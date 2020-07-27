How I Am Thinking About Restaurants

In a few short months, COVID-19 has drastically reshaped the US economy.
Few sectors have been more impacted than the restaurant space, which trades in wild fluctuations on vaccine news, lock-down news, and no news at all.
Going forward, how should investors think about stock picking in this space?
There have been few sectors more profoundly reshaped than food service over the past few months as COVID-19 has drastically reoriented consumer behavior. Grocery spending surged over 25% in March on initial stay at home orders, and have remained elevated since. The rules are being made up in real-time, as state governments have even issued guidance on what is considered a meal. Restaurants fought to re-invent themselves as quickly as they could to maintain some semblance of revenue after lock-down orders forced them to cease serving customers in person. Just take a look at the fall off in YoY trends at Bloomin' Brands (BLMN):
(Source)
One important note - I don't intend this article as a commentary on COVID-19, government response, or any of the associated political motivations. Instead, I want to think bigger picture, even a step beyond COVID-19, about how this sector is evolving.
Industry Overview
A few interesting stats on the US industry:
- Pre-COVID-19, $899B in sales (represent ~4% of GDP)
- There are 15.6 million restaurant industry employees
- 7 in 10 restaurants are single-unit operations
Despite its size, the restaurant industry doesn't really have one clear ETF tracking its participants. The Invesco (IVZ) Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) is about the best we can do, with about 1/3 restaurants. Given other exposures like hotel chains, the ETF is down over 30% in the last six months, despite top performers Wingstop (WING), Domino's (DPZ) and Chipotle (CMG) among the top 10 holdings.
On the individual side, the market has starkly been distinguishing the winners and losers so far, many of which can be seen from running a quick Seeking Alpha Momentum screen on stocks in the restaurant sector. Stocks that recovered well screen great on momentum but poorly on value, and vice versa, partially due to the backward view of these metrics. Interestingly, only two stocks on the screen currently earn at least a "C" in all five categories (Value, Growth, Momentum, Profitability, and Revisions):
- El Pollo Loco (LOCO) (also gets some love from analysts)
- Restaurant Brands International (QSR) (lovers of debt and love from Bill Ackman)
(Source)
- Stock appreciation winners have included businesses who have scale and a knack for delivery like Chipotle (halved on initial fears and has soared almost 200% from lows) and continues to get sell-side love. Stratospheric valuations (20x sales, 85x EBITDA, 185x earnings) have continued for Wingstop (up over 200% from March lows) after they reported strong SSS domestic revenue growth.
- Losers have included sit-down names like Darden (DRI), Brinker (EAT), and Bloomin', who have struggled as investors wait for visibility into the length of closures. Growth name Shake Shack (SHAK) has stumbled with less of a drive-thru and delivery concept than peers. Some businesses like Red Robin (RRGB) have survived through equity offerings.
- Most shocking to me has been following Yelp's (YELP) updates - 60% of the businesses on their platform that closed temporarily are now permanently shut. A report from Maryland this week suggests 35-40% of their restaurants will close permanently before the pandemic is over.
Coping Strategies
Reports like the Yelp data indicate consumers may be the largest losers of all in this reshuffling, as small, local favorites are unable to compete with the delivery scale of larger chains, and federal assistance doesn't last long enough to keep them afloat. Some restaurants have come up with fairly creative ways to keep business flowing:
(Source)
- Potbelly (PBPB), my personal favorite sandwich stop, has gone straight to selling ingredients for their sandwiches in bulk to clear out inventory. Many other restaurants have begun offering cook at home kits as well.
- Canlis in Seattle has shifted from fine dining to breakfast bagels and a crab shack in their parking lot, while live-streaming piano music to home-bound former patrons. Similarly, Alinea in Chicago, holder of three Michelin stars, reverted to delivery options in March after lock-downs went into effect.
- Chuck E Cheese (CEC) attempted to deliver under a fake name, but still ended up bankrupt. Dave & Buster's (PLAY) may be next if they don't receive further credit relief.
- Some international re-openings have included dining in mini-greenhouses.
Going Forward
Seeking Alpha readers are getting quite familiar with headlines like "Buying action in the restaurant sector on vaccine hopes" and "Investors rush back into restaurant stocks." Instead of focusing on day-trading the news, here's how I'm thinking about these stocks with a slightly longer view:
(Source)
- I'm Bearish on Dine-In. I agree with the Street on this one, dine in restaurants are going to keep hurting for a while. There have been many heart-warming campaigns to save local favorites, and adjustments are being made. However, my bearishness on the space extends beyond just COVID. The Fed's propping up of the economy has been effective thus far, but I expect demand to come back slowly as long as unemployment remains high. Ultimately, I don't see the appeal of buying into a sit down chain in hopes of a COVID-19 recovery while staring down a potentially prolonged recession. Brinker and Darden, mentioned above, are less than 50% off of highs this year. Take a look at their charts from 2007-2008, a recession that didn't also involve massive forced closures:If I was going to gamble on a name in this space, it might be on a strong brand with a narrower target demographic that hasn't recovered as much, with manageable debt: Ruth's Hospitality (RUTH). But their performance above was even more jarring. I'll pass.
- I'm Neutral on Fast Casual. Again, looking a bit further into the future than COVID-19, it looks like the work from home trend is here to stay. I think discerning investors will need to sort through which chains are most exposed to the lunchtime office crowd, malls, and corporate catering, and pick their targets. The Chipotle's and Wingstop's of the world have shown impressive sales growth, while Shake Shack has shown more of the downside due to their lack of preparedness for the "new normal." There are a few intriguing businesses like Noodles & Co. (NDLS) who may show they can grow online sales enough to survive, and represent interesting risk/reward profiles. Nanocap Famous Dave's (BBQ) has manageable debt and recently posted a decent COVID-19 quarter. Others like Jack in the Box (JACK) have recovered so well that upside may be limited. The survivors in this space will face much weaker competition and opportunities to grab huge market share. One business I'm not loving is Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI), a business mired in a brutal five-year decline, loaded with debt, shrinking borrowing ability, and concentration in Texas and Florida hot spots.
- I'm Also Neutral on Fast Food. McDonald's (MCD) has managed positive comps, but also recovered within ~10% of prior highs. Maybe a double-dip will present an attractive buying opportunity. A large franchiser of Wendy's (WEN) and Pizza Hut (YUM) has gone bankrupt, but both have recovered nicely due to strong pandemic sales, and the recovery is priced into their shares. I'm intrigued by pure-play pizza names like Domino's and Papa John's (PZZA), but I'm curious how the unknown limitations on sports this fall may curb seasonal demand for the tailgate and watch party crowds. Perhaps bans on attendance drive higher sales? With both double recent lows, upside feels limited, but their market share captures may be here to stay.
- I'm Bullish on Distribution. While the trends in restaurants are harder to predict, the places they get their food are much easier to identify. With input costs down (i.e. fuel) and concentration for deliveries up (less independent locations open), some trends are shifting in their favor. US Foods (USFD), Sysco (SYY), and Performance Food Group (PFGC) are the giants in the restaurant food distribution sector. Sysco trades at a premium to the others, and once you look at their respective balance sheets, it's easier to see why. At current prices I'd take Sysco for their scale and financial profile, then PFG, and lastly US Foods (maybe sell puts on them?). The market is fading Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) which was struggling prior to the pandemic, and would be the most volatile bet of the larger players. For those looking for a nanocap play, Innovative Food Holdings (OTCQB:IVFH) may be worth perusing. My absolute favorite pick in the distributor space is United Natural Foods (UNFI) but they distribute almost exclusively to grocery.
Conclusion
Trying to cover 4% of the US economy in one quick article isn't easy, so I welcome your comments below. Overall, I believe there's more risk than reward with restaurant stocks, with good news generally priced into the winners, and then some. Looking at you Wingstop.
I prefer to play distributors in this space, since people are still going to eat somewhere, and I expect the industry giants will get the food where it's needed. Industry consolidation seems to be in the cards in the near term, with smaller players getting squeezed by chains with stronger apparatus for delivery and takeout. What opportunities are you seeing?
Disclosure: I am/we are long UNFI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am short WING and FRGI