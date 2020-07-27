How I Am Thinking About Restaurants

Few sectors have been more impacted than the restaurant space, which trades in wild fluctuations on vaccine news, lock-down news, and no news at all.

There have been few sectors more profoundly reshaped than food service over the past few months as COVID-19 has drastically reoriented consumer behavior. Grocery spending surged over 25% in March on initial stay at home orders, and have remained elevated since. The rules are being made up in real-time, as state governments have even issued guidance on what is considered a meal. Restaurants fought to re-invent themselves as quickly as they could to maintain some semblance of revenue after lock-down orders forced them to cease serving customers in person. Just take a look at the fall off in YoY trends at Bloomin' Brands (BLMN):

(Source)

One important note - I don't intend this article as a commentary on COVID-19, government response, or any of the associated political motivations. Instead, I want to think bigger picture, even a step beyond COVID-19, about how this sector is evolving.

Industry Overview

A few interesting stats on the US industry:

Pre-COVID-19, $899B in sales (represent ~4% of GDP)

There are 15.6 million restaurant industry employees

7 in 10 restaurants are single-unit operations

Despite its size, the restaurant industry doesn't really have one clear ETF tracking its participants. The Invesco (IVZ) Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) is about the best we can do, with about 1/3 restaurants. Given other exposures like hotel chains, the ETF is down over 30% in the last six months, despite top performers Wingstop (WING), Domino's (DPZ) and Chipotle (CMG) among the top 10 holdings.

On the individual side, the market has starkly been distinguishing the winners and losers so far, many of which can be seen from running a quick Seeking Alpha Momentum screen on stocks in the restaurant sector. Stocks that recovered well screen great on momentum but poorly on value, and vice versa, partially due to the backward view of these metrics. Interestingly, only two stocks on the screen currently earn at least a "C" in all five categories (Value, Growth, Momentum, Profitability, and Revisions):

(Source)

Coping Strategies

Reports like the Yelp data indicate consumers may be the largest losers of all in this reshuffling, as small, local favorites are unable to compete with the delivery scale of larger chains, and federal assistance doesn't last long enough to keep them afloat. Some restaurants have come up with fairly creative ways to keep business flowing:

(Source)

Going Forward

Seeking Alpha readers are getting quite familiar with headlines like "Buying action in the restaurant sector on vaccine hopes" and "Investors rush back into restaurant stocks." Instead of focusing on day-trading the news, here's how I'm thinking about these stocks with a slightly longer view:

(Source)

Conclusion

Trying to cover 4% of the US economy in one quick article isn't easy, so I welcome your comments below. Overall, I believe there's more risk than reward with restaurant stocks, with good news generally priced into the winners, and then some. Looking at you Wingstop.

I prefer to play distributors in this space, since people are still going to eat somewhere, and I expect the industry giants will get the food where it's needed. Industry consolidation seems to be in the cards in the near term, with smaller players getting squeezed by chains with stronger apparatus for delivery and takeout. What opportunities are you seeing?

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNFI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short WING and FRGI