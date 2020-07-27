It is now projected that the Brazilian airlines will receive the loan in August, which is when they expect that they will have met all of BNDES's demands.

Azul's price is more competitive than Gol's, and it has a lot fewer complaints than Gol. I believe that Azul has the highest possibility to grow its market share.

In a couple of weeks, Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will publish their 2Q20 results, and the market is expecting the net revenue to decrease by 83% on a q-o-q basis. I have always had a hard time justifying an investment in the airline industry due to my personal experiences. There was a period of my life that I flew a couple of times a week, and to say I did not enjoy it is an understatement. That being said, my preferred Brazilian airline for both domestic and international travel is AZUL. I always found its staff very friendly, they give plenty of free snacks and beverages, and I feel like the seats have more space.

Risks: The global airline industry is suffering from the adverse effects of the coronavirus. This year, global airline traffic is expected to decline by 54.7%. In South America, Latam recently filed for bankruptcy protection, and Latam (OTCPK:LTMAQ), Gol (NYSE:GOL), and Azul have asked the Brazilian National Development Bank (aka BNDES) for an emergency loan. Besides the industry risks, there are several more risks associated with an investment in Azul. American investors in Azul are exposed to currency risks, regulatory risks, and commodity price risks.

Consumer Survey Of Brazilian Airlines

Figure 1 - Consumer Survey

In 2018, Azul had the lowest number of complaints on a per passenger and overall basis. Gol was number two, and Latam was ranked three, as seen in figure 1. A small number of complaints are essential, in my opinion, because that is the best predictor of repeat business and customer loyalty. 23.6 out of 100,000 of Azul passengers complained about their flight experience, while Gol and Latam had 3.3 and 12.4 more complaints, respectively.

Figure 2 - Post Complaint Satisfaction Survey Source: Gazeta and ANAC

Figure 2 data is based on the question of how well the airline did in resolving the customer's complaint, with a maximum score of four. As you can see, Azul was the second-best in solving customer complaints (3.1), falling only slightly behind Latam (3.2). I do not know of any company that doesn't receive complaints, and it is just the nature of the beast. I do believe that the company must do its best to resolve the problem, and it seems that both Latam and Azul do an excellent job of resolving issues.

Figure 3 - Average Price Per Kilometer For International Flights

Ranking Company US$ Per Km 101 Avianca 0.17 102 LATAM 0.17 113 Azul 0.18 179 Gol 0.28

Source: Exame

Though satisfaction and low-stress travel are important, consumers focus the most on the cost of the trip. If you go on a site like Kayak or Travelocity, prices are automatically arranged by price. The fact that these sites even exist, in my opinion, proves that consumers are mainly worried about how much the trip will cost. Both Avianca (NYSE:AVH) and Latam are going through the Brazilian bankruptcy process, which usually results in a decrease in the number of flights offered. These bankruptcy processes should cause Brazilian consumers to be more dependent on Azul and Gol, and as figure 3 shows, Gol is a lot more expensive than Azul.

Azul's price is more competitive than Gol's, and it has a lot fewer complaints than Gol. I believe that Azul has the highest possibility to grow its market share.

BNDES's Bailout Proposal

On May 15th, Azul, Gol, and Latam reached out to BNDES for a loan to help them survive the pandemic. The total amount requested by the companies was R$ 6 billion and would be divided up equally between them. This loan is not your regular loan; it is a hybrid financial instrument where 43.3% would be fixed interest loan, and the other 56.7% would be in the form of convertible debentures. It is important to know that there is a possibility that the total loan amount may be less than six billion reais.

Itau, Bradesco, Santander, and Banco do Brasil will also participate in this operation, but BNDES will be the guarantor of the loan. The idea is that 3.6 billion reais will come from BNDES, and the rest will come from the group of private banks.

It is now projected that the Brazilian airlines will receive the loan in August, which is when they expect that they will have met all of BNDES's demands.

1Q20 Financial Highlights And 2Q20 Financial Estimates

Figure 4 - Same Size Analysis

Data Source: Company's Financials

As seen in figure 4, 1Q20's net margin was -219.5%. According to the company, if the non-cash results are removed, then the net margin would have been -34.8%. The value of the non-cash charges was about R$ 5,410.6 million. I generally do not analyze the effects of non-cash expenses, but in this case, I believe it deserves a quick mention as the possibility of a reversal of a majority of this value could occur in the future.

In the company's 1Q20 financial results, the company's 2Q20 forecast is that capacity will be down 75% to 85% on a y-o-y basis. The company expects that its total operating costs will decline by 55% year over year and that their net cash burn will be around 3 to 4 million reais per day (including interests). The company believes that it has enough cash on hand to stay afloat for at least a year at the current demand (May demand). In June, RPK (Revenue Per Kilometers) increased by 43.6%, according to Azul's June 2020 Traffic report. Given the increase in demand, the company's more current net cash burn should be lower than their 3 to 4 million reais estimate.

Using the company's estimates, I estimated that the 2Q20's EBIT should be in the range of -700 to - 800 million reais.

Conclusion

A month ago, I was worried about the possibility of Azul following in the footsteps of Latam because of how leveraged they are, but I no longer believe that will occur in the short term. Azul will probably get a significant size loan (1.2 to 2 billion reais) from BNDES and will receive almost R$729 million in cash from the sale of their 6% investment in TAP to the Portuguese government. At the net cash burn rate of R$ 4 million reais per day, the company should have no problem making it through the COVID-19 crisis. Given Azul's customer satisfaction rating, competitive prices, and low risk of bankruptcy, I believe the company deserves further analysis. I am not bullish on Azul because it is highly leveraged (Debt-to-Asset ratio of 1.3), which is beyond my self-imposed limit of less than 0.9 for a mature company.

If you like what you read, please "Follow" me via Seeking Alpha. I typically only cover the Brazilian markets, the Robotics Industry, and the Food Industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.