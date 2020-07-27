Cash flow potential should remain largely unaffected by the write-offs. But it will reflect lower commodity prices while those lower prices last.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) (OTCPK:RYDAF) (OTCPK:RYDBF) announced some write-offs. There has been all kinds of dire predictions about those write-offs. But the fact is that write-offs remain a non-cash charge. By and large operations have not changed. There will be some older assets that do get plugged and abandoned or shut down because they are no longer profitable long term.

But most of that loss is a valuation adjustment due to some of the lowest oil prices reported in a very long time. Some firms, that really should know better, are leading the charge on all the problems these write-offs signal. Now those write-offs or impairments only signal those type of problems if oil and gas prices remain at current low levels.

If, however, you believe that oil and gas prices will recover, then the valuation allowance is simply a necessary accounting procedure caused by abnormally weak oil and gas prices. In fact the accounting system in place in several countries outside the United States allows for that impairment charge to reverse as commodity pricing returns to more normal levels.

What is really necessary is an accurate assessment of the long term earnings power of the company assets. That long term earnings power has really not changed. This company generally did not get that high rating from the ratings agencies by holding onto a bunch of older high cost production. There is absolutely no reason to assume that earnings won't rise along with commodity prices during the recovery.

This business about stranded assets and oil remaining in the ground really only applies to current prices. A lot of attitudes will change as the recovery proceeds and demand returns. Royal Dutch Shell has a lot of recovery potential due to its integration. The high financial strength rating from several agencies let's you know that this company has in the past outperformed its peers when it comes to key financial ratios. That should continue well into the future.

This brings up the importance of the cash flow statement. Cash flow will be affected somewhat by lower commodity prices and decreased demand for the company products. But it should not be affected at all by the valuation allowances. Only shutdowns and abandonments on a large scale would affect future cash flows.

The current environment may delay the start of some large projects. Therefore at some point in the future, growth could slow until those large projects begin to fill in that "growth gap". But this industry has the unconventional business which can ramp up quickly to allow Shell and other giants to show some growth instead of a future growth gap caused by the current low price and low profitability environment.

Therefore there may be some lagging effects in the third quarter. But business should be responding to the increasing economic activity now that governments have effectively put an end to "shelter in place". Now oil and related product pricing will probably be volatile because recoveries are rarely straight up. Besides, the market will probably alternate between periods of optimism and pessimism about the recovery.

In order for future earnings to be impacted, an investor needs to see evidence of decreased asset earnings power long term, not just at market bottoms. This dire news usually comes out at market bottoms and it just as quickly fades as the recovery progresses. Decreased earnings power would be indicated by the abandonment of whole fields and maybe a cheap major sale or two. Also the shutdown of large projects would be another indicator.

But if all that happens is the elimination of goodwill and a change in valuation, then those types of things are usually transitory. That is especially true in an industry like this where prices cycle.

Source: Royal Dutch Shell June 30, 2020, Operations Update Press Release

The press release makes clear that management is adopting a more conservative future planning scenario then they have in the past. That does not mean the numbers shown above cannot be revised upwards in the future. Long term planning often reflects current optimism or pessimism rather than an accurate view of the long term.

Investment Mistakes

Contrarian investing involves the exact opposite of what is currently happening. An investor needs to be optimistic at market bottoms and pessimistic at market tops. That is hard to do when the current information is often not what is needed for contrarian investing.

Many times stocks appear to be fully valued at the beginning of an industry recovery or sometimes overvalued. The major reason is the conservative numbers shown above that are given to analysts to use for their own models and planning. This is the major reason that stocks often rise 50% to 200% or more before investors become interested in a cyclical stock.

Once the recovery is underway, more realistic planning numbers become available to raise long term asset valuations that reflect more earnings power.

Cyclical Company Games

Management is never beyond presenting the best possible package no matter the cost to investors. Often times that involves being extremely conservative during "housecleaning" write-offs. Then those standards get a little more relaxed when the recovery proceeds. Many times the ensuing profitability is largely dependent upon the previous write-offs.

This is why it is often very important for investors to review a full cycle (and preferably two full cycles) to properly assess company profitability. Some of the impairments now taking place include companies whose managements paid up to $3 million per drilling location in the Permian and can no longer justify anything close to that price.

Then the write-off allows company profits after as the recovery proceeds.

But a company like Royal Dutch Shell will show reasonable profitability over most industry cycles. Some companies won't be profitable over the industry cycle. Those companies then either need to sell stock to recover or sell assets to raise cash.

Conclusion

Royal Dutch Shell is announcing valuation changes that will cause it to report losses. However, the income generating ability of the company is largely unaffected at various pricing points. This company is still poised to largely out perform the average company in the industry by a number of key financial measures.

Other companies could show above average profitability simply by taking the most conservative write-offs possible and then justifying more relaxed standards in the future. These companies usually show no profits or insufficient profits when the whole cycle is examined and average profitability throughout the cycle is calculated.

Just about any accounting system can be abused or taken advantage of. The most likely scenario for that to happen is when leverage runs high and management tries to "buy time" to show decent results. Some managements actually manage to climb out of such a predicament. However, that is not the usual result. This is another danger of leverage.

High financial leverage means that the debt must be serviced properly regardless of economic conditions. These highly leveraged firms often cannot handle a coronavirus setback or below average well results. Therefore the temptation is to "stretch" the accounting until reasonable results come in. This is something investors need to watch for at all times.

Royal Dutch Shell does not have these risks as debt is well under control. Key financial ratios are very healthy. The future earnings power should indicate to investors that the latest dividend cut is not a long term solution. Instead it was indicated to deal with the coronavirus demand destruction uncertainties as world economies recovered.

That is a very different consideration from the companies that need to repair their balance sheets. Royal Dutch Shell will be able to pay a higher dividend as soon as management is assured the recovery is well underway and future prices will remain higher than some of the more recent quotes. This stock offers both appreciation as the industry recovers and dividend recovery potential. Both of these are unusually large for such a quality investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.