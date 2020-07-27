AT&T has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has continued to generate strong FCF even through the downturn.

AT&T (NYSE: T) is one of the largest telecommunication companies on the planet. However, as the stock market pays more attention to "big tech", or the NASDAQ companies, AT&T is increasingly glossed over. That's despite the company's incredibly strong FCF, the security of which was highlighted by COVID-19, and diversified portfolio of assets, which together make the company a quality investment.

AT&T 2Q 2020 Results

AT&T reported strong results in the 2Q given that most expected it to be the worst quarter of the COVID-19 crisis.

AT&T 2Q 2020 Results - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T saw earnings drop to $0.83/share for the quarter from $0.89/share a year earlier. That represents a roughly 5-6% drop in EPS. For reference, mainly due to COVID-19 panic, the company's stock is down almost 25% YTD. So, the company saw a 25% drop in share price for a temporary 5-6% drop in earnings. Out of that EPS drop $0.03 was due to COVID-19.

AT&T saw revenue of $41 billion, with $2.8 billion in COVID-19 impacts and $0.5 billion in FX impacts. The company's subscription businesses remain strong. The most important number to pay attention to is the company's $7.6 billion in post capital expenditure FCF versus $8.8 billion the year prior. That $7.6 FCF came with a payout ratio of 49%.

So, we have a company that in a trough of earnings is paying a 7% yield with a 49% payout ratio. That's a near 15% FCF yield, with a significant amount going to shareholders, and it helps to highlight the company's financial strength. The company has also taken advantage of interest rates to raise debt, with a recent massive $12.5 billion debt raise with the long dated 2060 notes at 3.85%.

That's an incredibly low interest rate for 40-year bonds and it highlights the company's financial strength. The company's interest expenses have benefited from COVID-19. However, the company's extra $4 billion in post dividend FCF on a quarterly basis also helps the company with managing its debt as the company has continued to aggressively lower its debt.

AT&T Communication Segment - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T has seen continued strength in its core segments, specifically mobility where the company's EBITDA remained constant. This highlights the strength of the company's cell phone business and the continued demand for the business even throughout a downturn. People continue to use their cell phones regardless of what happens to their jobs.

The company's entertainment group was punished heavily, despite continued strength in its Fiber business. The company has continued to lose Premium TV customers rapidly; however, that's not surprising given that DirecTV is effectively a dying company. The company's business wire line, its other strongest segment, has continued to remain stable.

The company's WarnerMedia and Latin America segments have continued to underperform, despite the strength of HBO Max, due to the impact on the slate of movies the company had planned. However, again, these are temporary issues that will be resolved soon.

AT&T Liquidity Positioning

Overall, AT&T has continued to focus on liquidity, which defines its financial ability to reward shareholders.

AT&T Shareholder Returns - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T has had $11.5 billion YTD FCF annualizing at $23 billion. The company is targeting a dividend payout ratio in the low 60%'s with its 7% dividend yield. The company is continuing to invest heavily in the business with $20 billion in capital investment in 2020, and the company's amazing investment through its FirstNet business has performed well.

The company issued $17 billion in long-term debt to significantly decrease significantly its debt maturities over the next 3 years. A a result, the company has just ~$6 billion/year debt due over the next 3 years. That debt is more than manageable by the company's FCF. The company has net debt of $152 billion with $17 billion of cash on hand.

The company's debt load is very manageable, but it's continuing to reduce. The company's overall liquidity is incredibly strong.

AT&T HBO Max

And now, for the news that everyone's been waiting for, how did AT&T's HBO Max initiative launch perform.

AT&T HBO Max - AT&T Investor Presentation

AT&T hit ~36 million subscribers, an impressive number that was in line with the company's 2020 goals. The company expected that number by the end of 2020, so the company's growth over the next 6 months until the end of the year is all above the company's goals. The company has significant engagement and is going towards its initial targets.

The company's HBO Max, through 36 million subscribers at $180/year, is earning the company roughly $5 billion in annual revenue. That's incredibly significant annual revenue, even for a company the size of AT&T, especially because of the Time Warner business, the additional costs to the company are minimal.

AT&T Potential Shareholder Returns

Putting this all together, AT&T has the potential to generate significant shareholder returns.

AT&T Capital Return Program - AT&T Investor Presentation

The above slide highlights AT&T's capital return plans before COVID-19. The above slide, discussing the company's 2019 results, highlights its record $29 billion in FCF. The company has continued to monetize its assets and has reduced net debt by $30 billion since acquiring Time Warner, making its current debt much more manageable.

At the same time, the company has decided to undergo a significant share reduction program. The company retired $4 billion in shares in 1Q 2020 before halting its share repurchase program. However, if you assume COVID-19 delays the company's plans by a year, the company's end of 2023 target is 6.35 billion outstanding shares worth ~$285 billion.

That's nearly $45/share or a 50% increase from the company's forecast amount. That is nearly 15% annualized growth in share price in addition to a 7% dividend, which means the potential for significant shareholder returns. These returns, even with COVID-19 delays, make investing now a good move.

AT&T Risk

In our view, AT&T's most significant risk is the risk of competition in the form of the newly merged T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint entity. The company has traditionally been in a duopoly with Verizon (NYSE:VZ). However, the merged T-Mobile + Sprint entity is now a viable third entity and Dish (NASDAQ:DISH) could emerge on the scene as a fourth entity. This could place additional pricing pressure on AT&T and force it to reduce its offerings to customers.

Conclusion

AT&T has an impressive portfolio of assets and the ability to generate significant FCF. Even through the COVID-19 period, the company has maintained incredibly strong FCF, and in 2Q 2020, widely viewed as being the worst, the company only saw a single-digit decline in revenue due to COVID-19. Even through 2020, the company will cover its 7% dividend with a low-60%'s payout ratio.

Past that, the company has impressive liquidity to handle the downturn. Its HBO Max launch has already exceeded the company's goals, despite investor concern. The company's impressive liquidity will support long-term exciting shareholder returns. As a result of these potential returns, we recommend taking this opportunity to invest in the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.