield Aristocrat Portfolio (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Remember what the goal of this portfolio is.

Professor Siegel is saying that 75/25 is the new 60/40 so the primary goal is to see whether we can achieve similar or better returns to the standard retirement portfolio asset allocation with similar levels of volatility during severe recessions, which is a key concern for retirees.

The slight outperformance of this more stock heavy portfolio isn't a surprise. In fact, it's actually smaller than one would normally expect.

The reason for that lower than expected higher total returns is because four companies out of these 14 have delivered 1% to 4% CAGR total returns due to being in a bear market at the moment.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

And as I explained before, in this recession high-yield/low volatility stocks have underperformed, due to being more COVID-19 sensitive than the broader market. The S&P 500 is currently 22% dominated by five mostly recession-resistant tech giants.

But let's examine the historical volatility data to see what we can learn about using a 75/25 stock/bond allocation with these 14 companies.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Neither the Great Recession nor COVID-19 Recession is representative of normal recessions. They do represent extreme periods of historical market stress and show that

During the Financial Crisis, this portfolio fell 25%, 6% less than 60/40 (despite being 15% heavier into stocks)

During the COVID-19 March Crash, it fell 2.4% more but still just 14.7%, which allowed retirees to sleep well at night

Following The Great Recession (which wasn't as disruptive to defensive stock business models) it recovered record highs 1 year earlier

During the Dec 2018 correction it fell 6.8% vs 8.2% for 60/40 portfolio

Outside of actual recessions over 12.5 years, this portfolio has never suffered a correction

Basically this backtest/stress test gives credence to Jeremy Siegel's idea that retirees can safely construct a 75/25 stock/bond portfolio that can compensate for lower bond yields and lower expected bond returns.

All while achieving similar or superior levels of volatility compared to the tried and true 60/40 that has been the gold standard of retirement portfolios since CFA William Bengen created the 4% rule with his landmark study about asset allocation in 1994.

But what if you're an investor whose portfolio is large enough that you're not concerned with maximizing returns but want to achieve sufficient returns for your needs...but with the least amount of volatility?

The Ultimate SWAN Portfolio For These 14 High-Yield Aristocrats

(Source: imgflip)

Remember that these 14 high-yield aristocrats are 29% utilities so we need to get that down closer to 20% for risk-management purposes.

So to construct the ultimate bunker SWAN version of this portfolio here are the allocations I used.

25% cash equivalents (NYSEARCA: BIL

25% long-duration US treasuries (NYSEARCA: SPTL

15.55% dividend blue-chips (NYSEARCA: VIG

2.46% allocation to each of these 14 high-yield aristocrats & champions

This is a 50/50 stock/bond portfolio that is extremely conservative and the goal here is not to outperform a 60/40 portfolio in terms of raw returns, but merely come close.

the primary goal is minimum volatility

the secondary goal is sufficient returns to outpace inflation and maintain a comfortable standard of living in retirement

How did this 50/50 version of the 14 high-yield Aristocrat portfolio do?

50/50 14 High-Yield Aristocrat Portfolio Since Great Recession (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

Not surprisingly this 50/50 stock/bond portfolio underperformed a 60/40 portfolio, by 10% annually. But it still generated decent 6.4% CAGR total returns and with far less volatility. That's both over time, but also where it mattered most, during the 2nd worst market crash in US history.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

In 2008 this portfolio suffered a 2.8% decline, which was almost 10X smaller than a 60/40's performance that year.

Yes, this portfolio is slightly underperforming in 2020, but notice how, thanks to the very conservative 50% cash/bond allocation, this portfolio's worst annual returns since the Great Recession was also -2.8%.

Good Returns With Very Little Volatility No Matter What The Economy Or Stock Market Are Doing

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

During the March Crash, this portfolio fell half as much as a 60/40 portfolio

During the Great Recession, it suffered a 53% smaller peak decline

Following The Great Recession, it recovered record highs 16 months earlier

December 2018 correction it fell 50% less than 60/40

In the comments, readers often ask me "why are you bothering building portfolios instead of using ETFs, index funds, and target dated funds?"

The portfolio construction sections of my articles show why it's worth taking a few hours to construct a personalized bunker SWAN portfolio that is better suited to your individual needs, goals, and risk profile.

Do you think it's worth a little time to build a portfolio that tends to fall 50% less than a 60/40 portfolio and 70% less than the S&P 500 during severe market corrections?

Do you know of an ETF that can accomplish this? As far as I know, no such ETF/index fund exists.

Here is the 50/50 14 High-Yield Aristocrat Portfolio using today's recommended ETFs.

SCHD for blue-chip dividend stocks

SCHO for cash equivalents

EDV for long-duration US treasuries

These ETFs only allow us to backtest since January 2012, meaning just one recessionary bear market worth of historical data.

Alternative 50/50 14 High-Yield Aristocrat Portfolio Since 2012 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

this version of the portfolio fell 5.6% during the March crash vs -12.3% 60/40 portfolio

no corrections since 2012

peak decline over the last eight years was 7.5% and it recovered to record highs in 14 months

Historically 90% of portfolio returns are NOT a result of stock picking but

portfolio construction including asset allocation

ASSET CLASSES matter more than individual stocks

THIS is the nature of prudent risk-management and sound portfolio construction mechanics

What about the dream of a portfolio that never falls during market declines? That's the goal of expensive hedge funds, and none has ever achieved positive returns in every market decline while still delivering positive returns across the entire market cycle.

Here are the results of John Hussman's flagship Strategic Growth Fund, which has been betting on market crashes for 20 years.

This Morningstar 1 star rated hedge fund that has delivered -4% CAGR total returns over the last 15 years, which includes 2 bear markets.

(Source: Morningstar)

Hussman is up 14% this year but over the last 15 years is in the bottom 1% of hedge funds, a group that has underperformed most other asset classes over the time period.

Since 2000, which includes 3 bear markets, he's delivered 0.5% CAGR total returns which are -1.7% CAGR when adjusted for inflation.

Average retail investor since 1999: 2.5% CAGR

John Hussman: 0.5%

average market timing retail investor is 5X better at investing than John Hussman

There is one other legendary money manager who claimed to, and for a while appeared to deliver steady positive total returns in all market conditions.

Bernie Madoff claimed to generate 1% monthly returns for over 20 years

We all know how that turned out for investors.

The point is that you can't expect positive returns in all market conditions. But you can construct a bunker SWAN portfolio that is tailored for your needs and most likely to achieve your long-term financial goals with modest amounts of volatility that you can actually stand.

Bottom Line: Even In The Most Irrational Market Bubble In History High-Yield Aristocrats Are Still On Sale

For months now I and numerous other Seeking Alpha writers (such as Lance Roberts) and famous investors (Howard Marks, Warren Buffett, Mark Cuban) have been warning about this irrational market bubble.

Stocks are going to fall hard at some point, that's as close to a certainty as exists on Wall Street.

(Source: Jill Mislinski)

Since both 1945 and 2009, we've averaged a 5+% market decline every six months.

The market's peak annual decline since 1990 has averaged 13.8% according to JPMorgan.

In any given year investors must be emotionally and financially prepared for a correction in stocks, though the dates of those corrections are never knowable ahead of time. Neither is their duration or severity because every market decline will be different.

(Source: Jill Mislinski)

If you had gone 100% into stocks on October 9th, 2007, literally the peak before the 57% market crash that was coming soon, you'd still be up 170% today, representing a 7.9% CAGR total return.

In other words, the 2nd worst market timing in history (behind buying stocks in September of 1929) would have still resulted in historically normal returns.

(Source: Michael Batnick)

The temptation to market time is understandably strong because real risks will always exist and the stock market will never stop climbing its wall of worry.

According to Ritholtz Wealth Management's chief data scientist, Nick Maggiulli, from 1970 to 2019 knowing the exact bottom in stocks would have delivered 22% or 0.4% CAGR better total returns than just dollar-cost averaging.

According to Charles Schwab, perfect market bottom timing from 1926 to 2019, a period of 93 years, would have delivered

7.5% superior total returns vs dollar-cost averaging

0.08% superior annual returns for perfect market timing

Don't obsess over perfect market timing because not only is it impossible to achieve but even if you could, it wouldn't make a significant difference.

(Source: Dalbar)

Trying to time the market is the biggest retirement killer in history, numerous studies looking at decades of years of returns from real investors proves this.

If you try to time the market, by selling all of your stocks before an expected market crash, you are effectively picking up pennies in front of steam roller.

You risk massive long-term underperformance

in exchange for statistically insignificant theoretically long-term benefits that are not actually achievable

reward/risk ratio is atrocious and virtually no prudent long-term investor should make such a low probability/high-risk bet on their future.

Prudent risk management, via sound asset allocation for your needs and a diversified collection of quality blue-chip dividend stocks, is an easy, effective, and ultimately far superior approach to compounding income and wealth over time.

Today MO, CVX, ABBV, O, NFG, ED, UGI, CFR, ESS, JW.B, MDU, NUE, MMM, and AROW represent the best 14 high-yield dividend aristocrats and champions conservative income investors can buy.

Will they go up in a correction that's inevitable at some point. Almost certainly not.

Are their dividends safe and dependable even in the worst recession in 75 years? Very likely yes.

Will you be able to sleep well at night during the next market downturn if you buy these 14 names today? If you do so within a well-diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio it will certainly be a lot easier.

The approach I use is not for speculators, gamblers, or those seeking to score a quick buck. If that describes you go have fun market timing Tesla (TSLA).

I'm not a market timer, I'm a disciplined long-term fundamental focused income growth investor.

No one can tell you what the market will do over the short-term, and if they say otherwise they are either

ignorant of how Wall Street actually works

a charlatan

trying to sell you something

What I can promise you is that if you focus on the most time tested, and empirically proven strategies, then long-term success is as close to a 100% certainty as you will ever find in a world where the future is never certain.

always pay a sensible price for any company, regardless of quality focus on the fundamentals, not the stock price, because in the long-term fundamentals are 10X as powerful as sentiment/momentum/luck focus on risk-management and overall portfolio construction...THIS not market timing is what will save you a lot of sleepless nights during the next impossible to predict but inevitable market downturn

(Source: imgflip)

For those who understand the fundamental basics of prudent long-term investing, such as what I and Dividend Kings have devoted our lives to teaching and sharing, success is not a function of luck but patience, discipline, and time.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Valuation Tool, Research Terminal & Phoenix Watchlist. Membership also includes Access to our five model portfolios

Daily Phoenix Portfolio Buys

50% discount to iREIT

50 exclusive articles per month

Our weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T Graphs

Real-time chatroom support

Exclusive daily updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library

Access to numerous valuable investing tools Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve your financial goals while sleeping well at night in all market conditions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, ABBV, O, UGI, CFR, MDU, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dividend Kings owns MO, ABBV, O, UGI, CFR, MDU, MMM, and UGI in our portfolios.