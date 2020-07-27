Merger Arbitrage Mondays - A Large Acquisition Ends The Energy Sector Deal Drought

Merger activity remained steady last week with three new deals announced and two deals closing.

There has not been any significant M&A activity this year in the energy sector with oil prices collapsing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After choosing to walk away from a bidding war with Occidental (NYSE:OXY) over Anadarko more than a year back, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has now announced an agreement to acquire oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) in an all-stock deal worth $13 billion.

Before the deal was announced, Noble Energy was down more than 50% over the last year compared to a drop of more than 30% in Chevron. At one point during the March 2020 lows, Noble Energy's stock had lost more than 80% of its value since the start of the year. As is usually the case, the bottoming process for a sector involves both bankruptcies and mergers.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between July 17, 2020, and July 24, 2020.

Symbol Quote AcquiringCompany AcquiringCompany Quote CurrentSpread Last WeekSpread Spread ChangeWeekly DealType CDOR 3.68 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) 201.63% 189.82% 11.81% All Cash QES 1.1 KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE) 2.34 3.05% -8.55% 11.60% All Stock GILT 5.17 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) 16.21 65.29% 55.56% 9.73% Cash Plus Stock TTPH 2.38 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) 4.03 -15.97% -21.57% 5.60% Special Conditions INWK 2.73 HH Global Group Limited (N/A) 0.00 9.89% 6.01% 3.88% All Cash QGEN 48.66 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 406.38 1.03% 2.14% -1.11% All Cash EE 68.05 J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (N/A) 0.29% 1.41% -1.12% All Cash GNW 2.19 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 147.95% 149.08% -1.13% All Cash NBL 10.89 Chevron Corporation (CVX) 90.13 -1.43% 0.00% -1.43% All Stock GRUB 68.85 Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYF) 106.7 3.99% 16.61% -12.62% All Stock

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 81 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 13 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 26 Stock Deals 12 Stock & Cash Deals 2 Special Conditions 1 Total Number of Pending Deals 41 Aggregate Deal Consideration $577.78 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

On July 20, 2020, Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW OTCQX:AXAHF) settle the dispute between them relating to liability for payment protection insurance mis-selling losses. Genworth and AXA agreed to the settlement following the High Court’s liability judgment dated December 6, 2019, and prior to the High Court issuing its judgment on damages. Tom McInerney, Genworth president and CEO, said: “These alternatives include a potential debt offering, as well as the ability to prepare for a 19.9% IPO of our U.S. Mortgage Insurance business, subject to market conditions, should our pending transaction with China Oceanwide not close.” On July 22, 2020, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO (NASDAQ: ACIA joint statement on the status of the ongoing regulatory review for the pending acquisition of Acacia by Cisco that is being conducted by the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China (“SAMR”). In accordance with the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, closing is expected to take place no later than the third business day following the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions. July 24, 2020: According to Reuters, seven senators have urged the Justice Department to be cautious in reviewing Google's (NASDAQ: GOOG (NASDAQ: GOOGL (NYSE: FIT

Closed Deals:

Deals Terminated:

On July 16, 2020, Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ: LACQ elected to terminate the Agreement and Plan of Merger with GTWY Holdings Limited. Pursuant to its terms, the Company had the ability to terminate the Merger Agreement to the extent the business combination had not been completed by July 15, 2020. As previously disclosed, the Company’s stockholders approved an extension to the date by which the Company must complete a business combination to December 1, 2020.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $3.68 09/30/2020 201.63% 1115.08% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $2.19 09/30/2020 147.95% 818.18% GILT 01/29/2020 Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL $8.55 $5.17 10/31/2021 65.29% 51.58% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $3.86 09/30/2020 18.65% 103.16% BREW 11/12/2019 Anheuser-Busch (N/A) $16.50 $14.62 12/31/2020 12.86% 29.71% TIF 11/25/2019 LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE OTCPK:LVMUY) $135.00 $121.41 07/31/2020 11.19% 817.12% INWK 07/16/2020 HH Global Group Limited (N/A) $3.00 $2.73 12/31/2020 9.89% 22.85% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (GOOG) $7.35 $6.80 09/30/2020 8.09% 44.73% WLTW 03/09/2020 Aon plc (NYSE: AON $223.74 $211.52 06/30/2021 5.78% 6.22% MXIM 07/13/2020 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI $70.69 $67.13 06/30/2021 5.31% 5.71%

The aggregate deal consideration increased to $577.78 billion last week as a result of the three new deals being announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.