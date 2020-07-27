The company is at risk from losing a major customer with the potential for a pricing squeeze.

Despite the whole Western world pushing against using Huawei parts in 5G networks, Nokia (NOK) still can't gain any real momentum. The whole global 5G buildout is in full force, yet the telecom equipment supplier can't grow revenues. The stock isn't expensive, but the company needs a shakeup to enter a growth mode to obtain multiple expansion from the stock market.

Image Source: Nokia website

No Growth Mode

Due in part to COVID-19, Nokia printed a quarter where net sales declined 3% versus original guidance for more flatfish revenue growth. The telecom equipment provider is in the middle of the big boost in customer spending on 5G networks, yet the company isn't seeing any material jump in revenues.

According to Nokia, the company expects 5G ReefShark shipments to surge to 35% of 5G shipments in 2020 and reach 70% next year. The SoC solution should reduce costs, but the ReefShark products aren't a revenue driver as wireless customers just shift spending from 4G to 5G.

Source: Nokia Q1'20 presentation

At the same time, Nokia is generating 100% 5G win rates outside of China. Considering China is a $300 million to $400 million quarterly sales business and a minor story compared to Europe and North America, the 5G equipment provider has limited catalysts here.

Source: Nokia Q1'20 presentation

Nokia lists a 27% market share target of the 4G+5G mobile network equipment market outside of China, again highlighting how the growth opportunity just doesn't exist. The Rosenblatt analyst news on Verizon Communications (VZ) moving business to Samsung (OTC:SSNNF) is unnerving to shareholders.

Verizon has come back and distanced the concept of moving a contract worth up to $10 billion over seven years away from Nokia, but such an analyst report usually has some meat to the story. The large wireless telecom player quite possibly has issues with Nokia gear and absent the ability to use Huawei needs an additional supplier.

One area to watch is the Data Center switching business where Nokia has already nabbed Apple (AAPL) as a customer. The total addressable market is only $12 billion, but the business could add to a growing enterprise segment that reached 2019 sales of $1.6 billion. For now, the market size isn't large enough to overcome any weakness in 5G revenues.

Lacking A Catalyst

Considering Nokia hasn't grown revenues by now with the majority of the world full speed ahead with implementing 5G networks, the company lacks a catalyst for a higher stock price. The stock currently trades at 14.4x '21 EPS estimates of $0.30.

The big question is whether Nokia can transform the company via cost cuts. Nokia already had operating margins of nearly 10% before the virus hit. The goal of getting to an operating margin of 12% to 14% in three to five years would be a small catalyst for the stock, but the competitive nature of the network equipment market could make this difficult to achieve.

Source: Nokia Q1'20 presentation

Due to COVID-19, the company already had to cut the operating margin target by 50 basis points to 9.0%. Some of the news on Verizon shifting to Samsung could just be a ploy by Verizon to get better pricing from Nokia. The company is on the path to stripping out €500 million in costs savings started back in 2018, but these programs typically lead to lower revenues and hardly ever achieve their stated goals.

Assuming Nokia can boost margins and reach the '22 EPS target of $0.38, the stock is set to rally. The lack of revenue growth and customers likely pushing for discounts could make this difficult.

Nokia still needs a major catalyst and growth driver outside of just reducing costs. Per the below GAAP operating margin numbers, the sector stocks including Ericsson (ERIC) have struggled to grow margins in the last five years. Whether pressure from Huawei or Samsung as a replacement for the Chinese company, Nokia hasn't had the technology lead to generate higher margins and the future shows no signs of the competitive landscape changing.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Nokia lacks a major catalyst to drive the stock higher. Nokia is relatively inexpensive on out year analyst EPS estimates, but the company still needs to generate slight revenue growth while cutting costs in a sector not able to grow margins for years now.

Investors should look to build a position on dips due to their solid profit picture, but Nokia appears to have limited upside above $5.00 where the stock already would trade at nearly 17x '21 EPS estimates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.