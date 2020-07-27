Merger Arbitrage Mondays - A Large Acquisition Ends The Energy Sector Deal Drought

Merger activity remained steady last week with three new deals announced.
The acquisition of Noble Energy by Chevron Corporation.
The acquisition of Majesco (MJCO) by Thoma Bravo.
There has not been any significant M&A activity this year in the energy sector with oil prices collapsing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After choosing to walk away from a bidding war with Occidental (NYSE:OXY) over Anadarko more than a year back, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has now announced an agreement to acquire oil and natural gas producer Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) in an all-stock deal worth $13 billion.
Before the deal was announced, Noble Energy was down more than 50% over the last year compared to a drop of more than 30% in Chevron. At one point during the March 2020 lows, Noble Energy's stock had lost more than 80% of its value since the start of the year. As is usually the case, the bottoming process for a sector involves both bankruptcies and mergers.
Weekly Spread Changes:
The table below shows weekly spread changes between July 17, 2020, and July 24, 2020.
|Symbol
|Quote
|AcquiringCompany
|AcquiringCompany Quote
|CurrentSpread
|Last WeekSpread
|Spread ChangeWeekly
|DealType
|CDOR
|3.68
|NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A)
|201.63%
|189.82%
|11.81%
|All Cash
|QES
|1.1
|KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (KLXE)
|2.34
|3.05%
|-8.55%
|11.60%
|All Stock
|GILT
|5.17
|Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)
|16.21
|65.29%
|55.56%
|9.73%
|Cash Plus Stock
|TTPH
|2.38
|La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)
|4.03
|-15.97%
|-21.57%
|5.60%
|Special Conditions
|INWK
|2.73
|HH Global Group Limited (N/A)
|0.00
|9.89%
|6.01%
|3.88%
|All Cash
|QGEN
|48.66
|Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)
|406.38
|1.03%
|2.14%
|-1.11%
|All Cash
|EE
|68.05
|J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (N/A)
|0.29%
|1.41%
|-1.12%
|All Cash
|GNW
|2.19
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|147.95%
|149.08%
|-1.13%
|All Cash
|NBL
|10.89
|Chevron Corporation (CVX)
|90.13
|-1.43%
|0.00%
|-1.43%
|All Stock
|GRUB
|68.85
|Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (OTCPK:TKAYF)
|106.7
|3.99%
|16.61%
|-12.62%
|All Stock
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020
|81
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020
|13
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|26
|Stock Deals
|12
|Stock & Cash Deals
|2
|Special Conditions
|1
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|41
|Aggregate Deal Consideration
|$577.78 billion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of Noble Energy by Chevron Corporation for $13 billion in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Noble Energy shareholders will receive 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each Noble Energy share.
- The acquisition of GlobalSCAPE (NYSEMKT:GSB) by HelpSystems for $217 million or $9.50 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of Majesco (NASDAQ:MJCO) by Thoma Bravo for $594 million or $13.10 per share in cash.
Deal Updates:
- On July 20, 2020, Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) announced that Genworth has reached an agreement with AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF) to settle the dispute between them relating to liability for payment protection insurance mis-selling losses. Genworth and AXA agreed to the settlement following the High Court’s liability judgment dated December 6, 2019, and prior to the High Court issuing its judgment on damages. Tom McInerney, Genworth president and CEO, said: “These alternatives include a potential debt offering, as well as the ability to prepare for a 19.9% IPO of our U.S. Mortgage Insurance business, subject to market conditions, should our pending transaction with China Oceanwide not close.”
- On July 22, 2020, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) issued a joint statement on the status of the ongoing regulatory review for the pending acquisition of Acacia by Cisco that is being conducted by the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People’s Republic of China (“SAMR”). In accordance with the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, closing is expected to take place no later than the third business day following the satisfaction or waiver of the closing conditions.
- July 24, 2020: According to Reuters, seven senators have urged the Justice Department to be cautious in reviewing Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) planned purchase of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), saying the tech giant had already cemented its dominance in some areas through acquisitions.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) by Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) on July 20, 2020. It took 392 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Finjan Holdings (NASDAQ:FNJN) by Fortress Investment Group on July 24, 2020. It took 44 days for this deal to be completed.
Deals Terminated:
- On July 16, 2020, Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:LACQ) elected to terminate the Agreement and Plan of Merger with GTWY Holdings Limited. Pursuant to its terms, the Company had the ability to terminate the Merger Agreement to the extent the business combination had not been completed by July 15, 2020. As previously disclosed, the Company’s stockholders approved an extension to the date by which the Company must complete a business combination to December 1, 2020.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|AnnouncedDate
|AcquiringCompany
|ClosingPrice
|LastPrice
|ClosingDate
|Profit
|AnnualizedProfit
|CDOR
|07/22/2019
|NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A)
|$11.10
|$3.68
|09/30/2020
|201.63%
|1115.08%
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$2.19
|09/30/2020
|147.95%
|818.18%
|GILT
|01/29/2020
|Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)
|$8.55
|$5.17
|10/31/2021
|65.29%
|51.58%
|CETV
|10/27/2019
|PPF Group N.V. (N/A)
|$4.58
|$3.86
|09/30/2020
|18.65%
|103.16%
|BREW
|11/12/2019
|Anheuser-Busch (N/A)
|$16.50
|$14.62
|12/31/2020
|12.86%
|29.71%
|TIF
|11/25/2019
|LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMUY)
|$135.00
|$121.41
|07/31/2020
|11.19%
|817.12%
|INWK
|07/16/2020
|HH Global Group Limited (N/A)
|$3.00
|$2.73
|12/31/2020
|9.89%
|22.85%
|FIT
|11/01/2019
|Google LLC (GOOG)
|$7.35
|$6.80
|09/30/2020
|8.09%
|44.73%
|WLTW
|03/09/2020
|Aon plc (NYSE:AON)
|$223.74
|$211.52
|06/30/2021
|5.78%
|6.22%
|MXIM
|07/13/2020
|Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)
|$70.69
|$67.13
|06/30/2021
|5.31%
|5.71%
The aggregate deal consideration increased to $577.78 billion last week as a result of the three new deals being announced.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.